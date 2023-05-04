May 4, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported several matters about several area residents. Readers learned that “G. W. Crumley was down from Johnson City Monday.”
“J. T. Browning attended the committee meeting Monday.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Silas Cooper spent last Sunday in the country.”
“President J. H. Hopwood, of Milligan College, was in town Monday.”
“Hon. O. M. Brabson, candidate for Representative was in town Monday.”
“John F. Bolton, a well to do farmer of the Third District, was here Monday on business.”
“Col. E. C. Reeves and son, Roy, and John Boring were down from Johnson City last Sunday.”
“The District Commissioners are making considerable improvement in the road near S. B. Keefauver’s residence.”
“Dr. Robert W. Dulaney, who recently took his degree from the Louisville Medical College, has opened up an office in the Shipley block.”
“Mrs. Charles E. Dosser, accompanied by her charming daughters, Misses Evaline and Fannie, and her son George are the guests of friends and relatives in Jonesboro. They will remain here for several weeks, after which they will go to Rogersville to spend the summer.”
“Mrs. Tate L. Earnest and Mrs. Maggie Grisham, of Johnson City, visited friends in Jonesboro last Thursday.”
“Monday was County Court; also the committee met to canvas the vote cast in the primary election last Saturday for the nomination of county officers.”
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1898.
May 4, 1923: A century ago today, in the Boys’ Edition of the Johnson City Chronicle, readers learned that “The Empire Chair Company was visited yesterday evening by a number of boys from Junior High (several indecipherable words) chairs beginning with the raw material and ending with the finished product was greatly enjoyed by all those who wen (sic).”
“The working of the different machines and the construction of the different styles of chairs was explained by the Superintendent.”
“The Empire Chair Company is situated in Carnegie and they get their material right off the cars at their own doors.”
The article was written by Buster Barlow.
The Boys’ Edition of the newspaper was initially mentioned in this column on May 1.
May 4, 1944: With a dateline from London, and a date from May 3, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “The Germans concluded ‘with sorrow’ today that there was no chance for a last-minute negotiated peace and resigned themselves to meeting the Allied invasion of western Europe with an army estimated in London to total 67 divisions — possible fewer than 700,000 men.”
May 4, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “A 61-year-old man was fined $25 and costs in city court this morning by Judge John Fain Wiley on a charge of violating Municipal Ordinance No. 258 involving alleged sale of obscene literature to school children.”
“J. L. Norris, 109 ½ West Market street, was the target of scathing denunciation from Judge Wiley as the official deplored such practice.”
“Norris was fined after a 15-year-old schoolboy testified the elderly man sold him objectionable literature.”
“Wiley ordered warrants prepared for two other novelty shops here, but upon arrival of Detective Captain Earl Laughren proprietors declared they had ‘destroyed’ such material.”
“Shift Captain Willis Yates was the docketing officer for Norris.”
The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Science Hill High School’s baseball club will play Morristown High tonight at Cardinal Park.”
“Coach John Broyles said the game would begin at 3.”
May 4, 1956: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle started their readers day with a chuckle: “’I advertised that the poor would be welcome in this church at all times,’ the minister told the congregation. ‘And after inspecting the morning collection plate, I see that they have come.’”
May 4, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Bentley Daniels, premier sprinter of the Science Hill Hilltoppers, signed a grant-in-aid with the East Tennessee State Buccaneers last night.”
“’Bentley could be a great one,’ said Coach Dave Walker, the Buccaneers’ nationally recognized track coach who signed Daniels at his home. ‘I have seen him run and he has the potential to be a top performer.’”
“Daniel, whose best time in the 100-yard dash this season is 9.8 and who has run the 220 in 21.9, hope to follow in the footsteps of his brother-in-law, Bill Holloway.”
May 4, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, Johnson City Press Entertainment Writer Lesia Paine-Brooks reported that “Folk art is often regarded as the redheaded stepchild of the art world, but a closer look at the skill and talent required of those artisans should give local viewers a new appreciation for the craft.”
“’I don’t think a lot of people are aware of all the hard work that goes into producing folk art,’ said Carolyn Tomko, executive director of the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center.”
“’Some of these items were created to be functional, but others were made from the imagination, just for self-enjoyment and decoration.’”
“An antique exhibit of folk art from private collections never before on public display is currently being featured at the Visitors Center through Sunday.”
“The works are included in the collections of local folk art enthusiasts, but the items have been crafted by artisans nationwide.”
“Folk art is outside mainstream art, according to Marcus King, a folk art expert who lives in Blountville.”
“’A lot of people turn up their nose at folk art, but once they take the time to really look at it, they find it is not restrained or dictated by social mores, and there’s something really great about that. It’s called freedom.’”
