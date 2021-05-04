May 4, 1899: The Comet alerted readers to several “Very Brief, But Solid Suggestions For the Housekeeper.” The first one was, “It ruins a piano to keep it standing in a draught.”
“Bruised cloves kept among furs frighten moth away.”
“Never let a child sob itself to sleep.”
“Whiting and lime juice clean ivory knife handles.”
“When you want to cut whalebone warm it by the fire.”
“Soot covered with salt is easily brushed up.”
“Lemons stowed separately in dry sand keep fresh.”
“Sufferers from dyspepsia should not drink while eating.”
“Brush a baby’s hair, but do not comb it.”
“A heated knife cuts freshly baked bred (sic) well.”
“Mustard plasters made with white of egg do not blister.”
“Stir your starch with a piece of wax candle.”
“Tomato juice removes ink stain from the hands.”
“Black cotton stockings should never be ironed.”
“Mix fuller’s earth and cold water to remove grease from wall papers.”
“Gilded articles coated with oil of laurel scares flies away.”
“Wash cane-seated chairs on the under side (sic) only.”
“To reduce a double chin constantly tap it with the finger.”
“A bedroom crowded with furniture is very unhealthy.”
“Onions in any form are good for children.”
“Keep a marble in the kettle to take up the ‘fur’.”
“Brushes should be stood bristles down-ward (sic) to dry.”
“Tepid salt and water strengthen weak ankles.”
“Clean your child’s first teeth and the seconds ones will profit.”
“Use a warm silver knife for cleaning ostrich feathers.”
“Cut flowers last well with camphor in the water.”
“A raw egg swallowed will detach a fishbone in the throat.”
“Deafness is often caused by boxing the ears.”
“White of an egg brushed over Morocco leather freshens it.”
“A little borax in baby’s drinking water is good for his skin.”
“Gray makes a woman look shorter than she is.”
“High-heeled boots are known to cause spinal complaints.”
“Cocoanut (sic) oil thickens and darkens the eye-brows.”
“Wear your hat as little as possible if your hair is weak.”
“Candles and soap improve by keeping.”
“White of egg beaten up in coffee acts as cream.”
“Use old newspapers to brighten up tinware (sic).”
“Tight clothes and indigestion cause red noses.”
We now use the word “draft” instead of “draught.”
Fuller’s earth is a type of clay.
May 4, 1904: The Chattanooga Daily Times reported scary news from Johnson City, which was the dateline. “R.J. Lusk’s two children, Steward and little sister have the smallpox at their home on Roan street (sic). James Curtis also has the disease. These are the only cases in the city.”
According to the World Health Organization, Dr. Edward Jenner developed the smallpox vaccine in 1796.
There was not a daily newspaper in Johnson City in 1904. The Comet was a weekly publication.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
May 4, 1918: According to the Johnson City Daily Staff, several Johnson City area residents were sick or had recently had surgery. “Mrs. Whitfield Cobb and small son, ‘Captain’ Whitfield, Jr., are the guests of Mrs. Cobb’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. John W. Hunter. Mrs. Hunter is ill, friends will regret to learn.”
“Mrs. L.H. Trim came from Greeneville this morning and as a trained nurse will attend the little son of Mr. and Mrs. George Burbage threatened with pneumonia.”
“Friends will regret to learn of the illness of the infant son of Mr. and Mrs. A. Hughes Fisher.”
“Lieutenant Willian Fuller Gresham, U.S.N., has been the guest for the past week of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John A. Gresham. Mrs. Gresham has for quite awhile, been confined to her home with illness but now is reported to be improving.”
“Mrs. Harry Martin has returned from the sanitarium at Martindale, Ind., where she underwent treatment for rheumatism. Mrs. Martin was accompanied to the sanitarium by her mother, Mrs. Jones and Mrs. Hobart Kyte.”
May 4, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported, “The spring quarter of the East Tennessee State Normal school (sic) will close Tuesday, May 31. This quarter has been one of the most successful in the history of the school. The attendance has been large, and the interest has been inspiring.” The dateline was Johnson City.
The East Tennessee State Normal School is now known as East Tennessee State University.
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924.
On the same date, The Knoxville Sentinel reported plans of the senior class of Johnson City’s high school. With a Johnson City dateline, readers learned, “The senior class of the Johnson City high (sic) school (sic) will present a musical comedy, ‘Savageland’, on Friday, May 6. The class is busily engaged in preparing the entertainment which promises to be one of unusual interest.”
The Johnson City High School would come to be known as Science Hill High School.
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. There were not any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921.
May 4, 1922: The Johnson City Daily Chronicle reported on Rotary Club activities. “Yesterday at noon the officers of the Rotary Club met for luncheon at the Spinning Wheel Tea Room. For this occasion the blue room was used, the table with its damask cover having as a central decoration a bowl of roses. A delicious luncheon in courses was served to the gentlemen present, who are the new officers of the Rotary Club: Mr. B.W. Horner, Mr. R.L. Evans, Mr. Harry Whitehouse, Mr. L.D. Gump, and Mr. S.S. Preston.”
“At the close of the lunch a meeting was held at which time plans were discussed and made for the coming year.”
The Rotary Club referred to is now called the Rotary Club of Johnson City.
May 4, 1931: The Johnson City Staff-News reported, “Mr. Harris L. Wofford left Saturday for New York City, where he will be connected in business. He joined Mrs. Wofford and baby who are guests of Mr. and Mrs. Isaac B. Gardner. Mrs. Wofford will return to Johnson City to make arrangements for the transportation of their household effects, from their home in Llewellyn Woods.”
May 4, 1941: The Sunday Press-Chronicle featured an article written by Judge Samuel Cole Williams about Henry Johnson, who was the founder of Johnson City, and the thrashing machine that he invented. “It has escaped recollection even of his descendants that Henry Johnson, whose name Johnson City bears, was other than a farmer and merchant. However this writer has just uncovered the fact that he was, as a young man, an inventor.”
“In the issue of the magazine ‘Tennessee Farmer,’ of October, 1836, appeared an advertisement of Johnson’s Patented Thrasher….”
May 4, 1951: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Dr. Robert Piston yesterday was elected president of the Johnson City Lions Club for the coming year.”
May 4, 1961: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news about Tennessee Eastman. “Dr. L.K. Silvers (sic), president of Tennessee Eastman, Kingsport, today discussed the operation of his company throughout the world at the luncheon meeting of the Lions Club.”
“On the local level, Dr. Eilers said 261 people from Johnson City and 900 from Washington County are employed at the Kingsport plant.”
May 4, 1971: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Eddie Cowell, 309 N. Gilmer Park, is listed in serious condition at Memorial Hospital today. He is a medical patient.”
The article continued to state, “Cowell, now retired, has been a radio and television personality in the Tri-Cities area for many years.”
