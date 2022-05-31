May 31, 1888: The Comet reported several items of local interest. Among them were: “A large roller process flour mill is talked of for Johnson City and will no doubt be built this summer.”
“Mr. A. M. Riggs, formerly with J. M. McFerrin in this city, has gone to Bulls Gap. The Comet follows him.”
“The Johnson City Brick Company will soon be able to supply the town with brick. They are making 20,000 daily.”
“John W. C. Bell, foreman of The Comet office, and Charlie Brown left for Chattanooga Tuesday night to buy real estate.”
“On account of the rapid increase of their business Stratton & Stratton are compelled to enlarge their planing mill. It will be done shortly.”
“A pugilistic encounter was indulged in yesterday between E. I. McNees and E. H. McLaughlin, Esq., as a result of the last city election.”
Bulls Gap is about 53 miles from Johnson City.
May 31, 1897: One hundred years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times provided additional details regarding a news item that originally appeared in this column on May 29. With a dateline from Johnson City and a date of May 30, readers learned that “The new medical pension examining board has been appointed for this place. Dr. W. J. Matthews, of this city; Dr. J. S. Stuart of Jonesboro, and Dr. J. H. Jones, of Chesterton, are the lucky ones. The new board will organize at its next meeting.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
May 31, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported “Delighting in detail was the informal luncheon given yesterday by Miss Flo Summers in special compliment to Miss Ellen Moss, a popular bride-elect, at her attractive home on W. Watauga avenue (sic). The reception rooms and sun room were decorated with numerous vases filled with roses and valley-lilies. In the dining room the guests found their places at the picture table by means of dainty bride and groom place cards. In the center of the table was a miniature lake with a running toy ship sailing toward the charming honoree. The edge of this lake was covered with beautiful sea-shells (sic) and numerous lilies were growing in the water. Two large hearts were tied with an immense tulle bow to the chandelier and out of the bow a shower of hearts and cupids were suspended on ribbons. An elaborate four-course luncheon was served, the nuptial suggestions being carried out by the use of hearts and cupids and the ice course by the ices being molded in the forms of wedding bells and the cakes in the form of pink hearts. The hostess presented Miss Moss a dainty orchid colored piece of lingerie for her trousseau. The guests enjoying this delightful hospitality were Miss Ellen Moss, Mrs. Stewart Johnson of Erwin, Misses Vivian and Lois Nelson, Miss Juliette Hunter, Miss Mary Lockett and houseguest, Miss Helen Sterchi of Texas, and Miss Elizabeth McLaughlin of Lynchburg, Va.”
May 31, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Mountain City, and a date of May 30. “A church school of music has been conducted the past week at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. In connection with this program a vacation Bible School has also been conducted.”
“Pat Alderman of North Carolina was in charge of the church school of music. He is well known in musical circles throughout the state of North Carolina. This is his second visit to the Pleasant Grove church.”
“Mrs. J. B. Mount has directed the choruses. Alderman has conducted classes in junior, intermediate, young people and adult choirs. The women’s chorus from this community will furnish the songs for the Watauga Baptist Sunday School convention. The mixed chorus furnished the music for ‘The Baptist Hour’ of Watauga Association, recently.”
“A special musical program featuring the the (sic) various groups was given on Sunday morning at the church.”
“The Bible School held in this church closed on Friday. Mrs. Kyle Dyer was principal of the school and the attendance daily was more than 100 children and adults.”
May 31, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Four King Springs School students were awarded Thatcher Award pins at the Annual Eighth Grade Banquet held at Central Baptist Church on May 26. Pins were given to Junior American Citizens Club members for outstanding service and good citizenship. Nancy Bennett, Aileen Maupin, Mary Orton and Tommy Tipton were recipients of the awards.”
“There are four Junior American Citizens clubs at King Springs School sponsored by the John Sevier Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution. Mrs. Clifford Maxwell is the chapter’s JAC club committee chairman, teacher and senior advisor for the clubs at King Springs.”
“The primary purpose of the JAC clubs, sponsored by the DAR through local chapters, is to encourage the teaching of children from kindergarten to high school the principles of good citizenship, its privileges and responsibilities, loyalty to the United States, respect for the flag and the history and government of the country.”
“Membership in the club is free. Membership buttons are given to all members, directors and club presidents. Each club elects its own officers and conducts its own meetings by parliamentary procedure. The motto is ‘Justice, Americanism and Charter.’ All materials such as handouts, study guides, song sheets, copies of the Pledge of Allegiance and The American’s Creed are furnished by the sponsoring chapter and national DAR.”
“Each of the students receiving Thatcher Award pins was also given a special citation signed by the President General, National Chairman of JAC, State Regent and State Chairman of JAC. Awards were presented by Mrs. William Clark, regent of the John Sevier Chapter, DAR.