May 31, 1867: The East Tennessee Union Flag gave this advice to its readers: “He who seldom thinks of heaven is not likely to get there, as the way to hit a mark is to keep the eye fixed upon it.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way on the masthead.
May 31, 1884: “Dr. W.W. Worley, who has been dangerously ill at his home in Johnson City, is somewhat improved,” according to The Comet. The article continued to say, “The Dr. has been at deaths door and his friends feared his hour for departure had come, but there is good hope now of his recovery.”
May 31, 1888: The Comet brought news of happenings in Johnson City to its readers. “The Johnson City Brick Company will soon be able to supply the town with brick. They are making 20,000 daily.”
“John W.C. Bell, foreman of The Comet office, and Charlie Brown left for Chattanooga Tuesday to buy real estate.”
“On account of the rapid increase of their business Stratton & Stratton are compelled to enlarge their planning mill. It will be done shortly.”
“The Watauga Banking Co., is meeting with every flattering success. It has only been in operation a few weeks and has near fifty depositors.”
“A pugilistic encounter was indulged in yesterday between E.L. McNees and E.H. McLaughlin, Esq., as a result of the last city election.”
“Messers. Frank Stratton and Frank Gilliam purchased twenty thousand dollars (sic) worth of coal lands in Virginia from Mr. Taylor, of Ohio, last week.
Twenty thousand dollars in 1888 is now approximately equivalent to $557,635, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
May 31, 1891: The Comet reported, “George Hardin spent the day with us on Thursday. George was here looking after his real estate, and to see about putting in a brick machine. His partner, Mr. Hoss, came up yesterday to examine the clay, and pronounced it first class. These parties contemplate building here in the near future and will make brick here to supply Johnson City.”
May 31, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Announcement is made of the marriage of Mr. Charles H. Parker, of Cherokee to Miss Sarah Lyle, the charming daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H.H. Lyle, Friday afternoon, May 31st the Rev. D.P. Martin of Joneboro officiating. Mr. and Mrs. Parker left yesterday for a weeklong trip to Washington.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1918.
May 31, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Bristol Herald Courier reported, “A number of people from here went to Johnson City for Memorial Day exercises held at Mountain Branch.”
Mountain Branch is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication. If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921, we have no record of them.
May 31, 1937: With a dateline from Johnson, City, The Elizabethton Star reported, “Col. George E. Ijams of Washington, assistant chief of the veterans’ administration, told 15,000 persons at a memorial service here yesterday that ‘international good will cannot be advanced by criticism by citizens of one nation of governments of other nations.’”
“’Is it fair,’ he asked, ‘that the lives of American boys should be placed in jeopardy in the future because certain citizens of our country disagree with the manner in which other countries are governed?’”
The article continued, “Colonel Ijams spoke at the U.S. government hospital near the national cemetery. U.S. Senator George Berry, American Legion officials and Gold Star mothers were on the platform.”
The U.S. government hospital referred to is the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Elizabethton Star was, and still is, published in Elizabethton.
May 31, 1939: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Daily News Journal gave details of the First Lady’s visit to Johnson City. “Mrs. Franklin D. Roosevelt made it plain Tuesday that she had no presidential ambitions.”
“’I wouldn’t be president of the United States if it were handed to me on a silver platter,’ she declared emphatically at a press conference.”
“Here for a Memorial day (sic) lecture last night at the Veterans Administration facility, the First Lady asserted she would not consider becoming a candidate for the democratic (sic) nomination to succeed her husband.”
“’A woman today can command no following,’ she said, ‘No woman could do anything as president because the people would not follow her, and one must be able to hold a following to be president.’”
The Daily News Journal was, and still is, a newspaper published in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
May 31, 1948: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported about two recent incidents of crime. “City officers were notified yesterday by Sheriff Luke M. Warwick’s department that Albert Stevens, escaped the Washington county (sic) jail at Jonesboro sometime Saturday.”
“Four radio sets were reported stolen from a Main street (sic) musical and electrical goods store during this past week-end (sic).”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1948.
May 31, 1967: With an Elizabethton dateline, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The restoration of the Tipton-Haynes property was reviewed by Mrs. L.W. McCown, of Johnson City, at a meeting this past week of the John Carter Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.”