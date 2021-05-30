May 30, 1872: The Herald and Tribune opined, “We don’t pretend to be an expert judge of bridge architecture, but we fear that the Railroad trestle, at this place, is becoming a dangerous structure. We have noticed recently when trains were passing over, it gave very strong premonitory symptoms of the ague. It seems to us that it would be a good idea if this trestle was replaced with a culvert or key-bridge, and it would be a saving investment to the Company in the long run.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1872.
May 30, 1885: The Comet gave accounts of various news items of interest to, and about, Johnson City residents. “Farmer Will Barton is not entirely happy because his new baby is another girl. The Tayl (sic) of The Comet extends his sympathies and reminds him that things don’t always go to please us.”
“Mr. Sam Carrier and brother, late of Union Depot, have set up a boot and shoe shop in the Crouch building. They are both fine workmen and propose to do good work at low rates. We hope they will succeed.”
“Dr. Walker, of Pennsylvania, is in our town. He is much pleased with our country and in all probability will locate here or at some other point in east Tennessee. He is a graduate of Jefferson Medical College, and no doubt a good physician.”
“The ice cream parlor of W.G. Mathes & Bro. is a very popular resort for the young people of Johnson City. The young fellow who would’nt (sic) his girl to Mathes’ when it only costs twenty cents for ice cream or strawberries for both is too mean to have a girl.”
Twenty cents in 1885 is now worth about $5.46, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
“Mrs. Ike T. Jobe has returned to her home after a short absence, much to the delight of the boarders. They say ‘Barney’ is not a success as a feeder. The madam is a superb hostess. Worley Millard says if it was not for her, Ike Jobe would always be trying experiments like Dr. Tanner.”
May 30, 1889: The Comet informed readers, “A petition, signed by more than 500 citizens, was sent to Col. C.H. Hudson to-day (sic) from Col. T.E. Matson for the committee to have the new depot located at or west of the present depot.”
May 30, 1901: “Allan Harris has returned from a visit to relatives and friends in New York and other eastern states. He was forced to return via Atlanta on account of washouts on the Southern – main line and North Carolina division.”
May 30, 1918: According to the Johnson City Daily Staff, “Edward Brading and William Gilmer are home for the vacation from Tusculum College. Young Brading was one of the graduates and held high honors.”
Tusculum College became Tusculum University on July 1, 2018.
May 30, 1921: Exactly a century ago, the Hickory Daily Record reported, “Miss Lilian Field is expected home today from Johnson City, Tenn., to spend several days with her mother, Mrs. T.E. Field. Miss Field will be accompanied by three teachers from the Tennessee Normal who will be her guests while here. They will return to Johnson City during the week to teach in the summer school at the normal.”
The Hickory Daily Record was, and still is, a newspaper published in Hickory, North Carolina. If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921, we do not have records of such.
May 30, 1935: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Bristol News Bulletin reported information about upcoming Memorial Day activities. “Special Memorial Day services will be held at the Soldiers Home in Johnson City today by American Legion posts throughout East Tennessee.”
“Activities will begin at 2:30 p.m. with the memorial address. A baseball game will be played at 4 p.m. at the Soldiers Home for the benefit of visiting Legionnaires. A district conference banquet will be held in the general mess hall at 6:30 p.m. followed by the business session.”
Finally, readers learned, “At 9 p.m. a dance for visiting members and their ladies will be held at the Johnson City country (sic) club (sic).”
The Soldiers Home is now referred to as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Bristol News Bulletin is now published as the Bristol Herald Courier.
May 30, 1939: The Kingsport Times reported news about the Mayor of Johnson City. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, “Mayor Sam R. Sells has personal knowledge that his stand for strict enforcement of traffic laws is being carried out.”
“Mayor Sells received a citation for parking his car in a ‘no parking’ zone and was fined two dollars by Police Judge G.C. Sharp. He paid the fine and complimented the officers on their vigilance.”
Two dollars in 1939 currently has the purchasing power of about $38.11, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Kingsport Times is now published as the Kingsport Times News.
May 30, 1946: With a dateline from Johnson City, the Elizabethton Star carried news about an upcoming dinner featuring several prominent political leaders. “House of Representatives minority leader Joseph W. Martin, Jr., of Massachusetts will be among distinguished guests here Saturday for a rally honoring Tennessee’s First District Representative B. Carroll Reece.”
“Federal Judge George C. Taylor of Knoxville will deliver the main address at a dinner, and Martin will bring greetings from the National GOP Organization to Reece, who recently was elected republication (sic) national executive committee chairman.”
“Guy L. Smith, editor of the Knoxville Journal, will speak on behalf of the state republican (sic) party.”
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
May 30, 1950: “An all-day church premises and cemetery cleaning will be held at historic Providence Church at the Washington-Greene county (sic) line Friday, Mrs. Evelyn Miles, church Sunday school superintendent, announced yesterday,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
More details revealed, “The annual maintenance project is a preparatory move to a special memorial service June 11.”
“Persons participating are asked to bring picnic lunches.”
Finally, readers learned, “The Providence cemetery is one of the oldest in this section, the oldest grave markers bearing dates of the late 1770s.”
May 30, 1960: The Knoxville News-Sentinel, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported news of the recent census. “Johnson City’s increase in population is greater than the net gain for the county in which it is situated, according to preliminary figures released by Edward S. Brown, census district supervisor.”
“Washington County jumped from 59,971 persons in 1950 to 65,130 at present, a difference of 5159. Johnson City gained 6501 however, rising from 27,900 to 34,401.”
May 30, 1972: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Robert Kyker, 905 Ridgecrest Road, Kyker Furniture Co., was transferred from Memorial Hospital over the weekend and is a medical patient at Texas Medical Center at Baylor University, Houston, Texas.
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
May 30, 1979: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Lewis P. Summers, 21, Rt. 2, Butler, was released from Johnson City Memorial Hospital Tuesday at 12:45 a.m. following treatment for facial injuries received when struck twice by an unidentified person as he was leaving the Tu La Fe Night Club, according to police and hospital records.”
Johnson City Memorial Hospital was a forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.