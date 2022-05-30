May 30, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported information about early settlers of the Johnson City area. With a dateline of Johnson City and a date of May 29, readers learned that “Up on Buffalo Valley, about four miles from this place, is the People’s graveyard, which bears some historic landmarks.”
“The crumbling old headstones, made of small slabs of limestone, are rudely carved and most of them bear the dates of deaths over 100 years ago. They were the people who first settled there and built their long cabins in the midst of the forest. It is said that some whose dust lies in that spot were among the heroes at King’s Mountain.”
“Edward Wyatt is one whose name is dimly marked on a stone in the graveyard. He was born March 25, 1718, and died Dec. 3, 1797.”
“The name of McInturff is very common and several gravestones bear this name. One stone with this name upon it shows rather a peculiar record.”
The “peculiar record” from the headstone stated that Christopher McInturff, Jr., was born on July 22, 1782, died on April 22, 1796, and was buried on April 30, 1796.
“This peculiarity of this is that this 13-year-old boy was not buried until ten days after he died. Tradition has it that it was supposed that Christopher was not dead even when buried, and that the family had kept him ten days with the fond hope that he would show signs of life, but finally in despair they were induced to put the body in its grave.”
“This graveyard is near the old home of Landon C. Haynes.”
Retired Judge Lynn Brown notes that Landon Carter Haynes is notable for having served in the senate for the Confederate States of America. His home is preserved as the Tipton-Haynes state historic site.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
May 30, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported several news items regarding local citizens. “Last evening, Mr. J. O. Knight was host to a number of his friends at the home of Mr. and Mrs. P. C. Muse on W. Watauga avenue (sic). For this occasion the reception rooms were beautifully decorated, numerous vases filled with Calla Lilies and Dorothy Perkins roses being effectively arranged over the rooms. The evening was delightfully spent in dancing — a number of vocal solos by different guests were enjoyed. Refreshing fruit punch was served during the entire evening and late in the evening a tempting ice course was served the guests who numbered about twenty.”
“Miss Kitty Graves and Mrs. Sam Grant of Bristol were the guests of Miss Hilda Evans yesterday.”
“Miss Hilda Evans has returned from Bristol where she was the guest of Miss Kitty Graves.”
“Miss Agnes Rosenblatt of Greeneville is the guest of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Rosenblatt of the Miller apartments.”
“Mr. Allen Wooford left yesterday for New York City where he will spend a month as the guests (sic) of his grandmother, Mrs. W. P. Harris.”
“Mr. ad Mrs. George Wofford left Sunday for a month’s tour of the West, while away they will attend the Rotary convention in Los Angeles, Cal.”
“Miss Mary Burwell has returned to Bristol after spending the week-end as the guest of Miss Flo Summers on W. Watauga avenue (sic).”
“Mr. Jonny Jarrell of Atlanta, Ga., who spent the week-end with Mr. Bill Nelson, has left the city.”
“Miss Lewis Phetteplace of Erwin spent Sunday in the city.”
“Miss DeHart accompanied by her mother, Mrs. John DeHart of Bristol are guests in the city. Miss DeHart appeared on the program at the E. T. S. N. last night in the presentation of ‘Seventeen.’”
“Misses Fanny Rhea and Mary Nelle Dosser are expected home today from a weekend visit with Mrs. James Fain.”
“Mrs. F. B. St. John and Mrs. H. C. Black left Sunday for Dyersburg, W. Tenn., where they will attend the State Federation of Woman’s Club. At this meeting they will represent the Monday Club of this city.”
“Mrs. A. S. Gump of Bristol was the guest of Mr. and Mrs. L. D. Gump Sunday.”
“Mr. Clarence M. Wallin and family have returned to Johnson City from Washington, D. C. Mr. Wallin has been attached to the Treasury Department for five year as a special investigator, and during the last two years had been chief of legal counsel in the General Inspector Service of the United States Public Health Service.”
“Mr. Wallin has returned to Johnson City for the purpose of engaging in private business pursuits. He is well known throughout Tennessee and will be remembered here as the author of ‘Jess of the Appalachian’, a book which had a large sale throughout this territory about ten years ago.”
The E. T. S. N. was a reference to the East Tennessee State Normal (School), which grew into present-day East Tennessee State University.
May 30, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “An 11-year-old farm boy, Bobby Wilford, of city, route (sic) 3, was aditted (sic) to Appalachian Hospital Wednesday for treatment of severe body injuries suffered in a fall from a barn, attendants said. Principal injuries were about the back and ribs. His condition is not regarded as serious.”
“Treated and dismissed were Billy Nichols, 14-year-old employe of a local drug store, living at 402 Myrtle avenue (sic), who sustained arm cuts from a razor blade; Billy Lawson, 18, of Kingsport, route (sic) 1, a construction worker, who received body bruises in a fall from a scaffold, and Arthur Lady, 116 Stanley avenue (sic), sprained ankle.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.