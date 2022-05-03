May 3, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times, quoting the Bristol Courier, reported, “A Johnson City minister has preached a sermon on ‘The End of the World,’ but is not positive as to when it will end.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
May 3, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle opined about telephone service. “If everyone could sit down and figure out in a detached, impersonal way just why it is that it sometimes takes fifteen minutes of continuous ringing to secure the magic ‘Number’ from central, there wouldn’t be so much feeling around daily in regard to the telephone service as dispensed, or dispensed with, since the merger has become an accomplished fact. But most people simply ring and when they don’t get an answer they get mad and that’s the end of it.”
“Or take another example. We are authoritatively informed that a citizen recently successfully reached a number early in the morning. All day long he rang for central but found to his dismay that his phone was still connected with the party’s phone whom he had called early that morning. Finally, he states that he wrote a letter to the telephone company asking that his phone be disconnected from the single number which he was able to get. That situation, with the perspective of several days to view it from, has several of the elements of humor.”
“As a matter of fact, though, people are being constantly inconvenienced and made to suffer financial losses because of the lack of service which prevails at this time. The management of the telephone company states that the company is hampered by two things; first, the determination of telephone subscribers to call people by name instead of by number and second, the inexperience of the operator employed.”
“Telephone subscribers have a right to ask for service but they must do their part. Let’s lose this habit of asking for people by name and then the whole matter of delivering service will be up to the telephone company.”
“The present vintage of service is so exasperating that it cannot long be tolerable, and we believe tha (sic) the telephone company will take all the steps possible to expedite an improvement.”
May 3, 1934: The Johnson City Chronicle reported that an important official in FDR’s administration would be passing through town later that day. “Harry L. Hopkins, director of the Federal Emergency Relief Administration and one of the most prominent of President Roosevelt’s New Dealers, will go through Johnson City this morning at 11:25 o’clock on Southern train No. 41 en route to Knoville (sic) to attend the two day Southern States Relief Conference.”
“Administrator Hopkins will speak tonight at the Andrew Johnson hotel (sic) at Knoxville at a conference of relief officials, mayors of many cities as well as state and county officials.”
“Washington County Administrator M. T. McArthur and Mayor Ben B. Snipes will board train No. 41 this morning and will accompany Hopkins to Knoville (sic).”
“Last night, it was unofficially stated, that both Snipes and McArthur epect (sic) to appeal directly to Hopkins for immediate relief in this county and especially in Johnson City. Hopkins will undoubtedly be told that two stadiums are incomplete; that the Brush Creek improvement project is unfinished, and that numerous other projects, badly in need of improvements, have been either untouched or unfinished.”
“Mayor Snipes and Mr. McArthur expect to remain in Knoxville during the conference.”
“Administrator Hopkins will be a passenger in one of the Pullman cars near the end of the train, it was said last night. He is accompanied by several Washington newspaper men and staff writers for press wires, as well as representatives of several feature syndicates.”
May 3, 1945: Cpl. Henry Calloway, of Elizabethton, and who was a prisoner of war in World War II in Anzio, Italy was liberated. (Source: Later History of Carter County: 1865 – 1980. Frank Merritt.)
May 3, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news about several mishaps that had happened to area residents. “A 39-year-old employee of B. G. Young Construction Company, Charlie Ball, city, was given emergency treatment at Appalachian Hospital yesterday for his fractured left jaw, suffered when struck by a wrench on a bulldozer while at work, attendants said. Ball was taken to his home in an ambulance.”
“Mrs. Lynn Muse of 209 North Boone street (sic) was treated for severe injuries to her right arm and shoulder suffered in a fall.”
“Struck on the left side of the head by an iron door, Harrison McNabb, 52, of 814 Fairview avenue (sic), was treated for scalp wounds.”
“A 16-year-old employee of W. L. Bates, Bill Campbell, 307 East Chestnut street (sic), was treated for injuries received in a fall from a scaffold.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
May 3, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Joe Worley, and a dateline from Elizabethton, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “County court last night in adjourned session heard plans for possible location of a $1 million textile dyeing plant near Iodent Chemical Corp. here.”
“The court took no formal action toward providing $25,000 as its share to insure location of the New York-based plant, deferring consideration until Monday night.”
“Also deferred until Monday at 8 p.m. and for the second time were the tentative budget and tax rate and adoption of a reapportionment plan.”
“The court did approve funds for the city park and recreation board, a $200 per year raise for the county school bus drivers, and two bond resolutions.”
County industrial agent Haynes Elliott said the textile plant wanted to purchase eight acres of land adjacent to Iodent Chemical off Highway 91 to build a 50,000 square foot facility. He added the company would also purchase 2.7 acres from a private developer.”
One million dollars in 1972 currently has the approximately purchasing power of $6.787 million. Twenty-five thousand dollars in the same year is now equivalent to about $170,000, while $200 in 1972 is now worth nearly $1,360. All of these current values come from www.in201dollars.com.
May 3, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Phyllis Johnson, the Johnson City Press reported that “The Johnson City Development Authority voted Friday to recommend the city buy the former King’s Department Store and move in.”
“Though it might be somewhat more costly to renovate the 70-year-old building than to add on to the current city hall, the project would signal the city is serious about helping revitalize the downtown JCDA Chairman Dick Manahan said.”
“’It would demonstrate that the city is behind the downtown area. It’s really important.’”
