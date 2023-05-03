Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

May 3, 1906: The Comet alerted readers that “John Riddle struck Gus Gillis with a stone in Unicoi county, near Ernestville, last week and he died from the effects of the wound Monday.”

Ernestville is a community in rural Unicoi County.

