May 3, 1906: The Comet alerted readers that “John Riddle struck Gus Gillis with a stone in Unicoi county, near Ernestville, last week and he died from the effects of the wound Monday.”
Ernestville is a community in rural Unicoi County.
May 3, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Greeneville and a date of May 1. Readers learned that “It is understood that the officials of the Southern Railroad have ordered the survey of the new side track to circle the east side of Greeneville. The new siding will interact with the main line of the Southern Railway at the Heilman Junction, just east of the city limits, running through the Naff property and down the valley to the station of the Tennessee Eastern Electric Co., in the Park meadow.”
“It is claimed by those who ought to be in position to know that this indicates the early development of certain properties on the southeast side of Greene county, to which the spur tracks will be eventually extented (sic). Also that it opens the way for the building of manufacturing plants in the section of town that has heretofore been cut off on account of being so far removed from the railway.”
May 3, 1934: The Johnson City Staff-News informed readers that “Mrs. G. G. Croley of East Holston avenue, is convalescing satisfactorily from treatment in a Baltimore hospital.”
“Mr. L. R. Leonard of Knoxville spent the past weekend as guest of relatives.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Roy Hickey, Jr., motored to Erwin Wednesday afternoon, attending the marriage of Mrs. Hickey’s sister, Miss Adeline Tucker and Mr. Edgar Wayne Sparks, solemnized at the me of Mr. and Mrs. Nathaniel T. Tucker, Willow street.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Ferdinand Powell were visitors in Bristol Tuesday night, being guests of Mrs. Nat H. Copenhaver and Mr. E. Munsey Slack.”
May 3, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “City directory subscribers began receiving copies of rural route supplements to the publication through the mails today, Penn Worden, Jr., secretary of the chamber of commerce, said.”
“The rural supplement was delayed because of paper shortages.”
May 3, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried news with a dateline from the P-C Elizabethton Bureau and a dateline from Elizabethton. Readers learned that “The Carter County Hunting and Fishing Association, in cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce, is sponsoring a Fishing Rodeo which began this week.”
“Monthly prizes will be awarded for the largest fish (length) by type caught in any of Carter County’s lakes, rivers or streams. Categories are: black bass (large mouth or small mouth), walleye, trout, rock bass (redeye or black perch), crappie, bluegill and bream, and rough fish (all non-game fish).”
“There will be seven monthly prizes, according to Carlisle Stafford, Chamber director.”
“After the end of the rodeo on Sept. 30, trophies will be awarded for the largest fish caught in each class during the period of May 1 – Sept. 30. During the rodeo, pictures of fishermen and their catches will be taken and printed in the local newspaper.”
“Catches may be weighed at any of the participating markets and boat docks, and must be verified.”
“Participants are Brown’s Super Market, Hampton; Luke Brumit Sportshop, Elizabethton; Fish Springs Bait Shop; Kress – West Twon Shopping Center; Snyder’s Country Market, Elizabethton; and Valley Forge Hardware.”
May 3, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press gave readers news of the Antebellum Trail. “In celebration of National Tourism week, the nine open sites on the Tennessee Antebellum Trail will host a variety of events today through Saturday.”
“Belle Meade Plantation, Nashville, will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony today at 3 p.m. for the grand opening of its new Martin Education/Orientation Building. Visitors can watch an interpretive video on the history of the plantation in the comfort of the new building.”
“Historic Travellers Rest, Nashville, will feature weaving, cotton processing and a spinning demonstration by master weavers Mark Taylor and Mary Sue Taylor. This craft exhibit and demonstration will showcase 19th century handwoven, white-on-white bedcoverings and hand towels.”
“Weavers will discuss the place of white textiles in use in Tennessee homes during this time period. There will also be a demonstration of processing cotton as done by the average person with an Appalachian cotton gin, bowing of cotton, carding, and spinning.”
“On Tuesday, Carter House, Franklin, will have living history demonstrations by a Civil War re-enactor. The soldier will describe his equipment, uniform, clothing, and weapons. There will be a firing demonstration.
“The James K. Polk Home, Columbia, will honor the 11th visitor to the home Wednesday with a first-day issue commemorative stamp envelope. This presentation will reflect the occasion of Nov. 2, 1996, when U. S. Postmaster General Marvin Runion visited the Polk House and issued the official James Polk commemorative stamp on the 200th anniversary of Polk’s birth.”
“Historic Carnton Plantation, Franklin, wil (sic) present a weeklong exhibit focusing on the black residents of the plantation. Artifacts located during archaeological investigations around the only remaining slave quarter will be on display.”
“Throughout the week, the newly remodeled Atheneum Rectory, Columbia, will have a display of 186 period costumes and a docent dressed in 1861 attire. A 10-percent discount on gift shop items will be offered.”
“Three sites will be offering refreshments to visitors throughout the week.”
“Belmont Mansion, an Italian villa built in 1850 by one of the wealthiest women in America, will serve lemonade and cookies. The mansion is located on the grounds of Belmont University, Nashville.”
“Rattle & Snap, an example of Greek Revival architecture located just north of Mt. Pleasant, will serve lemonade and cookies every day from 3 p. m. until closing.”
“Rippaville Plantation, Spring Hill, will serve lemonade and will offer a 15-percent discount on items purchased in the gift shop when visitors mention the Tennessee Antebellum Trail.”
