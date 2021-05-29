May 29, 1868: The East Tennessee Union Flag advised readers, “To cure warts on horses and cattle, take a small quantity of blue vitriol, pulverize it, and add enough water to make it into a paste; rub the warts over with this once or twice, which will effective (sic) cure them.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way on the masthead. It was also spelled as Jonesboro’ at other places in the newspaper.
May 29, 1902: The Comet reported, “Lowry Crowell had a section of the middle finger of his right hand cut off at Linville’s factory Tuesday.”
Readers also learned, “R. Nelson Campbell has received notice of his appointment to West Point and will report for admission on the 16th day of June, prox.”
“Prox.” is an abbreviation for “proximate” or “approximate,” so Mr. Campbell would arrive at West Point around June 16, 1902.
May 29, 1906: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Chattanooga News reported sad news about the death of a small child. “After a lingering illness, Ruby, the sweet little child of Mr. and Mrs. J.F. Swingle, died Friday night at 9 o’clock. She was only about 2 years of age and had entwined herself into the tender (indecipherable) of the parents and friends’ hearts as few children. The funeral and burial were conducted by Rev. Beaman Sunday. The parents have the sympathy of many friends.”
The Chattanooga News is no longer being published. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1906. The Comet was a weekly publication.
May 29, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Friends of Mrs. Smith Anderson will be pleased to learn that she is convalescing from an illness that has kept her confined to her room for the past several days.”
Readers also learned, “Reports from Memorial Hospital today are to the effect that Jose Colson’s condition is most favorable to recovery from the wound accidentally inflicted Monday afternoon.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner to the Appalachian Hospital, which later became Memorial Hospital; it was a forerunner to the current Johnson City Medical Center.
May 29, 1921: Exactly a hundred years ago today, with a dateline from Johnson City, The Bristol Herald Courier reported, “Two singles, a fumble and a triple in the first inning netted Cleveland 3 winning runs against the Soldiers’ 1 lone score here today. But it was too much Jones all the way. Striking out (indecipherable) and giving up but two hits, he had the Soldiers completely at his mercy, achieving a well-earned and brilliant victory after his team mates had dropped 5 games in a row to Johnson City. With but one out in the fifth, Taylor walked and advanced to third on Perry’s single, and scored on Price’s drive. Sigman’s three bagger with bases congested, drove in the winning run for Cleveland. Sensational fielding by Center Fielder Hobe Brummitt and a double by Weaver to Ford furnished the thrills. One error in the first worked a disaster for the Soldiers’ though the credit for winning belongs distinctly to Jones.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still being published. If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921, we do not have access to them.
May 29, 1931: The Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported very exciting news for the area. “Johnson City will be host tomorrow to Mrs. Franklin D. Roosevelt, who will deliver a memorial (sic) day (sic) address under auspices of the Optimist Club.”
“The first lady’s address will climax a program expected to attract thousands including Governor Cooper and Congressman Carroll B. (sic) Reece.”
The Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle is now published as the Leaf Chronicle in Clarksville, Tennessee.
May 29, 1933: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Bristol News Bulletin reported, “Governor and Mrs. Hill McAlister of Tennessee and several members of the executive’s cabinet were paid tribute Saturday night by more than 200 upper East Tennesseans who gathered at a testimonial dinner at the John Sevier Hotel.”
On the same day, in the same newspaper, and also with a dateline of Johnson City, readers learned exciting news regarding the Taylor family. “Robert Love Taylor, son of Former Governor and Mrs. Alf A. Taylor, was married Saturday to Miss Florence McCain of Johnson City.”
More details revealed, “Both bride and groom are highly connected with prominent Tennessee families and are active leaders in social, civic and church affairs.”
“The wedding, which was a surprise to many friends was a quiet home affair with only close relatives attending. The couple left following the ceremony for Chicago and other points in the middle west.”
In closing, readers learned, “Mr. Taylor is a law associate of Judge Thad A. Cox.”
The Bristol News Bulletin is now known as the Bristol Herald Courier
May 29, 1935: The Johnson City Press reported, “An extraordinary session of every American Legion post in the first congressional district are the Memorial day (sic) exercises to be observed at Mountain Home tomorrow afternoon. Activities are scheduled to get underway at 2:30.”
More details stated, “Between 200 and 300 Legionnaires are expected at the conference which will be presided over by Walter E. Martin, first district committeeman. The Lester Harris Post, American Legion, will act as host for the occasion.”
Mountain Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
May 29, 1949: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A crowd of 20,000 is expected for the annual Memorial Day program this afternoon at Veterans Administration Center.”
“General Carl R. Gray, national administrator of veterans affairs, will give the principal address. He will be introduced by Colonel Lee B. Harr, the V.A. Center manager.”
More details stated, “It was General Gray who announced last week approval of a million-dollar hospital expansion program for the V.A. Center.”
The Veterans Administration Center is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
One million dollars in 1949 is now worth approximately $11,129,285, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
May 29, 1968: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Dog bites are pretty much part of the usual routine at Memorial Hospital emergency room, but now and then patients arrive for treatment of other kinds of bites. That was true yesterday when Delma Rogers, 20, Jonesboro, appeared for help after being bitten by a spider.”
As mentioned previously in this column, Memorial Hospital was a forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1968.