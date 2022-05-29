May 29, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported “W. J. Matthews, James H. Jones and J. B. Stuart were to-day (sic) appointed members of the Pension Examining Board for Johnson City, Tenn.”
The Cincinnati Enquirer was, and still is, a newspaper in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. However, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
May 29, 1922: A century ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported sad news with a dateline from Johnson City. “A. A. Johnson, driver of a Ford and Lou Hughes, eight year old daughter of Mrs. Nettie Hughes, Newland, N. C., were killed and the mother and her sister, Miss Pearl Hughes and Lem Hughes injured when the car plunged off a bridge near Minneapolis, N. C. Suday (sic) night, according to reports reaching here today.”
Minneapolis, North Carolina is located approximately 29 miles from Johnson City.
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. The Johnson City Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1922. May 29, 1922 fell on a Monday.
May 29, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Carroll B. Reece, former representative from First Congressional District and now national Republican chairman, will be the principal speaker at Memorial Day exercises at Veterans Administration tomorrow.”
“Governor Jim McCord will attend the celebration, after which he will go to Montreat, N. C., to address the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church.”
“The event is expected to draw several thousand residents from Johnson City and the upstate area. Several dignitaries from the Veterans Administration will attend as well as members of the various branches of ex-service men.”
“A feature of the program will be a program staged by the Bugle Corps of Bluefield, W. Va., on the evening preceding the annual memorial observance and a 30-minute program preceding the exercises in which over 350 Girl Scouts will participate.”
“Gold Star Mothers, numbering 467, have been invited as special guests.”
“The program will be held on the recreation field on the reservation near the cemetery, Col. Lee H. Harr, VA manager, said.”
“Most business establishments will be closed for the day in Johnson City to participate in the program. This will include retail and grocery stores, banks, county, city and federal offices. No mail will be delivered either in the city or in the rural areas, except special deliveries, and the general delivery window will be open from 9 to 10 a. m., at the main postoffice building.”
May 29, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Henry Samples, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “State Rep. P. L. Robinson today announced he is changing voting districts to allow him and fellow Republican Rep. Bob Good to continue their efforts to locate a medical school in Johnson City.”
“Declaring his switch ‘strictly for the medical school effort,’ Robinson said he will Tuesday change his voter registration from Lamar to Boones Creek, making him eligible to run in the 6th legislative district.”
“He said he and his family hope to find new living accommodations in the Boones Creek area while at the same time converting their present Jonesboro home into a business office for his produce farm.”
“A ruling by a panel of federal judges last week placed Robinson and Good into the same legislative district (the 6th), a decision which raised three alternatives for the two state representatives.”
“One could have dropped out of politics, they could have opposed each other in the August Republican primary, or one could have changed residence, which is the course Robinson today announced he is taking.”
“Although Robinson told an early morning news conference at the Municipal Safety Building he saw ‘very little reason to change districts’ he said it would be a mistake to ‘break up this team’ which has worked for the medical school.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1972.
May 29, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press carried news of the death of a prominent Johnson City dentist. “Dr. Jerry Allen Mooneyhan, 53, 711 N. Mountain View Circle, died Wednesday, May 28, 1997, at Johnson City Medical Center.”
“He was a Cocke County native and a former Greene County resident. Dr. Mooneyhan lived in Johnson City for the past 20 years. He was a son of Madge Ottinger Mooneyhan, Greeneville, and the late Glen F. Mooneyhan.”
“Dr. Mooneyhan was a graduate of Greene County High School and East Tennessee State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree and served on the faculty while attending graduate school. He received a doctor of dental surgery degree from the University of Tennessee Medical Units, Memphis.”
“He was a member of OKU, the Dean’s Society, Who’s Who and served as class president while at UT.”
“Dr. Mooneyhan served as surgery resident at John Gaston Hospital for one year.He was a faculty member in the department of community dentistry and helped establish an internship program in East Tennessee.”
“Dr. Mooneyhan established a private practice in Johnson City in 1974.”
“He was an active member of the First District Dental Society, the American Association of Endodontist, and the American Dental Association.”
“He established an Endodontics Residency Program at the UT College of Dentistry, Memphis.”
“Dr. Mooneyhan was actively involved with Tulsa Dental Products LLC for the past six years and served as an executive board committee member. He was vice president of Dental Education and was responsible for research and development. Dr. Mooneyhan helped design several instruments used in endodontics for which he received patents.”
“He was a Navy veteran, having served as an airman 3rd class aboard the U.S.S. Constellation and on the contingency staff of Adm. Thomas Moore with the 7th Fleet.”
“Dr. Mooneyhan served on the board of the Chamber of commerce and the advisory council of the College of Arts and Sciences at ETSU. He served as president of the Johnson City Country Club. Dr. Mooneyhan was a member of the board of directors of SunTrust Bank and the Johnson City Library Board. He was a member of the Hurstleigh Club.”
“He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon, elder, assistant superintendent and Sunday school superintendent, and was a member of the Mary Wood Sunday School Class.”
“Dr. Mooneyhan was preceded in death by one son.”
“Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his wife, Mrs. Ann Craig Mooneyhan; two daughters, Mary Craig Mooneyhan and Jocelyn Ann Mooneyhan, both of Johnson City, and one brother, James Miller Mooneyhan, Gray.”
Morris-Baker was in charge of the arrangements.“