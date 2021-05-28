May 28, 1869: The East Tennessee Union Flag alerted readers that the Science Hill Male and Female Institute would begin its fall session on August 14 of that year. The school was located at Johnson’s Depot.
Johnson City was previously known as Johnson’s Depot. It became known as Johnson City on December 1, 1869.
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way on the masthead. It was spelled that way, as well as Jonesboro’ inside the pages of the newspaper.
May 28, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported on a special prayer service to be held at a local church. “Obedient to the call of our President a service of songs and prayers will be observed Thursday from 10 to 11:30 a.m., in the main auditorium of the Munsey Memorial Methodist church (sic), to which all parents and friends of our battling sons and friends are invited, and the mere invitation is sufficient to the patriotic peoples of this community. The doors of the church will be open all day for any one (sic) who may desire to spend a while in silent prayer for the success of our cause. If you can only come in for a few minutes at the morning service come and welcome, esteeming it not only a patriotic duty, but a personal and prayerful privilege. Let us not be slackers in this significant national and international obligation. Merchants, mechanics, business men, lawyers, doctors, every professional man, every woman, man, and child should join in united prayers at the alters of faith Thursday morning from 10 to 11 a.m.”
May 28, 1921: Exactly a hundred years ago today, with a dateline from Johnson City, The Journal and Tribune reported. “Mrs. C.L. Yearwood was shot and painfuly (sic) injured when Casey Jones, 15, took a high powered rifle to the top of a hill to ‘test it’. He said the gun was accidentally discharged, the bullet striking Mrs. Yearwood.”
In a follow-up to a news account from May 25, 1921, with a Knoxville dateline, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported, “A dispatch from Bluntville (sic), Tenn., says that a verdict was returned late yesterday afternoon by the jury in the trial of Marion Wilson, Johnson City’s chief of police, who was charged with murder in connection with the death of Wesley Street, which occurred on the morning of Aug. 15, 1919, at Okalona, a station on the Carolina, Clinchfield & Ohio railroad, in Carter county (sic). Sentence was withheld by Judge Vines until next Wednesday when motion for a new trial will be argued.”
The Journal and Tribune was published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921, we do not have access to them.
May 28, 1936: Even the chief of police was not immune from crime, as The Bristol News Bulletin pointed out in a story with a Johnson City dateline. “Chief of Police Ed Stewart announced today that a thief entered his bedroom last night and stole $14 and two bullets out of his trousers pocket.”
“The police chief sleeps with a loaded pistol. The pistol and a valuable watch, he said, were not taken.”
“Stewart said he was particularly anxious to recover the two bullets ‘which I’d carried in my hide for six years and in my pockets for two.’”
Fourteen dollars in 1936 is now worth about $276. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
The Bristol News Bulletin is now published as the Bristol Herald Courier.
May 28, 1940: In a captioned photograph, the Johnson City Press informed readers, “J.D. Thomas, left, and Fred Bailey, right, both of Johnson City, are pictured with part of a ‘haul’ they made last week on a fishing trip in the Ocala Forest section of Florida. The 19 fish shown are big-mouth black bass and weight of 12 of them totals 85 pounds, Thomas said. The fish were caught in Live Oak Lake, Ocala Pond and Brody Lake. Thomas and Bailey caught approximately 100 piscatorial beauties.”
May 28, 1942: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Bristol News Bulletin reported news about “Tweetsie.” “’Tweetsie,’ East Tennessee’s nationally-known and much-beloved member of the fast-dwindling family of narrow-gauge locomotives, will do its bit for Uncle Sam beginning this afternoon. W.H. Blackwell, manager of the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Motor Transportation Company, revealed today.”
“Four units, two engines and two tank cars, will be loaded on top of large flat cars some time this afternoon and will probably leave Johnson City tonight. From this point they will be under the jurisdiction of the army.”
More details stated, “Several months ago the war (sic) department (sic) contacted the company with a request for the use of some narrow-gauge rolling stock. The company agreed to the proposal and in a few days a representative of the department arrived in Johnson City. After inspecting the equipment owned by the company, the representative selected two of the five engines and two gasoline tank cars.”
“Just where the equipment would be used he would not say nor did he say what the type of work would be.”
“’This is one time that the army got ahead of the navy,’ Mr. Blackwell said. ‘Just a few days after we had promised our equipment to the army we received a request from the navy for the very same thing. They wanted the equipment to be used at Pearl Harbor, they said, but they were a little bit too late this time.’”
Finally, readers learned, “The fact that the army is going to take part of the equipment used by ‘Tweetsie’ does not mean that the little train will discontinue the schedule from Johnson City into North Carolina. Plenty of equipment for the maintenance of traffic is left. But everything should run smoothly with the three engines remaining.”
As mentioned elsewhere in this column, the Bristol News Bulletin is now known as the Bristol Herald Courier.
May 28, 1961: In an article with Jimmy Smyth’s byline, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned “Joe McClain of Johnson City won his fifth major league baseball game Friday night.”
The article went on to say, “The 28-year-old Johnson Citian might well put himself in strong contention for ‘rookie of the year’ honors in the American League.”
May 28, 1969: Polly’s Pointers was a popular column in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Readers would write to Polly to either ask about a housekeeping problem, or to share a handy tip they had learned. A reader named Lois offered this advice: “After Christmas, when I am packing decorations, tree lights and so on, I write on my calendar on November of the coming year all the items like paper, light bulbs, etc., that will be needed for next Christmas. When Christmas items are on sale, I can tell at a glance what is needed without unpacking anything.”