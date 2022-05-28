May 28, 1891: The Comet recounted details of a recent society wedding. Readers learned that “Sunday evening at 7 o’clock there were married at the residence of the bride’s brother, Daniel McCoy to Miss Sarah C. Gregg, Judge Hart officiating. About twenty-five or thirty select friends were present to witness the marriage ceremony and enjoy the elegant supper set for the occasion.”
“The bride was handsomely dressed, and the groom was attired tastily, his face the while showing the gladness he felt at his choice. After congratulations from the numerous friends the happy assemblage went to the dining room and enjoyed the good supper which had been so tastefully arranged for them. Judge Hart reports that the occasion could not have been more pleasant and that it was an evening of unanimous enjoyment. The friends remained in social conversation until 11 o’clock when they repaired to their homes, leaving the happy couple to the fate of the years that stretch before them.”
May 28, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the guest register of The Hotel Imperial recorded that W. W. Faw of Johnson City was a guest, according to The Morning Tribune.
The Morning Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It is no longer in publication. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
May 28, 1910: The Johnson City Comet reported, “Capt. W. E. F. Milburn, quartermaster of the Soldier’s Home, has returned from a short visit to Greeneville.”
The Soldier’s Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.May 28, 1915: The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news of a death with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of May 27. “A. C. Gillespie, aged 46 years, died at his home in Limestone Wednesday at 10 p. m. For many years, Mr. Gillespie was agent for the Southern railway at Limestone. He is survived by his widow and one son. The funeral was conducted today at 2 p.m. and interment was made in Urbana cemetery (sic).”
May 28, 1922: One hundred years ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “The Johnson City Girl Scout Council met Friday afternoon, May 19th at the home of Mrs. Fred J. Moss. Mrs. Frank McNees, Commissioner, presiding.”
“After roll call and reading of minutes of last meeting, Mrs. McNees stated that the object of the meeting was the adoption of a constitution, as our charter was being delayed for lack of (sic) one.”
The Constitution and bylaws were then printed in entirety in the newspaper.
The Johnson City Girl Scout Council has evolved into the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians.
May 28, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, in a captioned photograph, reported that several nurses had recently graduated from the Appalachian Hospital School of Nursing. “Thirteen nurses were awarded certificates at graduation exercises Saturday night at the Appalachian Hospital School of Nursing. The Rev. Paul Worley, minister of Munsey Memorial Methodist Church, was guest speaker of the services, which took place at St. John’s Episcopal Church. The graduate nurses are, front row, left to right, Miss Jane Pippin, Miss Lois Hurst, Mrs. Helen Baskin and Miss Elizabeth Aeberle; Second row, Mrs. Jane Garland, Miss Mary Evenly Jones, Mrs. Thelma Manning and Mrs. Geneva Robinson; third row, Miss Hester Cole, Miss Grace Rainbow, Miss Jessa Mae Nolan, and Mrs. Lillie Mae Tyler, and back row, Mrs. Marjorie Cowen.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
May 28, 1956: With a dateline from Elizabethton, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A wage increase of 10 cents an hour for about 4,000 rayon plant workers here was announced today.”
“The announcement came from Joseph Jacobs of the Southern office of the Textile Workers Union of America.”
“The pay hike applies to all hourly-paid employees of American Bemberg Corp. and the North American Rayon Corp., a company official said.”
“Dottie Howell, local union president, said a contract was expected to be signed with company officials probably by tomorrow.”
“Negotiations for the pay increase have been under way since about April 15 when the old contract expired.”
“Local union members in a special meeting ratified the 10-cents-an-hour proposal.”
“Negotiations with Beaunit Mills at Childersburg, Ala., resulted in a similar pay raise for about 1,000 workers in the rayon reducing plant.”
“Jacobs also announced a few cents an hour wage boost for 400 workers at the USF-Aspinook Division of the Gera Corp. at Harrisville, S. C.”
Ten cents in 1956 is now worth about 39 cents, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
May 28, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published a letter to the editor that was signed by three prominent civic leaders. The letter read, “The 28th Annual Girl Scout Carnival was a marvelous success. Thank you for your part. Without the time and effort of hundreds of volunteers and without the tangible community support, the maintenance of Camp Wildwood, so important to Girl Scouting, would not be possible.”
“We have a very deep appreciation of your support through the years. Please realize that day camping, troop camping, cook-outs and training sessions held at Camp Wildwood is possible through your assistance.”
The letter was signed by Mrs. Frederic Brandt, who was the District Chairman, Mrs. William S. Sells, who was the Carnival Chairman, and Mrs. David Walker, who served as the Field Advisor.
May 28, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, with a dateline from Greeneville, the Johnson City Press reported, “Judge Jack R. Musick and attorney Rondal B. Cole, who were both from Elizabethton, are among deceased members of the bar who will be eulogized Friday at the U. S. District Court here.”
“The 20th annual memorial service begins at 1:30 p. m. Other eulogies will be made in memory of William W. Hawkins, Geraldine Vines Hawkins Hyder, Frank P. Miller, Walter E. Saylor and Donald G. Ward.”