May 27, 1886: The Comet regaled readers with the news of a recent elopement. “Quiet a romantic marriage occurred on Roan Hill, ‘neath the overspreading cedars, on Tuesday, the 9th inst. The young lady’s parents objected, and consequently it was an elopement. The contracting parties were Mr. Geo. E. Naff and Miss Lula Clay, both of this place. J.W. Crumley, Esq., official, and Mr. E.S. Wolfe and Miss Mollie Akard and Dr. C.J. Broyles were witnesses. For good reasons the marriage was kept secret until Monday, when it was announced, much to the surprise of all and especially the bride’s maternal ancestor. She fought well but was out Generaled (sic). Mr. Naff is a painter by trade and has been living in this place for several years. He is an honest, industrious, and kind hearted (sic) young man. The bride is the daughter of Capt. G.L. Clay, and graduated this year at Science Hill Institute. She left Monday night for Sullivan county (sic) to teach school. May their love for each other and their mutual happiness be as everlasting as the evergreens under which they were made one.”
“Inst.” Is an abbreviation meaning “In the same month,” so the elopement took place on May 9, 1886.
Science Hill Institute was the forerunner of Science Hill High School.
May 27, 1899: With a date of May 27 and a dateline from Johnson City, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news about several Johnson City residents. “Adam Crouch is among those from this place who attended the peace jubilee at Washington City.”
“E.F. Smith, president of the Johnson City Veneering company (sic), has gone to New York and other eastern cities.”
“Born to Mr. and Mrs. Tate L. Earnest, a daughter.”
“Mrs. J.J. Hunt entertained a number of friends with a delightful music recital in her lovely home on Unaka avenue (sic) Wednesday afternoon. The following party came up from Jonesboro to attend: Misses Florence Hacker and Pearl Britton, guests at W.K. Martin’s. Miss Bessie Whitlock, guest of Mrs. John Sanders, Mrs. S.H Anderson and daughter, Ellen, guests of B.A. Wood’s; Miss Lula Butler, guest of Mrs. J.B. Taylor; Mrs. J.A.T. Baron and daughter, Mary, guest of Mrs. T.J. Galloway.”
Washington, D.C., was often referred to as Washington City in 1899.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1899.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1899. The Comet was a weekly publication.
May 27, 1901: With a dateline from Johnson City, in a follow up to stories from May 22 and May 23, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “A special relief train was sent out from here yesterday to Elizabethton and other points that could be reached along the Cranberry road (sic), but a hard rain prevented many from going to the scene of the flooded district.”
“Mayor Jas. A. Summers, M. Jackson, James A. Martin, Foy W. Dulaney, Thad A. Cox and Harry Parrott were among the first parties to reach the stricken town of Elizabethton with relief, from this city. They conveyed to those in need there $125 in cash.”
One hundred, twenty-five dollars in 1901 is now roughly equivalent to $3895, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1901. The Comet was a weekly newspaper.
May 26, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff carried news about two area residents who were very sick. “Miss Frances Kilby is slowly improving after a serious illness.”
A resident of Limestone, “Miss Laura Davis, who has been very ill for the past month, was taken to a private sanitarium in Knoxville Monday. She was accompanied by Dr. J.F. Arnold.”
May 26, 1921: Exactly one hundred years ago today, The Journal and Tribune, with a Johnson City dateline reported, “Johnson City won a listlessly played game here this afternoon from the Cleveland Manufacturers by a score of 7-5: Both Gossett and Valentine were wild, the former walking 7 and hitting 2. Visiting batting honors go to Grubb, right fielder, who pounded out the longest drive of the game. Ford for Johnson City got a single and a double out of four times, and walked his fifth time. Two double steals were staged. H. Brunet stole second, and Ford home in the third frame and in the fifth inning Perry stole second and Taylor home.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924.
If there was a newspaper published in Johnson City in 1921, we have no records of it.
May 27, 1937: The Jackson Sun, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported, “Tennessee’s new United States senator (sic), George L. Berry, accepted today an invitation to attend Memorial Day services at the Mountain Home for Soldier’s here.”
“His acceptance was announced by Col. Lee Harr, governor of the home.”
“Senator Berry will join Col. George Ijams, assistant administrator of veterans affairs, Washington, D.C., in reviewing a large parade and witnessing the decoration of 3,000 graves of ex-soldiers.”
The Jackson Sun was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jackson, Tennessee.
The Mountain Home for Soldier’s is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
May 27, 1947: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Health committees from upstate Farm Bureaus and various communities met at John Sevier Hotel here to discuss the hospital program to be launched by the Tennessee Rural Hospital Improvement Association – a recently organized affiliate of the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation.”
“The meeting was one of nine being held in the state to discuss the proposed plan of equal opportunities to rural groups in obtaining Blue Cross prepaid hospital benefits through the improvement association.”
May 27, 1954: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried news about a sailor from Jonesboro. “’I got out by a miracle,’ Fred Chase of Jonesboro told his parents Wednesday night by telephone of the disaster aboard the aircraft carrier Bennington.”
“Chase told his mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Chase, that he and four other Navy men were below deck when the accident occurred.”
The accident referred to an explosion and fire while the Bennington was about 75 miles out to sea. Ninety-one sailors died in the accident, and more than 200 were injured, according to a different story on the same day in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
May 27, 1966: With a dateline from Knoxville, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Larry ‘Choo’ Tipton, a catcher from Johnson City, has been elected captain of the 1967 University of Tennessee baseball squad, it was announced at a luncheon meeting Thursday.”