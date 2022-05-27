May 27, 1886: The Comet opined, “Hon. R. L. Taylor is unquestionably the choice of the Domocracy (sic) of the 1st District, and especially of Washington county (sic), for Governor.”
Robert L. Taylor was elected Governor of Tennessee in 1886 and served from 1887 until 1891. Gov. Taylor was elected again and served from 1897 until 1899.
May 27, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported news that initially appeared in the Rogersville Star. “Last Sunday, at Clear Branch, Hancock county (sic), was the day set apart for the ‘May meeting’ at that point, and, as usual on such occasions, many people attended. Reports fail to disclose what spiritual victories, if any, were achieved, but the news comes that a difficulty originated, or was renewed at the church, between the Odems and Trents, resulting in the serious cutting of two young men, and inflicting wounds upon two others, which it is thought will prove fatal. Eight or ten persons were engaged in the melee, and all fought with knives.”
Hancock County is about 74 miles from Johnson City.
The Rogersville Star is no longer in publication.
May 27, 1910: The Johnson City Comet reported “Joe Miller, of the 10th district, was badly hurt a few days ago with a wire stretcher while building a fence. A wound in the back of the head had to be sewed up and healed only on the outside. It had to be reopened yesterday and blood poisoning is feared.”
May 27, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported “On Thursday aftenoon (sic) the entire force of the Dosser Brothers’ Store, including the employers and employees, enjoyed their annual picnic which took place at ‘Flowerville.’ This was an ideal spot for a picnic on the banks of the Watauga River and Boone’s Creek. An elaborate picnic lunch, consisting of all the good eatables appropriate for such an occasion, was spread on the ground under the trees, and thoroughly enjoyed by the entire party. There were about twenty who had the pleasure of enjoying this pleasant outing. The entire party motored home by moonlight.”
May 27, 1931: The Johnson City Chronicle reported news of several Johnson City residents. “Mr. and Mrs. Everette R. Davenport of 329 Highland avenue (sic), announce the arrival of a ten-pound son, Monday, May the twenty-fifth, who will bear the name Everette R. Davenport, Jr.”
“Mrs. J. M. DeLozier, 1205 East Holston avenue (sic), is resting nicely at the Appalachian hospital (sic) after an operation Tuesday afternoon.”
“Dr. Warren M. Royal, of Mountain Home, and Mr. H.E. Armstrong, guest of Dr. Royal, are in Fitzgerald, Ga., attending the funeral of Dr. Royal’s uncle, W. M. Royal.”
“Mrs. G. F. Brandt of Erwin and Miss Rosalie Jennings of Johnson City are guests at the Dodge Hotel while visiting in Washington City.”
“Mr. Carl Long of 433 Hamilton street (sic) is suffering from a fractured leg, which he received Monday, May 25th.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Mountain Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Washington City is now known as Washington, D. C.
May 27, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The backbone of economy in Tennessee is agriculture because the major economy revolves around livestock, Dr. C. E. Brehm, acting president of the University of Tennessee and director of Extension Service, told representatives of seven Tennessee Valley Authority states in a talk last night at John Sevier Hotel in the initial stop of a tour in Tennessee, and preceding a tour of test work in Washington county (sic) today.”
“Approximately 40 representatives from Virginia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee are participating in the tour and heard Brehm at the get-together meeting last night.”
May 27, 1955: With a dateline from Washington and a date of May 26 the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Dr. Jonas E. Salk, developer of the polio vaccine, said tonight protection is afforded ‘even if the second shot is two years after the first.’”
“’It responds beautifully’ he said to reporters. ‘It is an accumulative effect. I certainly wish you would make that clear, because there is no need for anyone to worry about starting over.’”
May 27, 1964: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle awoke to sad news. With a dateline from new Delhi, India, readers learned that “Jawaharial Nehru, prime minister of India since it became independent in 1947 and one of the world’s leading statesmen, died today after suffering his second stroke in less than five months. He was 74.”
“’The prime minister is no more,’ Steel Minister C. Subramaniam told the sobbing Parliament. ‘Life is out. The light is out.’”
“Nehru was stricken at 6:25 a. m. as he arose at his usual hour. He died at 2 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. EDT, seven hours and 35 minutes later. A stroke on Jan. 7 had partially paralyzed his left side but he had recovered somewhat and in recent weeks had resumed his seat in Parliament.”
May 27, 1972: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned of the death of a prominent area resident. “Fred Thomas Hilbert, 68, Old Jonesboro Road, Jonesboro, died Friday evening in Johnson City Memorial Hospital following a lengthy illness.”
“A native of Washington County, he was the son of Joseph and Minnie R. Hilbert, and was a member of the Jonesboro Presbyterian Church, having served as a member of the Board of Elders and as a deacon.”
“He was owner and operator of Hilbert’s Drug in Jonesboro from 1936 to 1969 and was a (several indecipherable words) in Tennessee and Florida for 41 years and was an active member of the National Association of Registered Druggists.”
“He was a member of Washington County Court since 1944 and was presently serving on the court’s Budget Committee.”
“He was a member of the Tri-City Airport Commission, serving since 1949 and was a member of Lodge 825 of the Elks.”
“Survivors include his widow, Mrs. Billie V. Hilbert, one daughter, Mrs. Ben Parrish of Greeneville, one brother, Louis Hilbert of Johnson City, and one grandson David Parrish also of Greeneville.”
“Dillow-Taylor is in charge.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1972.
As mentioned elsewhere in this column, Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
May 27, 1997: In an article carrying the byline of Sam Watson, the Johnson City Press reported that “Buying, using and maintaining technology effectively has been the focus of a Johnson City school new study that officials say will have to be continuous to work.”
“Schools Director Dan Russell initiated the study shortly after assuming the school system’s leadership in February.”
“’I had heard from several teachers that we needed to do something about computers that were not online and that there were some problems as far as training,’ Russell said.”