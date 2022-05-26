May 26, 1887: The Comet ran an advertisement that was signed by C. H. Nimson, who was the superintendent of the Cranberry Coal and Iron Company. The advertisement read: “The Cranberry Coal and Iron Co. wants 50 to 100 good, steady men to work in the mines. None but steady, sober men need apply.”
Cranberry, North Carolina, is about 26 miles from Johnson City.
May 26, 1892: According to The Comet, “Saturday night V. B. Bowers’ store was robbed by unknown parties. A piece of tobacco gave the thieves away. The brand told the story, and last Monday two fellows, Waycaster and Brewer were arrested, and they confessed the whole story and more too. They said that they had been in that same store once before, and that some meat that had been missing had followed them off. They had a preliminary trial before Esquire Shell, and failing to give bond, were brought to jail at Elizabethton. Yesterday three of their comrades were tried for the same offense and brought to Elizabethton to find a place in the county jail.”
“News came last evening that some women were being tried by Esquire Shell for the same crime. It seems like an organized band had been in this wholesale stealing. Let the law be vindicated, if human victims have to suffer.”
May 26, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported follow-up information about a fire that was first mentioned in this column yesterday, as well as other news items from Johnson City. With a dateline from Johnson City and a date of May 25, readers learned that “Henry Crouch will build a new brick block on the ground where the old frame buildings were recently burned. The work of clearing away and getting ready for construction has begun.”
“The Sunday school and Epworth league room — a new addition to the M. E. church, south — is completed and is a handsome building.”
“Col. Thomas E. Matson has just returned from Unicoi county (sic), where he has been engaged as engineer for the construction company in the erection of a new iron bridge across the Nola Chucky river (sic) near Erwin.”
“The bridge is now under construction and will be completed by June 15.”
The Epworth League was an association of young Methodist adults.
Nola Chucky is now spelled Nolichucky.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
May 26, 1922: A century ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press read an interesting news item with a dateline from Washington, and a date of May 25. “Venus is possibly inhabited by human beings and communication with planetary neighbors by wireless ‘may be possible although the cost would be immense.’ In the opinion of C. G. Abbot, assistant secretary of the Smithsonian Institute, who discussed various scientific phases of the ‘habitability of other worlds’ in the annual report of the institution just made public.”
May 26, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star reported news with a dateline from Washington. Readers learned that “Attaches at the Naval Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., reported today that the condition of Senator McKellar (D-Tenn.) admitted there Saturday morning after suffering a fainting spell, ‘is not serious.’”
“McKellar, 78, last January, was removed to the hospital from the Senate office building after what his office aides described as a ‘light attack, about like he had had before.’”
“Hospital officials said the senator was admitted for ‘examination and checkup.’”
The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1947. May 26, 1947 fell on a Monday.
The Elizabethton Star still is in publication.
May 26, 1961: The Collegian reported, “East Tennessee State College students last week chose this year’s May Queen and King and class officers for the 1961-1962 school year.”
“Elected May Queen who reigned at the Honors Day dance Tuesday, May 23, was Joan Honeycutt of Johnson City. Bill Furches, also of Johnson City, was May King.”
Don Wright of Rockville, Maryland, was elected president of next year’s senior class. Bill Belcher of Cleveland, Virginia, was selected vice-president; Emily Wells, Oak Ridge, secretary; and Ann Marshall, Greeneville, treasurer.”
The Collegian was the student newspaper of East Tennessee State College, which is now known as East Tennessee State University.
May 26, 1967: In an article with the byline of Alice Torbett, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “’The Marriage-Go-Round,’ now in production by the Johnson City Little Theatre, is already sold out for an extra performance Monday night, and for good reason.”
“The play, which opened tonight, is a hilarious evening of comedy. Newcomer Sandy Hill was superb. The East Tennessee State senior surpassed her preview notices in an adorable portrayal of a Swedish sexpot out to nab professor Bill Payne. As polished an actress as she was good looking, she affected a Swedish accent that came off as sweet as cream.”
May 26, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Daily Capital News reported, “Miss Stephana Landwehr, 2024 E. McCarty St., received her doctor of philosophy degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia in graduation ceremonies May 16.”
“In June Miss Landwehr will become professor of political science at East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, Tenn. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Landwehr, 2024 E. McCarty St.”
The Daily Capital News was and still is a newspaper published in Jefferson City, Missouri. We do not have access to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle from May 26, 1972.
May 26, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press published an announcement from Eastman. Citizens were “invited to tour Eastman’s environmental protection facilities.” Eastman wanted to show “the unique above-ground wastewater treatment facility” as well as “the sophisticated ‘SAFER’ computer system that would predict the path of a potential vapor release.” Reservations had to be made for the tours, which ran at various times and dates during the months of June and July.