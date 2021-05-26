May 26, 1847: The Jonesborough Whig and Independent Journal reported, “On the evening of the 29th ult., by Rev. E.F. Sevier, Rev. J.S. Burnett, to Miss Mary Eliza, daughter of Col. J. M. Alexander, of Buncombe county (sic), N.C.”
“On the 11th inst., by Rev. J.B. Dobson, Mr. David Britton, to Miss Elizabeth Bulls, both of Green (sic) county (sic), Tenn.”
“Ult.” is a Latin abbreviation, meaning “in the previous month,” so the Burnetts were married on April 29, 1847.
“Inst” is an abbreviation meaning “in the same month,” so the Brittons were married on May 11, 1847.
Jonesborough was spelled that way in 1847.
May 26, 1887: The Comet reported, “Gen. H.T. Wilder came down from Roan Mountain last Thursday and left on the evening train for New York on important business in connection with the 3-Cs (rail) road.”
May 26, 1900: With a dateline from Johnson City, the Coshocton Daily News reported, “The Democrats of the First Tennessee district nominated E.C. Reeves of Johnson City for congress (sic), to oppose Congressman Brownlow.”
The Coshocton Daily News, a newspaper published in Coshocton, Ohio, is now published as the Coshocton Tribune. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1900. The Comet was a weekly publication.
May 26, 1906: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a Johnson City dateline, reported horrific news of an industrial accident. “Isaiah Moody, a workman at the Standard Oak Veneer mill, was badly injured Wednesday by falling on a horizontal belt, being thrown against a pulley. A fellow workman grabbed him off or he would have been instantly killed. He was unconscious for some time, but is improving.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1906.
May 26, 1910: The Comet reported, “James Lewis was arrested Sunday morning charged with violating the age of consent law with one Ethel Britt, about 16 years of age. Lewis is about 40 years of age and formerly lived two miles west of this city, but has been to Virginia for sometime (sic) until recently.”
“He was taken before Esq. P.Q. Miller Monday morning at 9 o’clock for trial. Price, Barnes and Chase appearing as attorneys for the plaintiff and Thad A. Cox for the defendant.”
“Lewis waved the preliminary hearing and was bound over to court under a bond of $200, and in default, was taken to the Jonesboro jail by Deputy Sheriff Pitts to await the next term of the circuit court which meets the first Monday in June.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1910.
Two hundred dollars in 1910 is now worth about $5,576, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
May 26, 1921: Exactly a century ago today, the Jonesboro Herald and Tribune reported news about a double wedding. “Mrs. James H. Epps, St., was a guest at the double wedding at Embreeville on Saturday, May 14, of Miss Susan Welde Dent to Mr. George Edward Hedman and Miss Eelizabeth (sic) Emma Dent to Mr. Nathaniel Barnett Johnson.”
Embreeville is a community in rural Washington County.
The Jonesboro Herald and Tribune is now published as the Herald and Tribune. Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1921. To our knowledge, there were not any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921.
May 26, 1931: With an Elizabethton dateline, readers of the Johnson City Chronicle read sad news. “William G. Lay, 58, was found dead in his bed at the Palace Hotel here Sunday morning. Indications pointed to death from natural causes.
“Papers in his possession indicated that he was a Spanish War veteran, enlisted from Pennsylvania, and that he had been a patient in Mountain Home, Johnson City, and was discharged about ten days ago.
“A card found on the body asked that notification be sent to Ester Nash, Troy, Pa., in event of death.
“Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday at the Mountain Home, Johnson City.”
Mountain Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
May 26, 1942: The Knoxville Journal reported news about Milligan College. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, “Steve Lacey, head football coach at Milligan College was chosen dean of men today by the board of trustees, and the Rev. J.H. Dampier, pastor of the First Christian Church, was elected a trustee for a term of three years.”
“Lacey, a Milligan alumnus, has been the college’s football coach since 1933. He will continue in that position serving as dean of men in the absence of Dean C.M. Eyler, who was called for duty in the provost general’s office in Washington.”
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
The Knoxville Journal is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
May 26, 1957: With a dateline from Johnson City, the Birmingham News reported, “A 43-year-old man described as a ‘suspect since the start,’ was arrested and charged with murder Saturday in the dynamite-slaying of Everett Jenkins, 35.”
“Washington County Sheriff John Deakins announced J. Lloyd Jones, a construction worker, had been taken into custody, climaxing an intensive investigation since Jenkins’ dynamite-rigged automobile exploded as he touched the starter at his Sulphur Springs community home April 30.
“Sheriff Deakins also disclosed that Jenkins’ widow, Mrs. Sue Jenkins, 32, has been given a lie detector test in connection with the case, but he declined to reveal the results.
“Deakins said that Jones, who has undergone several hours of questioning, and Mrs. Jenkins have both admitted being close friends. The sheriff declined to elaborate on the statement.”
“Deakins said that Jones denies any connection with the crime.”
The Birmingham News is still in publication.
May 26, 1967: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle brought news of local servicemen to its readers. One such account read, “Technical Sgt. Thomas P. Bishop, his wife, the former Ruby Bunker of Princess Risborough, England, and their two children, Steven 10, and Daniel 6, are visiting Sgt. Bishop’s mother, Mrs. Thelma B. Glisson, 623 Lamont St.”
“A native of Johnson City, the sergeant attended public schools here and graduated in 1950 from Science Hill High School. Having served sometime in Europe, he recently was stationed at Albany AFB, Ga. He has been assigned to duty at Plattsburg AFB, N.Y. He and his family will leave soon for Plattsburg.”
May 26, 1975: A bat bite was reported in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “A bite by a bat resulted in Robert Garland, 48, Jonesboro, being brought to Memorial Hospital for treatment Saturday night. According to hospital records, Garland was treated and released.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way at the time.
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner to Johnson City Medical Center.