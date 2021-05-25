May 25, 1866: The East Tennessee Union Flag reported, “Some thieves went to the residence of Dr. Murray in this county and stole his horses, but they were so hotly pressed and closely shot at that they abandoned the stock. This is the kind of a reception to give all thieves.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way on the masthead of the newspaper. In some other parts of that paper, the town was spelled Jonesboro.
May 25, 1892: The Comet alerted readers “A fine shawl was found by George R. Brown at the corner of Boone street (sic) and Watauga avenue (sic). The owner can obtain the shawl by calling at Comet office and paying for this advertisement.”
May 25, 1905: The Comet reported that builders in Johnson City were staying busy. “Arbrust and Smith have decided to build a business block on Spring street (sic) opposite The Comet office. It will be 50 x 100 and not less than three stories. Plans have been prepared by C.G. Mitchell and bids will be invited at once.”
“Mrs. Adams will also build a handsome store house to take the place of the one destroyed by fire. Mr. Mitchell is now at work upon the plans for the building. It will be modern throughout.”
“The City National Bank has not yet decided upon plans for its skyscraper office building.”
May 25, 1911: The Bristol Evening News, with a Johnson City dateline, reported, “The Nelson Lumber company (sic), with offices in Johnson City, lost 250,000 feet of lumber valued at $60,000 to fire at Roan Mountain Monday night. The origin of the blaze is unknown. There was about $30,000 in insurance.”
Sixty thousand dollars in 1911 is currently worth about $1,672,900, so $30,000 in the same year would be worth approximately $836,450, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Bristol Evening News is now published as the Bristol Herald Courier.
May 25, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news about several citizens. “Mrs. George W. Hardin is spending the day at Milligan with relatives.”
“James A. Summer leaves this evening for Washington and Atlantic City. He will spend Sunday with his brother, John L. Summers, in Washington and next week take in the big hardware convention at Atlantic City.”
“Little Miss Dorothy Darden entertained a few of her little friends on Friday afternoon, celebrating her fourth birthday.”
May 25, 1921: A century ago today, with a dateline of Johnson City, the Nashville Banner reported, “Chief of Police Marion Wilson of Johnson City, charged with the murder of Wesley Street, has been put on trial at a special session of the Sullivan County Circuit Court at Blountville. He had been granted a change of venue on the grounds that he could not get a fair trial in Carter county (sic). He claims he shot Street while in performance of his duty as an officer.”
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998.
On the same day, the Huntsville Daily Times reported other news, also with a dateline of Johnson City. “F.M. Wolfe, confederate (sic) soldier, 85 years of age, is dead. He was a Southern Methodist and for 54 years conducted family prayers.”
The Huntsville Daily Times was published in Huntsville, Alabama, from 1910 until 1931.
Also on the same day, the Knoxville Sentinel reported news with a dateline of Elizabethton. “Moody Price, traveling salesman out of Bulls Gap for the Raleigh Medicine company (sic), was shot and robbed last night about 9 o’clock near Valley Forge in Carter county (sic). He was en route in his auto from Hampton to Elizabethton. His engine had some trouble and he got out to fix it. A man came out of the woods and attacked him from behind, shooting Mr. Price in the thigh and taking his purse containing $40. Mr. Price fired several shots at the highwayman as his assailant fled. Bloodhounds probably will be sent from Johnson City to trail the highwayman. Mr. Price is in a hospital at Elizabethton and expected to recover.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is currently published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
Forty dollars in 1921 currently has the purchasing power of about $591, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921, we do not have access to them.
May 25, 1932: With a dateline from Johnson City, the Nashville Banner reported, “The unrecognizable remains of a man believed to be George Taylor, Spanish War veteran, were found in the ruins of a fire which destroyed the home of T.J. Barrington on Knob Creek Road, two miles west of here Tuesday afternoon.”
“Harrington, questioned by officers, said Taylor had been staying at his home for some time and has been left alone in the home. Taylor, he said, stayed in bed much of the time and was a constant smoker.”
As mentioned elsewhere in today’s column the Nashville Banner is no longer in publication.
May 25, 1944: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Herbert Howard of 604 West Poplar street (sic) underwent an operation Tuesday at the Greenville, S.C., General Hospital. His parents, Mr. and Mrs. B.R. Howard, are with him.”
May 25, 1956: With a dateline from Hampton, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers “Judge Ben Allen, vice president and general manager of American Bemberg division of Beaunit Mills Inc., will deliver the commencement address at Hampton High School. The closing program is set for 8 p.m. June 1.”
“N.E. Hyder, superintendent of Carter County schools and former principal and teacher of the school, will present diplomas to 66 seniors — largest graduation class in the history of the school.”
May 25, 1966: In a captioned photograph on the front page of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, readers learned, “City Planner and Assistant City Manager Jack Strickland, center, listens as a proclamation is read paying tribute to his several years of service to the city. The ceremony took place last night at a dinner by the Planning Commission in honor of Strickland, who is leaving soon to accept a position in Chattanooga. Left to right are Mayor E.N. Backus, Mrs. Strickland, Strickland, Richard Machamer, who is chairman of the commission, and Mrs. Solon Gentry, commission secretary.”