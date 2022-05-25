May 25, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times carried several stories of interest to Johnson City area residents.
With a dateline of Johnson City and a date of May 24, readers learned that “F. P. Burch, state agent for the Tennessee centennial exposition, is here and will visit the Boone tree near the mouth of Boone’s creek (sic), with a view of arriving at the advisability of moving the tree, as a relic, to the centennial.”
“The tree is in a fair state of preservation. Dr. J. A. Kirkpatrick and other citizens living near this historic landmark are very much opposed to the removal of the tree.”
Readers also learned that “The citizens were aroused from their slumbers yesterday morning at 1 o’clock to see what appeared to be one of the largest fires that has ever occurred in the business part of the town. The Crouch block, facing on Public Square was well ablaze when the alarm was given, and as a consequence is now burned out.”
“Webb Brothers’ meat market was burned, and some other small concerns. J. A. Worley, who occupied one of the store rooms, saved most of his grocery stock.”
“The block was composed of old frame buildings, between the Jonesboro bank building, and the Hart block, both brick structures, and as a consequence the fire was controlled. Otherwise it might have proved to be very destructive in the business part of town. There was no insurance on the buildings. Webb Brothers’ stock was insured for $400; Worley, $300. Loss on building and stocks, about $1,000.”
With a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of May 24, readers learned that “The attempt to put the old Co-Operative Town company of Elizabethton, Tenn. (now the Watauga Land company {sic}), into the hands of a receiver, has been defeated by several of the old directors, including ex-Secretary John G. Carlisle, Senator Isham G. Harris, Senator Hansbrough, Judge Lewis E. McComas, Hon. Benj. Butterworth, Hon. James T. DuBois and Charles W. Adams, who paid the judgments, amounting to about $10,000, and secured the discharge of the temporary receiver, and the dismissal of the suit. The old stockholders are now coming forward and are subscribing for the stock in the Watauga Land company (sic), thus saving their interest in the old town company. The new trustees of the Watauga Land company (sic) are Hon. Benj. Butterworth, Henry W. Coffin, of Washington, D. C., and Col. C. P Toncray, of Elizabethton, Tenn.”
“The trustees have decided to give all the old stockholders a chance to save their interest upon the following terms: For every $10 they paid into the Co-Operative Town company (sic) by paying $5 more into the Watauga Land company they will receive a share of stock valued at $15. The new subscriptions are made payable in five installments of $1, for each share subscribed.”
The same article related the following news item: “New enterprises are coming here. The Whiting Lumber company (sic), of Philadelphia, has located here, bought a site for its immense planing mills, dry houses and storage sheds. It requires ten acres of ground for this plant, and they will handle ten million feet of lumber per year. They are now at work.”
Readers also learned that “John McLay, of Lynn, Mass., has signed a contract binding himself to build and operate a heading factory that employees sixty men, and to invest $40,000 in the enterprise. He will begin work soon.”
“The Lynnville Lumber company (sic) has signed a contract to bring its immense plant to this place. These are only a few enterprises that are assured. A number of others are on the way.”
Another news item related that the “Hon. C. C. Taylor, of Milligan, put a mower into his wheat field this morning and will cut down sixty-five acres of green wheat as a result of its being ruined by the hail storm last Friday. George and Will Taylor, who also live on Buffalo creek (sic), will pasture several of their wheat fields.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
One thousand dollars in 1897 is now worth nearly $35,000, making one dollar in the same year currently having the purchasing power of about $35. Forty thousand dollars in 1897 is currently worth approximately $1.39 million. All of these present values are from www.in2013dollars.com.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
May 25, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported “A telegram was received in the city yesterday, announcing the death in Mobile of Mrs. V. B. Bayless, a sister of Mayor W. B. Ellison.”
May 25, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Organization for maximum service to polio sufferers of this community will be the keynote of the annual meeting of the Washington county (sic) chapter of the National Foundation for Infantile paralysis, according to Major Cy H. Lyle, chapter chairman, who announced yesterday that the annual meeting will take place at a dinner session set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the John Sevier Hotel.”
Polio is now preventable by means of a vaccine.
May 25, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Dianne Barker, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The name T. Henry Jablonski is as significant in the history of Washington College Academy as that of its founder, Samuel Doak.”
“Rounding out 20 years as president of the school founded in 1780, Jablonski is chiefly responsible for the progress of the institution during the last two decades — and development of the campus has been astounding.”
“Last Saturday, the Alumni Association surprised the educator by honoring him at its annual meeting. Other activities this week gave recognition to Jablonski for his unselfish service to the school.”
“Speaker tomorrow for the 192nd commencement will be Robert C. Dockendorf, executive director of the Baltimore League, Crippled Children and Adults, Inc., who first introduced Jablonski to Washington College. While a teacher there, he told his friend about the school. Jablonski accepted the presidency, thinking it was a small college. He learned better the day before he arrived here.”
“Consolidation of county high schools hurt Washington College, but the school is not about to close its doors. Students, faculty and staff are working harder than ever before. Enrollment dropped from about 250 to 63 – 23 day students and 40 dormitory students. Faculty was reduced from 19 fulltime to seven fulltime and seven part-time. Everyone has doubled up on the jobs and according to Jablonski, ‘We’re doing as much as last year and perhaps more in the way of extra-curricular activities.’”
“Students represent all parts of the United States as well as several foreign countries: Thailand, Ethiopia, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Guatemala.”