May 24, 1867: The East Tennessee Union Flag ran a classified advertisement for Sam Kirkpatrick. “I loaned a friend two volumes of ‘Youngs Night Thoughts’ one year ago. My said friend will return them if he knows himself for I have forgotten who he is.” The advertisement was signed, “Sam. J. Kirkpatrick.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way on the masthead. Inside of the newspaper, however, the city was spelled that way; it was also spelled as Jonesboro.
May 24, 1888: The Comet reported, “Our farmer friends tell us the frost last week did a good deal of damage to gardens and also hurt wheat in some sections badly. There will be some peaches around the mountains and in sheltered localities and the apple crop will be short. Oats and clover look badly on account of the drough (sic) that began early in the spring.”
May 24, 1891: The Comet opined and reported, “Last night The Comet sanctum was visited by Mrs. Burney Burleson, accompanied by the man whose name she bears. In her hand she carried a lovely boquet (sic) of flowers which she left on the editor desk and received this thanks for same.”
May 24, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff alerted readers, “A great moral lesson pointed by a love story with a beautiful beginning and a tragic ending forms the theme of ‘Woman and the Law,’ the William Fox photoplay which opens at the Majestic Theatre today.”
“Written and staged by R.A. Walsh, known to patrons of the phototheatre for his production of ‘Regeneration,’ ‘Carman’ and “The Honor System,’ this photodrama deals with the life of a young married couple who are gradually parted by the husband’s love of the White Lights and the life that goes on nightly along the famous primrose way.”
May 24, 1921: A century ago today, with a dateline from Johnson City, the Bristol Herald Courier reported, President Massengill and the board of directors of the Bristol baseball club, were entertained today at noon with a luncheon by Munsey Slack at his home on Watauga Avenue. Preceding the luncheon and afterward the directors were treated to a drive over the city. The luncheon was served in six courses and was a hospitality appreciated by the Bristolians.”
“Mr and Mrs. Slack were voted a season’s pass to all the games at Tanners Field, before leaving the Slack home.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still being published. If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921, we are unaware of it.
May 24, 1934: The Johnson City Staff-News published a story about spring and summer fashions. ”Women of this section are very much interested in the fashion review of mid-summer wearing apparel fashioned of fabrics made in the Bemberg and North American rayon (sic) plants at Elizabethton. Miss Louise Houston of New York, director of Educational Service Bureau, will be in charge of the showings given Monday at the Bonnie Kate theatre (sic), Elizabethton.”
“Gowns of exquisite workmanship and gorgeous material, will be modeled by ten ladies of the surrounding communities, the models will wear sport clothes, day time dresses, evening gowns and bathing suits. The new Bemberg net over taffeta is eagerly anticipated, as well as the sheer prints. The triple Bemberg yarn dresses, which were awarded the prize at a recent New York fashion show, will be shown Monday.”
“The well-dressed woman interested in the latest in fashion, are fortunate in being able to witness the first public fashion show to be given locally by the Bemberg and the North American Corporation.”
May 24, 1940: With a dateline from Johnson City, the Bristol Herald Courier reported, “Leslie R. Driver, Bristol banker and former Johnson Citian, was named general chairman of an executive committee chosen at a meeting here tonight to formulate plans for celebrating the 150th anniversary of the found (sic) of the Southwest Territory, from which Tennessee and other states were carved.”
“The session, which was attended by approximately 75 historically-minded men and women representatives of business interests of several upper East Tennessee cities, saw the appointment of the following to the executive committee:”
“Johnson City — Judge Samuel C. Williams and Prof. Hodge Mathes; Bristol — Mrs. Amelia Slack Copenhaver and Dr. S.E. Masengill; Kingsport — E.W. Palmer and W.J. McAuffee; Jonesboro — Robert M. May and William Chester Allen; Greeneville — Mrs. Edith O’Keefe Susong and Dr. Charles Anderson; Elizabethton — Major Charles Wolff and Raymond C. Campbell.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1940.
May 24, 1944: The Bristol News Bulletin, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported, “William Hammick, 18-year-old Washington county (sic) youth sought by the FBI and the sheriff’s department of Washington county (sic) since last Thursday in connection with the axe slaying of his uncle, Frank Miller, 63-year-old railroad employee, was arrested last night in Los Angeles, Calif., FBI Agent John Haggles said.”
“Miller’s body was found Thursday afternoon in a grove of trees a half mile from his home on the Cherokee road (sic). The back of his head had been crushed and a blood-stained axe was found concealed in some brush nearby.”
“The wife of the slain man found the body after she reported to the sheriff’s department that her husband had been missing since he left home about 5:30 a.m. on May 17 in company with Hammick, Sheriff Miller W. Sell reported.”
“Haggles, in charge of the Knoxville office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said Hammick was arrested as he alighted from a bus in California and that he had obtained a ticket for Los Angeles in Middlesboro, Ky., last Thursday.”
“The FBI sought Hammick on a charge of leaving the state to avoid prosecution.”
“Sheriff Sell said the youth would be returned home for trial as soon as extradition papers were secured.”
The Bristol News Bulletin is now published as the Bristol Herald Courier.
May 24, 1967: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Circuit Court Judge Walter Garland will sound the civil docket at 9 a.m. Saturday at Jonesboro Courthouse, according to Mary Young, Deputy Circuit Court clerk.”
“Judge Garland has been ill since shortly after taking office last year.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1967.
May 24, 1971: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that, according to Jess Johnson, who was president of Milligan College, Eugene Wigginton would assume the duties of Director of Development at Milligan College in August. The Wigginton family would be relocating from the Atlanta area, where Wigginton was the minister of the Westside Church of Christ
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.