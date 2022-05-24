May 24, 1888: The Comet opined, “Johnson City will be the home of the next Governor and may also be the home the Congressman for the First District — if some of her good Democrats are nominated.”
May 24, 1911: The Herald and Tribune reported, “Cy H. Lyle, editor of the Johnson City Comet, announces that he will abandon the daily field and beginning Thursday will resume the publication of a weekly paper exclusively. He has reached the conclusion that ‘Johnson City has as much use for a daily newspaper as hell has for a steam heating plant.’”
We do not have access to very many copies of the Johnson City Comet that were published in 1911.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is in publication in Jonesborough. However, the city was spelled as Jonesboro in 1911.
May 24, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news regarding a society wedding that had close connections to Johnson City. Readers learned from a story originally appearing in The Baltimore News on May 20 that:
“A wedding of interest to Baltimore, Western Maryland and Tennessee society took place this afternoon when Miss Cornelia Shelby Thomas, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vint Morgan Thomas of Johnson City, Tenn., was married to Henry Percival Bridges, son of Mrs. Bridges of Hancock, Md. The ceremony was performed by Rev. Harris E. Kirk, at 502 Cathedral street (sic) in the presence of the two families and a few intimate friends. The bride wore a going away gown of blue cloth embroidered with gray and a hat of blue taffeta and gray embroidery, and carried a bouquet of lilies of the valley and white orchids. Miss Pansy Patton of Norfolk, Va., was maid of honor and the bride’s only attendant, and wore a gown of tan crepe de chine with a hat of tan taffeta and carried a bouquet of pink roses.”
“Wilbur Bridges of Hagerstown was his brother’s best man. Mr. and Mrs. Bridges left for a wedding journey and on their return will be at the Belvedere.”
“Last night Mr. Bridges gave a beautifully arranged dinner of 100 in the ball room of the Belvedere, the guests including friends from Baltimore, Hancock, Hagerstown, and Tennessee.”
“Mr. Bridges for years was known to his friends as an incorrigible bachelor.”
“He is secretary of the Woodmont Rod and Gun Club, which maintains a large game preserve near Hancock, Md., and most of his leisure time was spent hunting and fishing. He is also fond of horseback riding. Mr. Bridges is a large real estate owner and has large interests in Western Maryland, where he is associated in a mining enterprise with Nelson Perlin.”
“As a sportsman Mr. Bridges realizes the highest significance of the word. He is intensely interested in the Woodmont Rod and Gun Club and his work is connection with it, his deals in maintaining the finest standards possible for an organization of its kind is recognized as having played an important part in establishing for the club the reputation it enjoys of being among the best of its kind in the United States.”
“He has been host at many delightful parties at the club, and visitors there always carry a way (sic) delightful memories of his hospitality. His acquaintance through Western Maryland is particularly large and a number of his friends in that section came on to Baltimore to attend the dinner he gave last night and also the wedding ceremony today.”
Later in life, the Bridges lived in Shelbridge, which is now the home of the President of East Tennessee State University. It had previously been erroneously reported in this column that the Bridges built Shelbridge. They did not; the Sanders family conveyed the property to Mr. and Mrs. Roswell Spears on July 31, 1920. The Spears family conveyed the property to the Bridges on March 13, 1928. (Source: Personal communication between Paul David Walker and Rebecca Henderson.)
Roswell Spears was the grandfather of Ross Spears, who was mayor of Johnson City in the 1950s. (Source: Personal communication between Paul David Walker and Rebecca Henderson.)
The Baltimore News ceased publication in 1986.
May 24, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, a Clinchfield train had wrecked. With a dateline from Erwin, and a date of May 23, readers learned that “Eleven cars of Clinchfield freight train No. 95, northbound, went off the tracks in Shannon tunnel in Virginia yesterday, blocking tracks nearly 24 hours.”
“Clinchfield officials said today the wreckage had been cleared. A feldspar hopper car went off the tracks, pulling 10 others with it, they explained.”
“The train had about 70 cars. Sam McEwen was engineer and C.L. Norris was conductor. No one was injured.”
May 24, 1955: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle offered this witty remark to start their readers’ day: “No matter what other countries say about the U.S. — immigration is still the sincerest form of flattery.”
May 24, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Three persons, two from England and one from Canada, were released after treatment at Memorial Hospital for minor injuries received in a car accident in Maron (sic), N.C. Mrs. Ivey Hughes, 60, Liverpool, England, had a bruise to the back. Her husband, Albert Hughes, 60, complained of chest pains, and Olive White, Ontario, Canada, had an injury to the left shoulder. The accident happened yesterday afternoon.”
“Robert Kyker, of Kyker Furniture Co., is a medical patient in Memorial Hospital where his condition today is described as fair.”
“Louis May, Mountain City, district attorney general, is a medical patient in Johnson City Memorial Hospital. His condition is listed ‘fair to satisfactory.’”
“Mrs. Myrtle Johnson, Rt. 5, who was treated for burns to back buttocks which officers said were inflicted by her husband on April 8, was discharged yesterday from Memorial Hospital.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Marion, North Carolina, is located about 61 miles from Johnson City.