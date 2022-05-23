May 23, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported a variety of news with a dateline from Johnson City. Readers learned that “The graduating exercises of the senior class of the Johnson City High school (sic) took place in Jobe’s opera house (sic) Thursday afternoon. The class was composed of eight boys and girls, who acquitted themselves creditable with ad-addresses (sic). John H. Bowman made the annual address to the class.”
“The Langston high school (sic) gave a splendid entertainment with its graduating class yesterday afternoon in the (Jobe’s) Opera House.”
“The annual election of supetrintendent (sic) and teachers will be held on Monday, June 7. There are a large number of applicants for positions.”
“The people of this vicinity have been agitating the subject of good roads for some time and it is thought ere long will effect (sic) the organization of a turn pike road company, for the purpose of constructing a pike leading from the north side of the county into this place.”
“Cyrus W. Lyle, an elderly and respected citizen, near this place, died Tuesday. He was an uncle of Editor Cy Lyle, of the Comet.”
“A musical entertainment will be given in the opera house next Tuesday night by Prof. J. B. McMillan, violinist, and Miss Tous, elocutionist, of Knoxville. The entertainment will be given under the auspices of the ladies of the city, who will use the proceeds for the improvement of the old City cemetery.”
“Chancellor John P Smith and wife left Thursday for Little Rock, Ark., where they will visit Mrs. Smith’s relatives.”
“Dr. B. A. Denton and mother, of Abington, Va., are here visiting Dr. Denton’s brother, Dr. J. A. Denton.”
“Miss Sue Wood has returned from Flemington, N.J., where she has been spending several months with her uncle, Rev. J. W. Rogan.”
“Dr. L. B. Caldwell returned from Athens today with his family and they will now reside on Maple street (sic).”
“S. L. Miller left Wednesday to visit his old home at Warsaw, Ind.”
“Mrs. W. C. Snapp is in Bristol visiting O. P. Childress and other relatives and friends.”
“Miss Mary Higginbotham has returned from teaching at the Greeneville orphanage, and is now at home near Austin Springs.”
The following news came from Jonesboro: “This has been a busy and eventful week for Jonesboro. On Saturday last, Dr. Montgomery preached the baccalaureate sermon to the Jonesboro graded school (sic). Thursday morning the closing exercises were held and the graduates, Misses Adiline Deaderick, Mary Cooper, Lillie Belle February, Bertha Hacker, Blanshe (sic) Ryland, Nellie Willard and David Vines received their diplomas.”
“The district conference of the M. E. church (sic), south (sic), is in session at the Methodist church. There are a goodly number of the brethren in attendance.”
“Sunday next will be an important day to the members of the Second Presbyterian church (sic) in this place, as on that day their newly called pastor, Rev. John S. Eakin, will be installed.”
“Dr. Paul Kirkpatrick, of Nashville, is here on a brief visit on account of the sickness of his brother, Will, who has been confined to his room for two weeks.”
“Chauncey Hacker, who has been in school at Grant university (sic), Athens, Tenn., for the last session, came home Thursday.”
“Hon. J. W. Crumbley (sic), of Johnson City, is here attending the district conference.”
“Misses Annie and Essie Bradshaw, of Washington college (sic), attended the closing exercises of the Jonesboro graded school (sic).”
“Miss Mattie Hale, of Cherry Grove, this county, is visiting Mrs. F. L. Farnshell.”
“Misses Nellie Williard and Lee Miller, of Kendrick’s Creek, who have been in school at Jonesboro graded school (sic) during the last session, returned home yesterday.”
“Rev, T. J. Eskridge, of Marion, Va., is here, taking in the Methodist conference.”
“Misses Sallie Baker, Stella and Ada Wexter, of Fall Branch, are visiting friends.”
The “old City cemetery” is presumably a reference to Oak Hill Cemetery.
The “Greeneville orphanage” is presumably a reference to what is now Holston United Methodist Home for Children, which was founded in 1895.
Austin Springs is a community in Washington County.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
Grant University is now known as Tennessee Wesleyan University.
Retired Judge Lynn Brown reports that Chauncey Hacker later became a physician and practiced medicine in Elizabethton. He married Marie Renfro.
Washington College was a community in rural Washington County. In 1897, Washington College was an educational institution, functioning as a college.
Kendrick’s Creek, or Kendrick Creek as it is now known, is a community in rural Sullivan County.
Fall Branch is a community in rural Washington County.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
May 23, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle opined, “Cervantes said once, ‘Tell me thy company and I will tell thee what thou art.’ In other words, ‘Birds of a feather flock together.’ Both statements are usually accurate, unless one of the folks in question is trying to elevate his companion.”
May 23, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “James Bennett, 40, of 372 Crown street (sic), an employee of a Water street (sic) machine shop, was treated at Appalachian Hospital yesterday for an injury to his left hand injured accidentally with a hammer. He was dismissed after treatment.”
“Patrolmen Bill Coley and John Wynegar yesterday reported answering a call to 304 Fairview ave. (sic) where a 13-year-old boy listed as Walter Buchanan was bitten by a dog belonging to Fred Hobbs of the address given. Hobbs was instructed to keep his dog confined for a 10-days (sic) observation period.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
The observation period referred to in the second item was to ensure that the dog in question did not have rabies and that the youngster would not need to have treatment.
Dr. Josh Hinkle, a local veterinarian, says that “Rabies is a fatal viral infection that presents a very serious public health problem in both animals and people. One of the most important parts of my job is providing direct rabies prevention to my pet patients and thereby indirectly protecting their owners.”