May 23, 1872: The Herald and Tribune reported sad news regarding the death of a small child. “On last Saturday morning in this place, of brain fever, little Michael, son of Mr. and Mrs. John T. Shaver, in the fourth year of his age.”
Brain fever was very likely meningitis.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1872.
May 23, 1901: In a continuation of a story from the previous day, The Knoxville Sentinel reported on area flood damage. With a Johnson City dateline, readers learned, “This is the eastern terminal of the Knoxville division of the Southern Railway company for the present. Superintendent C.L Ewing and other officials of the road reached here Wednesday and spent the day planning to accommodate traffic. As the river is now too high, no mail or passengers are being transferred. Two large barges are being built here and will be taken to Watauga this afternoon and placed in the river and used to transfer mail and passengers. By then it is thought the river will have reached a stage that will not make it dangerous to venture upon it. The town is crowded with drummers and tourists who are making the best of the situation possible. It is reported that the bridge at Bluff City was washed away, but this cannot be confirmed. The Watauga bridge will be rebuilt at once.”
“If reports here are true, the greatest loss to railroad property ever known in this section has taken place. The East Tennessee & Western North Carolina road that runs between here and Cranberry, N.C., has 7 bridges washed away, all of which were wooden structures. The first bridge was destroyed at Valley Forge, which is twelve miles from this place, in the direction of North Carolina. As the entire country is submerged in water and the trestles are weak a search for the lost train cannot be made for several days.”
“The Virginia & Southwestern road that runs by Elizabethton, is said to have met great loss.”
As used in this context, a drummer was a traveling salesman who went from place to place, trying to drum up business.
Cranberry, North Carolina, is about 41 miles from Johnson City.
Valley Forge is in Carter County, and is located between Elizabethton and Hampton.
The Knoxville Sentinel is currently being published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1901; The Comet was a weekly publication.
May 23, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news of interest to those in Jonesboro. “Miss Helen Cox, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. Cox of this place, is a member of the graduating class of 1918 of the E.T. State Normal at Johnson City, the exercises to take place next week. Miss Cox has been selected as one of the speakers on that occasion and has chosen as her subject, ‘The Spiritual Side of the War.’”
“S.S. Kirkpatrick received a cablegram Thursday from his brother, Sergeant Prescott Kirkpatrick of the 126th infantry, announcing his safe arrival overseas in France.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1918.
The “E.T. State Normal” referred to the East Tennessee State Normal School, which is now known as East Tennessee State University.
May 23, 1921: A century ago today, The Press and Banner informed readers, “Miss Sarah Haigler has returned from a visit to Dr. and Mrs. Grose of Johnson City, Tenn.”
The Press and Banner was, and still is, a newspaper published in Abbeville, South Carolina. If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921, we do not have access to them.
May 23, 1926: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Bristol Herald Courier reported on a wedding. “An interesting society event will occur Wednesday afternoon May 26 at three o’clock in this city when Miss Mayme Evangeline Starnes will be married to Mr. Thomas Jolly Taylor of Washington, District of Columbia, at the home of the bride’s sister, Mrs. Charles D. Tate and Mr. Tate on Locust Street.”
“Mrs. Tate, the bride’s sister will be matron of honor and Mr. John E. Taylor of Richmond will serve as best man. Rev. James B. Craft of Gate City, Va., a relative of the bride, will perform the ceremony. Little Misses Lucille Carter of Erwin, Tenn., a niece of the bride, and Helen Louise Smith, the charming little daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Smith will be flower girls. Mrs. Lewis Smith pianist; Miss Mattie Graybeal soloist, and Miss Haseltine Oaks, violinist, of this city, will give a musical program preceding the ceremony.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication.
May 23, 1936: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Bristol News Bulletin reported information about a recent personnel change in the police department. “’In again and out again,’ George Gookin has been bounded off the Johnson City police force again.”
“The aggressive desk sergeant was given his outright discharge by Chief Ed. Stewart yesterday on the charge of ‘malfeasance and conduct unbecoming an officer,’ Further than that Chief Steward would not state the grounds for firing Gookin.”
“Several weeks ago Gookin was suspended for an allegedly too zealous a part in the cause of Jimmy Lynch and his ‘Death Dodgers,’ who were prevented from putting on a Sunday performance in this section by an injunction secured by the Johnson City ministers.”
“Yesterday, however, Chief Stewart discharged him outfight.”
“Gookin refused last night to comment on whether or not he would appeal his case to the Johnson City civil service commission. However he has retained the service of Jack Chalkley, former city attorney.”
The Bristol News Bulletin is currently known as the Bristol Herald Courier.
May 23, 1944: There could be no doubt that Europe was a dangerous place, as readers read headlines in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Those dire headlines read:
“Allied Beachhead Forces and Eighth Army Open Simultaneous Offensives.”
May 23, 1972: In a captioned photograph, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned of the upcoming retirement of Dean Ella Ross of East Tennessee State University. “Dean Ella Ross, active in establishing all of the seven Greek sororities represented at East Tennessee State University, was honored at a reception Sunday in the Panhellenic Building. She is retiring as associate dean of students at the university. Panhellenic Council was sponsor of the event which was attended by school officials and sorority members and alumnae. From left, Cathy Lowe, Dean Ross and Lane Kistner, Panhellenic president.”