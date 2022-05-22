Johnson City, TN (37604)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.