May 22, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Sun reported news with a dateline from Bristol, Virginia. The date was May 21. “Cyclone winds swept over Johnson City, Tenn., today, (indecipherable), a number of business houses and doing minor damage. The loss is estimated at about $5,000. The storm was accompanied by large hail stones. No one was hurt.”
Five thousand dollars in 1897 is now worth about $174,172, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Sun was a newspaper published in Baltimore, Maryland. It is now published as the Baltimore Sun.
May 22, 1922: A century ago today, The Bristol Herald-Courier reported news to readers with a Johnson City dateline. The date was May 20. “A decree handed down by Judge E. T. Sanford of the district court Saturday directs the federal receivers, Wm. S. Whiting, W. W. Miller and John A. Hambleton, to surrender possession of all real estate of the Whiting properties to J. W. Cass and Ben Allen, receivers in the state court. The jurisdiction to wind up the estate of the Elizabethton Flooring Company, William S. Whiting and the William S. Whiting Company of all properties conveyed to the Boone Fork Manufacturing Company is vested in the chancery court at Johnson City in the case of W. D. Hicks, et. al., vs. Wm. S. Whiting, et al.”
“The court directed that Sanley (sic) Barlow of Johnson City be appointed special master to report within three weeks all personal property conveyed to the Boone Fork Company, such personally to be delivered to the state receivers when the report is confirmed. The federal receivers are directed to intervene in the chancery cause to protect the interest of the Boone Fork Lumber Company, and are authorized to ask leave of the chancery court to permit them to operate the property until the case in the state court is finally disposed of.”
The Bristol Herald-Courier is still in publication. The Johnson City Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1922; May 22, 1922 fell on a Monday.
May 22, 1947: Seventy five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star reported news from Shouns.
Readers learned that “The Forge Creek Community Club met May 19 at the Greenwood school (sic) for the purpose of discussing the Control (sic) of insects, especially. The county agent Mr. Sims was the chief spokesman and demonstrator. After the discussion a movie was shown and was very much enjoyed.”
“Rev. W. B. Robbin is conducting a revival meeting at the Wood Hill Methodist Church. He is having large crowds and wonderful success. Rev. Ray Stewart the pastor, is conducting the devotional and (is) in charge of the singing.”
“Work is again resumed on the Nelson’s Chapel Baptist Church. It is nearing completion. The pastor, Rev. R. L. Nelson has announced that a revival will start there the last of June.”
“Farmers of this section are now planting beans and preparing their tobacco ground. The A. A. A. has announced that tobacco measuring will be resumed about July 1.”
“E. L. Brown, a well known (sic) farmer and carpenter is very sick at this time.”
Shouns is a community in rural Johnson County.
The A.A.A. refers to the Agricultural Adjust Act.
The Elizabethton Star was, and still is, in publication.
May 22, 1955: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Dee Sams, who was freed of a murder charge at a preliminary hearing Friday before City Judge Oris Hyder, Saturday faced the same charge on another warrant sworn out before Magistrate Ira D. Shoun.”
“Sams is charged with the murder of Dave Riddle, a New Street Extension neighbor, on May 16.”
May 22, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news of the death of a prominent resident. “Ray A. Mettetal, 80, 2012 Sherwood Drive, a retired postal worker, and farmer, died in Memorial Hospital at 12:45 a. m. Monday.”
“He had been in poor health for several months.”
“He was a lifelong resident of Washington County, born Sept. 22, 1891, in Boones Creek community, a son of the late Albert M. and Julie Hudson Mettetal.”
“Mr. Mettetal retired May 17, 1949 after serving as a rural mail carrier since Nov. 1, 1917. He was a member of Central Church of Christ, Rt. 5; John Sevier Chapter, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, and the Johnson City Senior Citizens Club.”
“Mr. Mettetal’s father, an early-day school teacher who came to Johnson City about 1891, operated a school on the site of Almeda Apartments, North Roan Street and East Watauga Avenue.”
“Survivors include the widow, Mrs. Gwendolyn Wallace Mettetal; three sons, Dr. Ray W. Mettetal, Johnson City; Martin Jerome, River Vale, N. J., and Robert Mettetal, Des Moines, Iowa; three daughters, Mrs. Virginia Wells, Kingston; Mrs. Helen Allison, Steamboat Rock, Iowa; and Mrs. Betty Cloud, New Tazewell; three sisters, Mrs. Raymond Smalling, Rt. 5, Mrs. Agnes Bethea, Bartow, Fla., and Mrs. Nat Williams, Marion, Va., 18 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.”
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of Johnson City Medical Center.
May 22, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, Tom Hodge provided readers with several chuckles in his column in the Johnson City Press. “In January, Buffalo, N.Y., police officer Deborah Zangara Mulhern returned to work at desk duty after more than six years on sick leave because of a back injury incurred when her patrol car was rear-ended. Three hours into her first shift, Mulhern leaned back in her chair, fell over and had to be taken to Mercy Hospital.”
“The Wall Street Journal reported in February that Brazilian Ryoki Ineus had just written his 1039th novel since he took up the craft 10 years ago. For the benefit of the reporter, Ineus started the book around 10 p.m., and by 5:30 a.m. had put the finishing touches on a 195-page story of drug traffickers and corrupt cops.”
“Overheard between two 30-something women as they were leaving a matinee of the new film version of Hamlet:”
“Woman No. 1: So, what did you think?”
“Woman No. 2: Every time he opened his mouth he made a speech.”
“Woman No.1: That’s Shakespeare for you.”