May 22, 1890: The Comet informed readers, “The board of trustees of Washington College at the recent commencement of that venerable institution, conferred the degree of L.L.D., upon Judge S.J. Kirkpatrick, of Jonesboro, and Judge H.H. Ingerand, of Knoxville.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1890.
May 22, 1901: With a Johnson City dateline, The Knoxville Sentinel reported news about recent flood damage. “The Watauga, Chucky and Doe rivers (sic) are higher than ever known before. The Watauga river (sic) is seven feet higher than it was in 1867. The bridges at Watauga, Embreeville, Elizabethton, Chestoa, and other places are gone. At least fifty houses have been washed out of Elizabethton.”
“All save (sic) mills and lumber yards along these rivers are gone. The lumber mill at Watauga and the Wilder mill at Chestoa are destroyed.
“A train of loaded cars had been put upon the Watauga bridge and fifteen cars were lost.
“Several deaths are reported. No estimates can be had as to houses, but they are very great.”
Embreeville is located in rural Washington County.
Chestoa is near Erwin.
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
There were not any daily newspapers published in Johnson City in 1901. The Comet was a weekly publication.
May 22, 1915: With a story datelined from Johnson City, The Nashville Banner reported news of the arrest of a local prominent citizen. “T.N. Peters, a prominent member of the Carter County Court and a wealthy citizen of that county, was arrested Friday and brought to Johnson City Friday and given a hearing before United States Commissioner Vaught on the charge of violating the ‘Mann white slave’ act.”
“Squire Peters is charged with having taken Mrs. Mary Davis, a very pretty young married woman of Carter (County), Tenn., to Bristol, Va., for immoral purposes. The case is attracting much attention. Peters gave bond for his appearance at Federal Court. He was arrested by Deputy Marshal W.M. Hyder of this city.”
The Nashville Banner is no longer in publication. Johnson City did not have any daily newspapers in 1915; The Comet was a weekly publication.
May 22, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff brought news of local servicemen. “Glen B. McAdams, son of Mrs. L.E. McAdams, of his city, who was a first class private of Company F 117th infantry, stationed at Camp Sevier, Greeneville, S.C., for several months, was transferred to Camp Mills, Long Island, N.Y., April 26th and since has received his promotion as Corporal of his Company. He is now somewhere in France.”
“Mrs. George W. Tolley has received news that her husband, Sergeant George W. Tolley, has reached France in safety.”
May 22, 1921: One hundred years ago today, readers of The Bristol Herald Courier read of engagement news that carried a dateline from Elizabethton. “The Thursday afternoon club were guests of Mrs. John J. O’Donnell ... at the fort-nightly meeting of the club.”
“The feature of the occasion was a handkerchief shower in honor of the bride elect, Miss Laura Mary Boring who will marry Fred W. Hathaway on June 4 at the First Presbyterian church (sic).”
“Miss Boring is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.R. Boring and is a very popular young lady. Mr. Boring is connected with the Barnes-Boring Hardware Company, a prosperous business enterprise.”
“Mr. Hathaway is prominent in a social way and considered one of the best base ball (sic) players in the Johnson City league team this year. He is the son of Mayor and Mrs. E.E. Hathaway and well known throughout this section. Congratulations are extended by their many friends.”
To our knowledge, there were not any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921. The Bristol Herald Courier is still being published.
May 22, 1936: The Bristol News Bulletin, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported, “Dr. J.T. McFaddin, Johnson City physician, was elected governor of the eleventh international district of Optimist Clubs at the annual convention here today.”
The Bristol News Bulletin is now known as the Bristol Herald Courier.
May 22, 1938: With a Johnson City dateline, The Montgomery Advertiser carried a horrific story of a teenager’s death. “The bite of a rabid dog proved fatal today to 18-year-old James Stansberry, president of the Science Hill High School Student Council and member of the National Honor Council.”
“Members of the Appalachian Hospital staff said there was no question but that rabies caused the youth’s death although he began taking vaccine injections last April 14, two days after he was bitten.”
“‘In 99 cases out of 100, the vaccine treatment prevents development of rabies,’” a physician said. “‘We are at a loss to understand why it was not effective in this case. An investigation will be made to determine the potency of the vaccine used.’”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner to Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
The Montgomery Advertiser was, and still is a newspaper published in Montgomery, Alabama.
May 22, 1948: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “School is now ‘out’ until early September for 4,464 Johnson City school children, John H. Arrants, city superintendent of city schools, announced.”
The article also stated that the first day of class for the next school year would be Tuesday, Sept. 7, the day right after Labor Day.
May 22, 1958: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle started their readers’ day with this quip, meant to garner a chuckle, but actually full of deep meaning.
“A good question for an atheist is to serve him a fine dinner and then ask him if he believes there is a cook.”
May 22, 1962: With the byline of Jimmy Smyth, who was the Sports Editor, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned, “Lonnie Lowe, senior righthander (sic) for Science Hill, pitched a no-hitter at Training School’s Junior Bucs last night at the District 3 high school baseball semifinals at Keystone Park.”
The ballgame’s score was 3-0.
The Training School is now known as the University School.