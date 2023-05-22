May 22, 1898: A hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Sunday Times reported news of interest to Elizabethton citizens. With a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of May 21, some of the news items included “The county authorities are having a good iron fence erected around the court house.”
“Misses Ollie and Lena Hilton, of San Francisco, Cal., are visiting relatives in town this week.”
“W.L. Hampton attended the meeting of the state council of the J.O.U.A.M. in Nashville this week.”
“The electric light company is having the business houses and dwellings wired this week. The plant will be put in operation June 1.”
“The Misses Singletary, of Emporia, Kan., are visiting relatives in Elizabethton this week.”
“Maj. J.W. Weeks, state recruiting officer, has been here after recruits for the volunteer army.”
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
May 22, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that “One of the musical treats in store for the people of Johnson City, and occupying a prominent place in the Spring commencement programs now being given in the city, is the recital this evening at Science Hill Senior High School auditorium, by the advance violin and piano pupils of the Misses Wright.”
“This recital, an annual feature in musical circles of the city, has been in course of preparation for some time, and a well balanced program of artistic numbers both solo and ensemble, has been arranged. First announcement was that the recital would be given at the Junior High; but has just been changed to the Senior High auditorium, to be given this evening beginning at 7:30 o’clock.”
May 22, 1933: Ninety years ago today, The Elizabethton Star reported “Shepherd M. Dugger, 79, ‘Sage of the Blue Ridge’ who wrote ‘The Balsam Grove of Grandfather Mountain’ in the early 1890’s, has recently completed and had published a new book called ‘War Trails of the Blue Ridge’. Mr. Dugger has been visiting in Elizabethton for the past several days with relatives. He is a relative of Mrs. W.M. Vaught and Attorney George F. Dugger, and many others residing in this community.”
“’War Trails of the Blue Ridge’ is made up of separate stories of the people of the Blue Ridge section of the country depicting their love, wars, life, and death. The stories are all of the Western North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee regions during the Revolutionary war and the War Between the States, and this common setting binds the tales together into a sort of Saga of the Blue Ridge country. The settings of the stories are actual — the natural settings are true and beautiful because the author has lived in and loved the mountains for so long.”
“This book is divided into two sections; the first, a discussion of the battle of King’s Mountain, to which the ‘Backwater men’ marched through the Banners Elk, Boone and Blowing Rock region, and of the skirmishes around Banners Elk during the War Between the States; the second, a collection of Mr. Dugger’s random reminiscences of the mountains, including the early history of Avery county, the founding of Linville and the Presbyterian college, orphanage and hospital at Banners Elk, and hundreds of anecdotes and recollections of early life in the Blue Ridge. The volume is illustrated with 23 engravings of life in this part of the mountains, past and present.”
Banner Elk, North Carolina is approximately 38 miles from Johnson City. It is in Avery County.
Boone, North Carolina is located about 55 miles from Johnson City.
Blowing Rock, North Carolina is about 57 miles from Johnson City.
Linville, North Carolina is about 42 miles from Johnson City.
The Presbyterian college referred to is Lees-McRae College.
The orphanage referred to was very likely the Grandfather Mountain Home for Children.
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication status.
May 22, 1944: The Elizabethton Star reported several items of interest to area residents. Among those items were the following: “Ed Street is seriously ill of a streptococcus infection of the throat at the Appalachian Hospital at Johnson City.”
“Joan McKinney, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles McKinney, is ill at her home in Valley Forge.”
“Pvt. Paul Crumley has returned to his post of duty at Atlantic City, N.J., after spending a seven day furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Bob Crumley.”
“Attorney K.P. Banks and Mrs. Banks are visiting in Nashville. Mr. Banks is conferring with state officials on legal matters pertaining to the county.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
Valley Forge is a community in Carter County.
May 22, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published the Appalachian Hospital report. “Lee Campbell Jr., 19 of Jonesboro, was treated yesterday for a cut on the right hand received from a piece of tin while working for a supply company.”
“Gene Looney, 10-year-old son of Edward Looney of 1606 East Millard street, received treatment yesterday for a fractured left leg sustained while playing at Stratton School where he was a student.”
“Wayne Aldridge, 24, city, route 5, employed by a local rayon plant, was treated Thursday night for severe left arm bruises sustained in machinery, hospital records showed. He was released after treatment.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1948.
