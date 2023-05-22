Today in Johnson City History

May 22, 1898: A hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Sunday Times reported news of interest to Elizabethton citizens. With a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of May 21, some of the news items included “The county authorities are having a good iron fence erected around the court house.”

“Misses Ollie and Lena Hilton, of San Francisco, Cal., are visiting relatives in town this week.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

