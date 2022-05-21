May 21, 1846: The Jonesborough Whig and Independent Journal reported, “For the past three weeks, or upwards, a festival of religion of unprecedented interest has been in progress, on the north side of this county, and within the bounds of this circuit. The meeting has been removed from Fall Branch to the place of holding the Quarterly Meeting, distant about ten miles, and is still going on. We have not heard the particulars, further than this – many – very many, of both aged and middle aged, have professed religion, and joined the church. Rev. J.J. James and the circuit Preachers have been the chief laborers.”
May 21, 1891: The Comet reported, “The E.T. & W.N.C. people are getting things pretty well arranged since recent changes began to take place. The old depot has been moved and let down on new pillars some seventy feet from the old place. The company has a turn table (sic) now in use at the crossing of the Narrow Gauge and the 3C’s. Dirt has been broken at one end of the turn table, for an engine house, and two or three carloads of stone have been hauled and will be used in the foundation of the building. This move of the company will put the engine and heavy work away from the passenger depot and give more room for the public.”
May 21, 1903: The Comet reported, “Miss Mabel Jackson stepped on a stone on the corner of Roan street (sic) and Holston avenne (sic) and was thrown to the ground so violently that her right ankle was fractured. She was helped across the street to her home and medical aid summoned at once. Miss Jackson is now getting along nicely.”
May 21, 1921:
“Dr. E.T. West, of Johnson City, is to take a post-graduate course under the Mayo brothers in Rochester, Minn., this summer.”
“President Sidney Gilbreath, of the Tennessee Normal college (sic), after a recent visit to Knoxville, has returned to his home in Johnson City.”
The Tennessee Normal College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
May 21, 1927: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Knoxville News-Sentinel reported “J.J. McGuire, charged with stabbing to death John P. Smith here on April 1 was released from custody today, the case having been dismissed in the Jonesboro court on the grounds of self-defense.”
May 21, 1928: From a Johnson City dateline, The Knoxville News-Sentinel reported a follow-up to a story that appeared in this column on May 19. “A deputy sheriff’s farm near Dallas, Texas had been leased by Henry Scalf, who was arrested there last week by Chief Tipton for the stabbing to death of Frank W. Sawyer, Jr.”
“This was related by Scalf in a statement here as to his experience after the stabbing. Scalf and his divorced wife, Bess Taylor, fled in an automobile. Near Mobile, federal officers searched their car. A short distance further they were pursued by two officers, but dodged them.”
“Regarding the tragedy, Scalf said, ‘I didn’t know he was killed until two days after the stabbing. All kinds of tales about me have been given out, but I did just what any man would have done under the circumstances. I did have lots of family troubles and I’ll write a detailed account of the affair and have it published.’”
“Scalf said he still loved his wife after their divorce and ‘decided to go back to her if she would let me. I had been going to see her for several weeks and we were to have been married on Sunday, Jan. 20,’ which was the day after Sawyer was killed.”
“’I didn’t know Sawyer but had heard a lot about him and had heard that he had been going with by (sic) former wife. Of course, I didn’t like that. I went to see Bess that night and she was gone so I just stayed there.’’”
May 21, 1934: The Johnson City Staff-News reported news about an accident that could have been a tragedy. “An automobile driven by Robert Keys, No. 2 Roan Street Extension, got out of control late Sunday afternoon at the corner of Fall and Willow streets (sic) and struck a bicycle owned by Walter Million, 136 Fall Street. Police officers who investigated the accident stated that a settlement was made immediately following the accident. No citations were made. Million was uninjured.”
May 21, 1946: In an advertisement in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, King’s Department Store reminded readers that the store closed at noon on Wednesdays during the summer months. This was the custom of many stores during that time.
May 21, 1956: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported information about upcoming rabies clinics. “Special rabies clinics have been scheduled for people who were unable to have their dogs immunized during the regular clinics. One clinic will be held at Kiwanis Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and the other at the Jonesboro Court House during the same hours Saturday.”
May 21, 1966: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news about a gift recently given to the City of Johnson City. “Johnson City received a free GIFT of 7 acres of valuable business-zoned land Thursday night.”
“Little noticed in the controversy-prone commission battle, which saw the Wattenbarger property voted to be rezoned for a Sears shopping center complex, was the fact that this valuable GIFT was confirmed by letter to Vice Mayor Mitchell Thorp.”
“Thorp said after the meeting, that he had made arrangements with Jay Solomon, the developer of the Sears or Wattenbarger property that seven and one-half acres of land would be GIVEN to Johnson City as part of the optioned $300,000 Wattenbarger property.”
“Thorp said he had suggested that this city land be utilized both as a buffer zone between the shopping center and residential areas and also possibly for a city library or Young Men’s Christian Association building. Thorp had consistently shown an interest in securing a YMCA for Johnson City since his long tenure on a committee for this purpose.”
“The vice mayor emphasized that this land WOULD NOT be rezoned or ‘GOBBLED UP’ later by the shopping complex or encroaching businesses but would be maintained for city use only.”