May 21, 1891: The Comet reported, “The E. T. & W. N. C. people are getting things pretty well arranged since recent changes began to take place. The old depot has been moved and let down on new pillars some seventy feet from the old place. The company has a turn table now in use at the crossing of the Narrow Gauge and the 3C’s. Dirt has been broken at one end of the turn table, for an engine house, and two or three carloads of stone have been hauled and will be used in the foundation of the building. This move of the company will put the engine and heavy work away from the passenger depot and give more room for the public.”
May 21, 1923: A century ago today, The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “George W. Keys, manager of the Majestic Theater, hadn’t fully decided late yesterday afternoon whether he would come to town on the morrow or not. He had mailed out several hundred post cards bearing the message, ‘You can fool your wife’ to as many husbands. Each card was signed Beatrice or Nita. Early yesterday morning Mr. Keys began to hear from these cards. He heard indirectly. The effect surpassed his expectations. A number of husbands nearly had heart failure. Mr. Keys regretted that he had not followed the cards with explanatory messages notifying theater patrons that the name signed to each card was that of a moving picture actress who will appear on the screen at the majestic this afternoon and tonight.”
May 21, 1933: Ninety years ago today, The Idaho Sunday Statesman reported “The engagement of Miss Elizabeth Wright of Buhl to Jordan Crouch of Johnson City, Tenn., was announced at a tea at Johnson City last week, given by Mrs. William A. Starrett and Mrs. William A. Starrett, Jr. The Johnson City Chronicle says: ‘Miss Wright is a sister of Mrs. Starrett, Jr., and for the past two years has been associated with the faculty of Milligan college in the voice department. Miss Wright will leave in two weeks for her home in Buhl, Idaho where her marriage will be an event in June; she will be accompanied by her sister, Mrs. Starrett, Jr., and little Miss Mary Lou Starrett.’”
“’The reception suite was artfully decorated, great bouquets of pink and white peonies were used with floral arrangements of iris, roses, and lilies. Many of the lovely flowers were gift bouquets to the popular hostesses.’”
“’Refreshments were served consisting of ices, molded in shapes of wedding bells, mints and cake carrying out the colors of green and pink, with salted nuts, and coffee. Cunning bride and groom cards on which was inscribed ‘Jordan and Elizabeth’ were on each plate.’”
“’During the assemblage of the guests Mrs. Charlie Crouch sang, ‘Little Gray Home in the West,’ thus suggesting the announcement to follow.’”
“’The hostesses’ gift to Miss Wright was a pair of beautiful Madeira pillow cases.’”
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
The Idaho Sunday Statesman was published as The Idaho Statesman on the other days of the week. It remains in publication as The Idaho Statesman in Boise, Idaho.
May 21, 1944: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle had headlines reading “Allies Roll Back Southern Half of German Front; 6,000 British-Based Plans Blast Nazi West Wall.”
The newspaper also informed readers that “Mayor Welsford P. Artz of Johnson City yesterday issued a proclamation calling on all citizens of the city to stop all activity for one minute at noon and join in a silent prayer for victory in World War II and a speedy return of our fighting men, beginning Monday.”
“The proclamation, addressed to all citizens, read as follows:”
“’As our armed forces of land, sea and air stand poised for the extreme crisis of our war for survival, it is fitting and needful that we should join in supplication to the God of battles that He bless our arms and shelter with the shadow of His wing our boys who stand ready, if need be, to make the supreme sacrifice in order that our nation and the principles for which it stands may endure.”
“Therefore, as Mayor, I join in the request of the City Ministerial Association that beginning Monday, May 22, and thereafter until our invasion of Fortress Europe be launched, all citizens, where possible, cease other activity for one minute, at high noon, beginning and ending with the sounding of the whistles, and for this minute ‘to join in silent prayer for a speedy victory and a safe return of our boys.’”
May 21, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “A birthday party was given the past week at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Bert Wolfe, honoring their son, Pat, on his seventh anniversary.”
“Games and contests were diversions of the afternoon and prizes were won by Misses Margaret Miller, Barbara McInturff and Buddy Burris.”
“Refreshments were served to Marie Kinley, Jane Daniels, Dolbert Sauls, Betty and Kate McCurry, Gilbert Hall, Barbara McInturff, Farris Moore, Buddy Burris, Fletcher Mongold, Arlene Harris, Russel Devault, Margaret Miller, Mrs. Lena Mae McInturff, Mrs. Geneva Wolfe, Cherry and Pat Wolfe.”
May 21, 1973: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Robert W. Summers, city, president of Summers-Taylor contracting firm and a director of Hamilton National Bank, was discharged from Memorial Hospital the past weekend. He was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack on May 1.”
“Tommy Dillow, clerk of Johnson City Law Court, Washington County Circuit Court and general sessions court, was discharged during the past weekend from Memorial Hospital where he was a surgical patient.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
May 21, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press, “The Johnson City Community Concert Band will put on a Memorial Day concert at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Mountain Home, on Monday.”
“The concert, consisting of patriotic music, will begin at 5 p.m., at the gazebo. In case of rain, the concert will be staged in the VA Theater.”
