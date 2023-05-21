Today in Johnson City History

May 21, 1891: The Comet reported, “The E. T. & W. N. C. people are getting things pretty well arranged since recent changes began to take place. The old depot has been moved and let down on new pillars some seventy feet from the old place. The company has a turn table now in use at the crossing of the Narrow Gauge and the 3C’s. Dirt has been broken at one end of the turn table, for an engine house, and two or three carloads of stone have been hauled and will be used in the foundation of the building. This move of the company will put the engine and heavy work away from the passenger depot and give more room for the public.”

May 21, 1923: A century ago today, The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “George W. Keys, manager of the Majestic Theater, hadn’t fully decided late yesterday afternoon whether he would come to town on the morrow or not. He had mailed out several hundred post cards bearing the message, ‘You can fool your wife’ to as many husbands. Each card was signed Beatrice or Nita. Early yesterday morning Mr. Keys began to hear from these cards. He heard indirectly. The effect surpassed his expectations. A number of husbands nearly had heart failure. Mr. Keys regretted that he had not followed the cards with explanatory messages notifying theater patrons that the name signed to each card was that of a moving picture actress who will appear on the screen at the majestic this afternoon and tonight.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

