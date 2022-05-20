May 20, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported “A big game of base ball (sic) will be played at the Lake between the Rogersville and Johnson City boys in the 9th, 10th and 11th of June. Rogersville has a first class club, and our boys are training up to meet them. It will be a good tournament.”
The Comet also noted that “John Fuller, of Silver Lake, Johnson county (sic), was in the city last Thursday en route to Knoxville, having in custody John G. Murphy, a well to do young man of that county, whom he was taking to Lyons View to be treated for a wild insanity, resulting from epilepsy.”
Rogersville is in Hawkins County and is about 51 miles from Johnson City.
Lyons View was a hospital that treated mentally ill patients; it was located in Knoxville, as is implied above. Silver Lake is a community in rural Johnson County.
Epilepsy is generally treated today with oral medication.
May 20, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle opined, “Says a news item: ‘A painstaking person estimates that the average head of hair worn by a women, if placed end to end, would measure fifty miles in length.’ Well, such painstaking people give me a pain. Information like that may be important, if true — but we don’t know to whom it is important. It isn’t to us.”
May 20, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Bobby Bates, five-year-old son of G. H. Bates, 1000 Marable avenue (sic), received head cuts from a fall, and was treated at Appalachian Hospital, attendants said. He was taken to the home of his parents after treatment.”
“A man listed as Emory Miller, pottery worker living near Jonesboro, was admitted to Appalachian Hospital Sunday with severe injuries received when ‘hit by a car,’ attendants said yesterday. His injuries were listed as hip, leg and shoulder.”
“Chief of Police W. C. Benson of Shelbyville, Tenn., asked city officers here to aid in recovering a black 1941 model coach bearing ‘25’ prefix license tags belonging to Floyd Ashebranner, 111 Myer street (sic), Shelbyville.”
“Fire Companies, 1, 3 and 4 answered a call at 9:30 o’clock Sunday night to Alameda Apartments, North Roan street (sic) and Watauga avenue (sic), where a chimney ‘burned out,’ a fire official said. There was no damage, he added.”
Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of Johnson City Medical Center.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
Shelbyville is located in middle Tennessee and is about 312 miles from Johnson City.
May 20, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “King’s Department Stores, Inc., a retail chain store operation, based in Newton, Mass. was given authority by Chancellor Dayton Phillips yesterday to open a store in Johnson City – under certain conditions.:”
“The firm filed the suit in Chancery Court here to determine the rights of the discount store to engage in business here and was opposed by King’s Inc., in the event the name ‘King’s’ is used. A declaratory judgment setting out the rights of the parties concerned was asked.”
“The chancellor stipulated that the incoming store must take definite steps to avoid ‘confusion or deception’ on the part of the buying public. The court further pointed up the duty of the new store to advertise through the news media and ‘make every effort possible’ to show the type of store operation it has in order not to mislead the public.”
“The court also reminded the plaintiff of his ‘gesture of good will,’ in offering to spend $300 a week for a period of six months in making ‘an ethical and moral effort’ to adequately identify his firm as not being associated with King’s Inc., a downtown retail store for more than 40 years.”
“The chancellor’s opinion showed that the Johnson City store at Main and North Roan streets (sic), was chartered by the secretary of state of Tennessee on June 2, 1930 and registered in the Washington County Courthouse shortly afterward.”
“The court observed that the Johnson City store is a full range department store, offering quality goods and name brand merchandise, is well managed, and has well-staffed departments and has courteous clerks with prices general in the higher range.”
“The Boston-based chair, incorporated in 1949, has 86 stores in 17 states … .”
“The court specified that under the plaintiff’s proposal the ‘Discount” (several indecipherable words) firm name must be in large, bold letters.”
“The judge upheld the plaintiff’s contention that the new store would not offer competition in prices, brands or the method of operation. He noted that the discount store would have a ‘dissimilar’ kind of business compared to King’s Inc., here.”
“The discount group pointed out that the new store would have a self-serve type merchandising plan, with customers using push-carts and sell for cash only.”
“By contrast King’s Inc., has five sales floors, cash registers and sales personnel throughout, grants credit and displays merchandise differently.”
“Counsel for the locally owned store expressed belief damages would be comprised largely with the upward prospective customer. Moreover the new store, in using the name King’s, would see to ‘replace our identity of over 40 years with theirs,’ and people would believe the proposed operation would be a branch opened by King’s Inc., on the northern edge of the city.”
“The court said that upon evidence submitted, the store would be located in a shopping center five miles from downtown, at the apex of U.S. 11–E and U.S. 23, and would employ 125 to 150 persons.”
“It would not be in the public interest to prevent the new store from coming into this community. The plaintiff’s petition to build is hereby granted and the proof justifies the conclusion. The costs are to be equally divided.”
“Hearing of the suit occupied the chancellor a full day, May 6, and was concluded last yesterday in Carter County Courthouse at Elizabethton, where Phillips had again interrupted his chancery schedule.”
According to www.in2013dollars.com, $300 in 1972 is now worth about $2,063.