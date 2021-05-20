May 20, 1840: The Whig reported on the death of a prominent Washington County resident. “Departed this life, at his residence in this county, on 1st inst., in the 70th year of his age, Nathan Shipley, Esq. – for fifty years an upright and respectable citizen of Washington county (sic) – an acting Justice of the Peace – and an exemplary member of the Baptist Church.
“Mr. S. has represented this county in the Legislature, several times, years ago, and has acted for years, as principle Surveyor for the county – in each of which stations, he enjoyed the confidence of his fellow citizens. In politics, he lived and died a Whig – a friend to popular rights, free government and universal suffrage – and an uncompromising enemy to corruption, tyranny and opposition, in high places.”
“To say any thing (sic) further of Mr. Shipley by way of delineation of character, would be to give the characteristics of a good husband – an indulgent parent – a worthy member of the church – and an ornament to civil society.”
“Inst.” is an abbreviation meaning in the same month. Therefore, Mr. Shipley died on May 1, 1840.
The Whig was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1840.
May 20, 1886: The Comet reported on a recent wedding. “Last evening a number of friends and relatives of Mr. C.J. Lyle and family, were gathered at his residence at Green Meadows, two miles west of Johnson City. The happy event to be witnessed was the marriage of his daughter Miss Fannie to Mr. J.I. Hawkins at 7:30 o’clock the soon to be wedded couple, accompanied by Mr. W.R. Price, of Chattanooga, and Miss Mary Lyle, and Mr. H.W. Dusenberrito and Miss Kate Wilde, of Jonesboro’, entered the parlor and were made one by Rev. W. Cox. After the ceremony all were invited to a splendid supper prepared for the occasion. The happy pair received several beautiful bridal presents. They left this morning for Chattanooga, where they will spend several days before returning to their future home at Jonesboro.
May 20, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff informed readers, “Miss Hassle Cantrell, matron at the Soldiers’ Home, left yesterday on a visit to her mother and brother at White Rock, N.C. Her brother Arthur Cantrell has been called to the (indecipherable) and leave home on the 24th to report to Camp Jackson, Columbia, S.C.”
The Soldiers’ Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
White Rock, N.C. is located in Madison County, and is about 41 miles from Johnson City.
May 20, 1921: A century ago today, with a Johnson City dateline, The Bristol Herald Courier reported news of Science Hill’s graduation. “The commencement exercises of the Science Hill High School this week has been of marked interest to the citizens and patrons of Johnson City who are unusually complimentary in their praises. The Senior Class is a wonderfully ambitious one, displaying wonderful talent, ability and co-operative spirit. Friday evening the Alumni banquet at the Windsor Hotel was a happy occasion. The (sic) big dining room was adorned attractively with baskets and vases of gorgeous affair. The president, Mrs. J.E. Crouch, presided over the delightful program. Speakers were ex-graduates of the Science Hill High School and the speeches were clever and interesting. Talented readers of the Rlumni (sic) were heard and enjoyed. Representatives of the different classes were on the program. An elaborate banquet was served. Much credit is due those who planned and made possible this meeting of the Rlumni (sic), namely Mrs. J.E. Crouch as president, Harry Faw as corresponding secretary, Miss Eleanor Brading as chairman of the program committee and the members of the banquet committee, Mrs. Haynes Miller, Mrs. Vines and Miss Mabel Gildersleeve. The baccalaureate sermon for the Senior Class was preached Sunday in the Municipal Hall by Rev. John Wood, a former graduate of the High School and a member of the Alumni. Music was furnished by the High School Orchestra with Miss Wright leader. The graduation exercises took place last evening. The graduating address made by President Fred Alexander of Stonewall Jackson College, Abingdon. Miss Ruby Sharp gave the valedictorian’s address and Miss Gordon Grubbs was salutatorian.Class exercises will be held tonight in Municipal Hall and will be one of the most interesting features of the commencement.”
The Stonewall Jackson College, which later became the Stonewall Jackson Female Institute, closed around 1930.
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication. If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921, we are unaware of them.
May 20, 1922: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Ponca City (Okla.)News reported, “John V. Harding, vice-president and general manager of the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina railroad, is dead at his home today, following a brief illness. He had been connected with the railroad for forty years.”
The Ponca City News was, and still is, a newspaper published in Ponca City, Oklahoma.
May 20, 1940: The Johnson City Press reported news of a horrific accident. “Kenneth Berry, 30-year-old resident of route (sic) No. 5, Johnson City, was found unconscious on Glanzstoff highway (sic), approximately 100 yards west of Sinking Creek near Johnson City early today.”
“This afternoon, physicians at Appalachian hospital (sic) in which Berry was admitted about 5 a.m., pronounced him to be ‘desperately ill’ from concussion of the brain and other head injuries, many severe bruises and a badly lacerated left hand.”
“Sergeant Claude Buckles of the state highway patrol and Deputy Sheriff Mike Boatwright of the Carter county sheriff’s department (sic) were investigating the accident.”
In another frightening news account on the same day, readers learned, “Captain Dave Peterson and Car Marker Howard Morgan of the local police department investigated an unusual type of accident about 9:40 yesterday morning when a car driven by Bill Scott of 119 West King street (sic) burst into flames and caused Scott, Absalom Kyle, 55, same address, and Kyle’s granddaughter, Petty Clinkenbeard, seven-year-old daughter of Mrs. and Mrs. Fred Clinkenbeard, Gardner apartments, to receive burns.”
The bizarre story continued, “Scott and the child had only slight hurts and were dismissed after emergency treatment at the hospital, but Kyle was more painfully injured and was retained for treatment, although it was said today his condition is not considered serious.”
“The little girl’s father explained Scott had been using blasting powder a day or two previously to blow up stumps and a small quantity of the powder apparently had become scattered on the car seat. Kyle was smoking a cigaret (sic), near King’s store at East Main and South Roan streets (sic), and the flame came into contact with the powder. Peterson, who was standing across the street, said the whole car seemed for a moment ‘to be going up in flames,’ and the child’s hair was afire as she darted from the machine. Her grandfather ran to her assistance oblivious to the fact that his shirt and undershirt were burning. The blazing garments were pulled off by bystanders.”
“Fire Company No. 4 was called to extinguish the blaze. Assistant Chief George Wilson estimated damage to the vehicle at not more than $5.”
The Glanzstoff Highway is now known as Highway 91 from East Main Street in Johnson City, to the Happy Valley area, at which place it becomes West Elk Avenue and U.S. 321 in Elizabethton.
Appalachian Hospital was the predecessor to Memorial Hospital, which was the predecessor to the Johnson City Medical Center.
The “King’s store” referred to King’s Department Store.
Five dollars in 1940 is now worth nearly $95, according to www.in2013dollars.com.