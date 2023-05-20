Today in Johnson City History

May 20, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from May 19. Readers learned that “The senatorial and flotorial convention of the First district met here at 11 o’clock today. Dr. J. H. Alexander was made permanent chairman and J. F. Long secretary of the senatorial convention. Hon. R. R. Butler was nominated for senator by acclamation. After a brief speech by the nominee, the convention adjourned. J. O. Phillips of Hawkins (County) was made chairman and E. A. Shipley secretary of the flotorial convention. Greene county presented two candidates, Hawkins one, Washington one, and Sullivan one. On the sixty ballot, Hon. W. E. Latture of Sullivan was nominated for floater. Mr. Latture served in the legislature four years ago as floater from this district. The convention adopted resolutions endorsing President McKinley on his Cuban policy and the manner in which he is carrying on the war with Spain.”

A floater is someone who represents more than one jurisdiction.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

