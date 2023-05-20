May 20, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from May 19. Readers learned that “The senatorial and flotorial convention of the First district met here at 11 o’clock today. Dr. J. H. Alexander was made permanent chairman and J. F. Long secretary of the senatorial convention. Hon. R. R. Butler was nominated for senator by acclamation. After a brief speech by the nominee, the convention adjourned. J. O. Phillips of Hawkins (County) was made chairman and E. A. Shipley secretary of the flotorial convention. Greene county presented two candidates, Hawkins one, Washington one, and Sullivan one. On the sixty ballot, Hon. W. E. Latture of Sullivan was nominated for floater. Mr. Latture served in the legislature four years ago as floater from this district. The convention adopted resolutions endorsing President McKinley on his Cuban policy and the manner in which he is carrying on the war with Spain.”
A floater is someone who represents more than one jurisdiction.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898. However, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
May 20, 1923: One hundred years ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “It was learned here last night that Lawrence Hightower and Myrtle Kelly, daughter of Boring Kelly, were married yesterday at the court house in Jonesboro.”
“It is stated that, with the consent of Miss Kelly’s parents, Hightower was brought from the jail at Jonesboro, where he has been incarcerated for kidnapping and that they were married by a justice of the peace in the court house before a crowd of about 500 people.”
“It is thought that this marriage will probably end the prosecution on the part of Myrtle Kelly’s parents and that he may be released from jail. Hightower was confined in the jail over a month ago for kidnapping Miss Kelly and keeping her whereabouts concealed for several days.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1923.
May 20, 1933: Ninety years ago today, The Elizabethton Star reported news of several area residents who were in the hospital. Readers learned that “Don Rominger, Happy Valley, received a fractured hip, when kicked by a mule, Thursday, at his home. He was rushed to the Shoun Hospital, for treatment.”
“Mr. Ray Johnson, of Hampton, is recovering nicely at the Shoun Hospital, following a major operation.”
“Milton Leonard, Johnson City, is convalescing satisfactorily, at the Shoun Hospital, following a major operation.”
“Mrs. Bill Clark, Watauga Ave., was admitted to Shoun’s Hospital Friday evening in a serious condition.”
Mrs. P. H. Julian, Roan Mountain, was admitted to Shoun hospital Friday, for medical treatment.”
“John Edens, Gap Creek, taxi driver, sustained a lacerated right hand, while cranking a car Friday, he was admitted to Shoun Hospital for treatment.”
“Infant daughter of Haskell Pierce of Butler, was admitted to Shoun Hospital, Friday, with a dislocated elbow.”
Happy Valley is a community in Carter County, as is Hampton.
Roan Mountain also a community in rural Carter County and is about 24 miles from Johnson City.
Butler is a community in rural Johnson County and is located about 28 miles from Johnson City.
May 20, 1944: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers with alarming headlines which read, “German Troops Falling Back In ‘Disorderly Retreat’ Through Adolf Hitler Line; Air Offensive Resumed”.
May 20, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reminded readers “The law requires that you stop when overtaking or meeting a school bus while it is loading or unloading children. You can, however, pass at five miles per hour after coming to a complete stop.”
The law now states that you must come to a complete stop, and stay at a complete stop while passengers are getting onto or out of a bus.
May 20, 1961: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle ran an advertisement for the Majestic Theater, which was showing Walt Disney’s “The Absent-Minded Professor”. The Majestic’s telephone number was WA8 – 5761.
May 20, 1973: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Following on the heels of a record low temperature Friday was another record low of 42 set yesterday. Yesterday’s high was 73. Today’s high will be in the mid 70s, with a low near 50. There is a 70 per cent chance of rain tonight. Winds decreasing today will be southwesterly at 10-15 miles per hour, with gusting this afternoon and a change of direction to northwesterly tonight. Have a good day!
May 20, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, Johnson City Press Staff Writer Jeff Keeling reported that “Big got bigger Tuesday, as Johnson City Medical Center officials announced the hospital will pay $286 million for Columbia/HCA’s five Tri-Cities hospitals.”
“JCMC was in ‘the right place at the right time,’ the hospital’s chief executive officer, Dennie Vonderfecht, said at a Tuesday morning news conference.”
“’We believe this is a major step forward in our effort to improve and expand high-quality, cost-effective health care to the people in our region,’ Vonderfecht said.”
“’(It) will allow us to improve the coordination of care for our patients, which will serve to both expand services and reduce cost.’”
“The medical center joined an informal consortium of seven hospital systems that came together to buy a total of 22 Columbia hospitals. The total purchase price is $1.2 billion, but Columbia has entered separate purchase agreements with each member.”
“Vonderfecht said Covenant, a Knoxville-based health care company, initially brought JCMC into the negotiations several months ago.”
