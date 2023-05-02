Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

May 2, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported to readers that “The month of May lived up to its poetic reputation yesterday in this section; Johnson City and vicinity being bathed in a glow of summer sunshine which reached shirtsleeve proportions in the early afternoon. People old and young spent the majority of the daylight hours out of doors, enjoying the warmest whole day of the season: while many who garden by the calendar put out the neucieus (sic) of a roasting ear patch.

“Foliage and shrubbery, which has been kept back at least three weeks later than usual this year, seemed to increase in volume and freshness even in the single day. Later in the afternoon many complied with the superstitious tradition which demands a stroll amid sylvan beauties on the first day of May: and the small boy — as well as some of larger size really warmed up with ball and bat.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

