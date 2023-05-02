May 2, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported to readers that “The month of May lived up to its poetic reputation yesterday in this section; Johnson City and vicinity being bathed in a glow of summer sunshine which reached shirtsleeve proportions in the early afternoon. People old and young spent the majority of the daylight hours out of doors, enjoying the warmest whole day of the season: while many who garden by the calendar put out the neucieus (sic) of a roasting ear patch.
“Foliage and shrubbery, which has been kept back at least three weeks later than usual this year, seemed to increase in volume and freshness even in the single day. Later in the afternoon many complied with the superstitious tradition which demands a stroll amid sylvan beauties on the first day of May: and the small boy — as well as some of larger size really warmed up with ball and bat.
“The May program opened auspiciously. It was a touch of real summer, and tonight the frogs will likely give a musical number or two.”
Corn on the cob is often referred to as “roasting ears.”
“Sylvan” refers to something associated with a forest or wooded area.
May 2, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers to information regarding a murder. “Sheriff department and city officials were to resume a search this morning for the body of an unidentified man who, according to an 18-year-old girl, was murdered about noon Monday in a lane connecting Knob Creek to Boones Creek Road about six miles west of Johnson City.
“The girl, Myrtle Hodges, Mabel, N. C., directed officers to the spot where she said a companion of hers, Morton B. Stout, 23, Russellville, Ky., had killed the man, robbed the body of $300 and a ring and then, with the aid of a cab driver, who had driven them to the spot, had concealed the body while she waited in the cab. Darkness caused the officers to give up their search last night about 8 p.m.
“The girl and Stout were returned here yesterday afternoon by Washington county deputies, from Hopewell, Va. Stout was arrested Wednesday on a complaint from the girl’s sister, at whose house they had been staying since Tuesday night. Stout reportedly slapped Myrtle Hodges, causing her sister to become angry.
“Stout, a former employe of a local packing company, who along with the girl is being held for questioning, denied the story.
“Officers seem skeptical of the girl’s story, especially since Stout’s story is corroborated in part by a local cab driver.
“The girl’s story:
“She, Stout, and James Fritz, (indecipherable) cousin, came to Johnson City Saturday night and registered at a hotel on Fountain Square, Fritz in one room and she and Stout in another. The week-end was quiet, and then early Monday morning, Stout, whom she had been ‘going with’ for about two weeks, began drinking heavily.
“About ten o’clock that morning she and Stout, without Fritz, went to a beer establishment on Fountain Square where he continued drinking. While there they met the alleged victim, who she described as about 35 and who talked like a ‘Northerner.’ Stout seemed to become jealous of the man when the latter offered her cigarettes.
“Stout suggested taking a ride. The three went out and he hailed a cab. Stout said he was ill, and wanted to lie in the back seat. The girl was seated between the driver and the alleged victim in the front seat.
“Immediately Stout pulled out a gun, she said. Their companion seemed scared but said nothing and the driver seemed to be implicated because he said he knew ‘just the spot.’
“On reaching a point in the lane the driver and Stout both agreed that it was the place to ‘get it over with.’ The other man was ordered out and Stout told him to surrender everything he had or be killed. He refused and Stout shot him three times in the chest. She caught the man in her arms as he fell. Stout ordered her to leave the man alone or be killed also.
“Then Stout removed money and ring. While she remained in the cab Stout and the driver carried the body through a gate into a field and hid it.
“When the two returned the driver said, ‘Give me $25 and we’re even.’
“Stout and the girl decided to go to Hopewell, where she has relatives, and the former asked Fritz to accompany them. The three spent Monday night in Bristol, Va., and it was there, she said, that Fritz was informed of the alleged slaying.
“His comment, she said, was, ‘You shouldn’t have done it.’
“The three arrived at Hopewell Tuesday night with Stout spending money for whiskey all along the way, the girl said. She added that he freely admitted to the slaying to her sister.
“When arrested at Hopewell for the slapping incident, Stout had $162 and a .38 revolver and a new box of cartridges.
“A local cab driver has told investigating officers he took two men, one of whom had a radio and a pistol concealed in his clothing to Trade, N. C., on Monday. The men were not accompanied by a woman, he said. The driver said he had earlier in the day taken one of the men to the packing plant where Stout was formerly employed and to a house on route 4, city. When approached by the two men for the trip to Mabel, and after seeing the imprint of the pistol, he said he demanded and received $25 in advance.
“Investigating officers are Sheriff Luke Warrick, Earl Laughren, city detective captain, Chief Deputy Sheriff Jack Carter, and Deputies Clifford Mullenix and Uel Hartmann.”
Mabel, North Carolina, is located about 53 miles from Johnson City.
Russellville, Kentucky, is approximately 345 miles from Johnson City.
Three hundred dollars in 1948 has the current purchasing power of about $3,750, making $25 in the same year now worth about $312, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Hopewell, Virginia, is located about 381 miles from Johnson City.
Trade, North Carolina, is about 61 miles from Johnson City.
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.
