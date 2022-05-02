May 2, 1897: The Sunday Times reported several news items with a Johnson City dateline and a date of May 1. “Enoch T. Mauk, an aged citizen who resided at Range’s Mill on Knob creek (sic), died Sunday morning and his remains were taken to Bluff City for burial Sunday evening.”
“Miss Nellie, eldest daughter of Dr. E. E. Hunter of Elizabethton, died Tuesday. She was a very popular young lady and her death is regretted by all who knew her.”
“Misses Annie Gentry, Annie Miller and Mattie Henderson chaperoned a crowd of girls and boys to Rock House last Saturday. All enjoyed themselves very much. Those present were: Misses Annie Gentry, Annie Miller, Mattie Henderson, Ethel Akin, Charlsie Klepper, Nora Miller, Bessie Painter, Lillie Painter, Lillian DeArmond, Gordon Henderson, Mabel Jackson and Fannie Bolton, Messers. Walter Miller, M. M. Wagner, Haynes Miller, Eddie Wade, Stanley Boring, John Miller and Hugh Boring.”
“Ben Martin had his foot seriously mashed last Thursday while measuring lumber on his brother’s yard.”
“Miss Stern, of Knoxville, is visiting her aunt, Mrs. D. Gump, on Watauga avenue (sic).”
“Mrs. W. P. Brownlow and daughter, Miss Annie, of Jonesboro, were visiting Mrs. Thad A. Cox last week.”
The Sunday Times also carried several news items with a dateline from Jonesboro, and a date from the day prior. “Dr. E. O. Guerrant, of Kentucky, began a series of meetings of the Presbyterian church (sic) on Thursday of last week and closed on Tuesday night of this week. Dr. Guerrant is recognized as one among the most gifted and popular pulpit orators in the Southern Presbyterian church (sic). On Sunday services were suspended in all the other churches in order that the people might all unite in a union service at the First Presbyterian.”
“President James T. Cooter, of Washington college (sic), passed through here Thursday en route home, after an absence of a week on a business trip to eastern cities.”
“A number of photographers have been engaged in taking pictures of some of the numerous historic sites of this country during the past few weeks. The Boone tree seems to attract the most attention, so much so that the owner of the land on which it stands won’t allow any more pictures of it taken.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
Washington College was a college in 1897. Today Washington College is a community in rural Washington County.
The Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
May 2, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle brought forth news of several area residents. “Mrs. Joe Muller and Misses Mildred (several indecipherable words) after a visit with Mrs. J. S. Norris on Maple Street.”
“Mrs. Ralph Boyd left yesterday for Paris, Tenn., where she will attend the State Federation of Music.”
“Miss Mary Vaught has returned from Mountain City where she spent the weekend.”
“Mr. Lewis Phetteplace of Erwin was a visitor in the city Sunday.”
“Miss Hazel Lois Hale of Erwin were a week-end guest of Miss Dessie Martin on Southwest avenue (sic).”
“Mrs. C. M. Martin and Mr. Geo. Wofford returned Sunday from New Orleans where they attended the Knight Templar’s Convention.”
“Mrs. C. F. Miller and small daughter Mary of Newark, Del., will arrive today on No. 41 and will be the guest of her cousin, Miss Maude Hodge at the Unaka Apartment.”
“Mrs. Claude Hendrix is in Watauga.”
“Mrs. E. H. Frye is the guest of Mrs. C. M. Cullette in Mosheim. Mrs. Frye left Sunday and will spend some time as the guest of her sister.”
“Born to Mr. and Mrs. Homer Leach on Watauga avenue (sic), on Sunday night a fine eleven pound boy.”
“Miss Anelie Wallin of New York City is the guest of her parents, Rev. and Mrs. J. H. Wallin. Miss Wallin is en route from points in Florida and Cuba, where she has been spending some time in New York City.”
“Miss Florence Summers returned Sunday from Pittsburg, Pa., where she has been the guest of Miss Jean Williams.”
“Mrs. Leon Lowry and Miss Della Spencer will leave tomorrow for Milwaukee, Wis., where they will visit Major Cy. H. Lyle and Miss Mary Gertrude Lyle at their home on the Soldiers’ Home Reservation.”
“Mr. and Mrs. M. R. McCorkle, Jr., of Virginia are the guests of Mr. and Mrs. M. R. McCorkle in the Southwest Addition.”
“Dr. W. W. Vaught is leaving today for Mountain City.”
Watauga is a community that is located in Carter and Washington counties.
Mountain City is in Johnson County and is located about 44 miles from Johnson City.
Mosheim is in Greene County and is approximately 38 miles from Johnson City.
May 2, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star reported news of a frightening weather event to its readers. “A windstorm estimated at between 70 and 75 miles an hour, which entered Carter County from the west and blew over the Smoky Mountain range on the east, between 2:10 and 2:25 p.m. yesterday, damaged scores of homes and other buildings, broke telephone and electric power lines, uprooted large trees, and badly frightened hundreds of persons.”
“The storm, thought by many to have been a small tornado, was not that. It was a big circular air disturbance, accompanied by a small amount of rain, that extended all over the county. Reports of damages from every part of the county were made.”
“The disturbance was not consecrated enough to have created a spiral air vacuum, characteristics of a tornado, which when passing over buildings cause walls to collapse and usually kills most of the persons in the buildings.”
“For no reports of death or even of serious injury to a person was made. However, the strong wind clipped roofs off buildings, broke panes of glass, ripped down business signs in Elizabethton, and flattened the framework of some buildings under construction.”
“Forty-six pupils of the third grade of the Keenburg Elementary School, taught by Mrs. E. L. Bowers, escaped death or serious injuries because they were fortunately dismissed a few minutes before the roof of the home of Jack Lyons near the school was blown against the class room (sic).”
“The windowpanes of the room were shattered and planks with protruding nails were scattered over the entire room. Mrs. Bowers’ pupils and other school children became hysterical. Howard Peters, principal, and the teachers had to bar the doors to keep the children from running from the building into the storm.”
“’We consider it an act of providence that no child was killed or injured,’ said Mr. Peters this morning, ‘as it was only an accident that Mrs. Bowers’ class was dismissed just before the storm struck. We were dismissing school a little earlier because of the graduation exercises last night. Usually we don’t let out until 2:30 p.m., and the storm struck at 2:00. I don’t know what caused me to order classes dismissed sooner.’”
“The pupils at the Hampton School were also badly frightened and the old brick building was slightly damaged and its walls reported to have trembled during the storm. Mrs. L. W. Brown led her children to the outside of the building and had them to lay flat on the ground until the storm passed.”
“A sister of Mrs. Brown’s teaching in Texas saved the lives of all her pupils during a tornado about eight years ago by leading them from the school building to the outside and making them lay on the ground. The schoolhouse was crushed and scores of children in other classes killed and more than 100 injured.”
“It was also reported that the Siam Elementary School suffered some damage and that the pupils there were also badly scared.”
Keenburg is a community in rural Carter County, located between Watauga and Elizabethton.
Hampton and Siam are also communities in rural Carter County.
