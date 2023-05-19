May 19, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported several brief news accounts of interest to area residents. Among those items were the following: “M. F. Powers was here from Bristol Monday.”
“Will Dick was up from Knoxville Tuesday.”
“W. J. Carmack came down from Bristol Monday.”
“Munsey Slack, of Bristol, was in the city Monday.”
“Sam Miller, of Bristol, spent Sunday in the city.”
“F. M. Gowright was registered at the Piedmont Friday.”
“C. G. Hannah was up from Morristown Monday.”
“Capt. Geo. McPherson, of Jonesboro, was in town yesterday.”
“Nat Simmerly, of Allentown, was on our streets Tuesday.”
“T. V. McCown went up the narrow gauge Tuesday on business.”
“Adam Bowman had a fine Jersey cow killed Sunday by lightning.”
“Capt. J. W. Weems was down from Elizabethton Monday.”
“W. J. Shelburn, of Carter county, was in the city Monday.”
“C. D. McDonald, of Knoxville, was registered at the Piedmont Sunday.”
“A. S. Deaderick came up from Jonesboro on business Tuesday.”
“Lynn Hulan, of Cranberry, N. C., spent a few hours in the city Monday en route to Knoxville.”
“J. L. Edmondson, of Chattanooga, was a pleasant visitor to our city Tuesday.”
“Quite a number of our young people attended the closing exercise of Milligan College Saturday and Sunday.”
“Mrs. Jno. King, who lives near Watauga, died last Saturday of consumption. Mrs. King was only sick a few weeks. She was a devout Christian and loved by all who knew her. She was about 30 years of age.”
“Dr. A. W. Stiles spent Sunday with Bristol friends.”
“H. F. Parris came down from Elizabethton Monday.”
“H. R. Meade went up to Bristol Tuesday on business.”
“Will Crawford moved this week to the Worley property on Main street.”
“Elder White, of Maryville will preach in the Opera House Sunday.”
“Miss Mary Bayless spent a few days last week with Mrs. Warlick in Jonesboro.”
“Ed Akers, representing the Standard Oil company, Knoxville, was here yesterday.”
“Guy R. Johnson, of Embreeville, was in the city Tuesday transacting business.”
“Miss Osie Stevens, who lives near the Lake, is very low with fever, but is improving.”
“W. N. Hamilton, formally (sic) a citizen of this place, but now of Watauga, was here Monday.”
“Hon. R. R. Butler, of Mountain City, is in the city attending the district convention.”
“Mr. Geo. P. Faw and wife, of Gonzales, Cal., are visiting relatives in this city and vicinity.”
“Geo Wofford went down to Greeneville Monday in the interest of his insurance business.”
“A little girl has been brightening the household of Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Cass since last Sunday.”
“J. D. Crouch, of Flourville, we learn was kicked by a horse on the hip, but not seriously hurt.”
“The rain Sunday proved a rich blessing to gardens and was greatly appreciated by our farmers.”
“Misses Mabel Klepper and Gertrude Mitchell attended the closing exercises of Jonesboro High School last night.”
“H. R. Meade has a fine collection of Indian rocks and historical curiosities on exhibition at Hotel Piedmont. He will take great pleasure in showing them to the public.”
“Will Butterworth, one of our worthy young men, preached his first sermon Sunday night at the Baptist church. He preaches an excellent sermon and deserves special commendations for his efforts.”
“Do not forget that the ladies of the Watauga Avenue Presbyterian church will serve ice-cream and strawberries in Lyle’s grocery parlor on the evening of the 19th inst. You are invited.”
“The ladies of the Second Presbyterian church will serve ice cream and strawberries in Lyle’s grocery parlor tonight. Let everybody come.”
The Piedmont was a hotel in Johnson City.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1898.
Allentown is now a part of present-day Hampton, which is located on the Doe River in Carter County.
The narrow gauge refers to a railroad.
Cranberry, North Carolina, is located about 26 miles from Johnson City.
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
Watauga, Tennessee, is located in both Carter and Washington counties, according to Holly Davison, former mayor of Watauga.
We now know consumption as tuberculosis.
Maryville, Tennessee, is about 123 miles from Johnson City.
Embreeville is a community in rural Washington County.
Mountain City is located in Johnson County and is about 44 miles from Johnson City.
Flourville is a community in rural Washington County.
“Inst.” Is an abbreviation meaning “In the same month.”
May 19, 1933: Ninety years ago today, in a column called “Just Peckin’ Away” by Hack, readers of The Elizabethton Star read several quips, pieces of advice, as well as news items. Hack was not given a last name, but among the items in his column were the following: “Snoopers nose about things.”
“The old smile is coming back.”
“There are worse-smelling animals than cod fish and garlic right here in Elizabethton.”
“Don’t tear up the stairs of success, but step up the stairs. You’ll find many an upward boost after you start.”
“If you need help don’t hesitate to ask for it. If you do not need it prove it.”
“An Elizabethton couple who have been married several years still call each other ‘honey’ and ‘sweetheart’. This must have been a love match.”
“’Can you tell me one of the uses of cowhide?’ an inquisitor remarked to a high school student this morning. ‘It keeps the cow together,’ promptly replied the future congressman.’”
“Marked improvement is being made on the lawn and fountain in the plaza of the Gov. Taylor Hotel.”
“As an evidence of what a little effort and care will do is manifest in the beautiful flower garden and artistic arrangement at the home of Alex Smith, 212 North Main street. A profusion of flowers and foliage, arranged in rows and boxes, presents a scene of unrivaled beauty. Alex takes the credit for the idea, while Mrs. Smith modestly does the work and smiles an Alex’s enthusiasm.”
The Gov. Taylor Hotel was later known as the Lynnwood Hotel.
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
May 19, 1944: Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers started their day with the following headlines: “American Troops Rip Into Adolf Hitler Line After Cassino and Formia Fall Before Allied Offensive.”
