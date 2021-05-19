May 19, 1841: The Whig ran an advertisement for the services of William S. Gillespie, who was an attorney and counselor at law in Jonesborough.
The Whig was a newspaper in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way at the time.
May 19, 1887: The Comet published advice for husbands. “Never talk in your sleep unless you are sure what you are going to say.”
“Don’t be discontented. It is much easier to make your wife feel that way.”
“Never tell your wife that she is a charming singer unless you happen to be deaf.”
“Don’t flatter yourself that you know more than your wife until …you have got home from her funeral.”
“Don’t be too friendly with your prospective son-in-law. He may think you intent to live with him after he is married.”
“Don’t try and fool your wife about drinking unless you happen to marry an idiot. Then it isn’t worth while (sic) to do so.”
“Never tell your wife how much better some other woman dresses, unless you have more money than you know what to do with.”
“Never boast to your wife about the value of past experiences. Your mother-in-law may settle herself down on you next week.”
“Never find fault with the quality of your wife’s cooking. You may possibly drive her to join some cooking club which would be much worse.”
May 19, 1892: The Comet reported, “Knights of Pythias of Johnson City will give a strawberry and ice cream supper next Tuesday morning (sic), the 24th inst. All members of the John Sevier Lodge and all Knights in good standing are asked to come and bring one friend. The Hall will be appropriately decorated and good music will be furnished. A pleasant social time expected.”
“Inst.” is an abbreviation meaning in the current month. Therefore, the supper would be held on May 24.May 19, 1906: The Chattanooga News, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported, “Mrs. J.F. Swingle and little daughter here have been very ill for the past week.”
The Chattanooga News is no longer being published. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1906. The Comet was a weekly publication.
May 19, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Watauga Democrat ran a classified advertisement on behalf of Hugh Webb, of Johnson City. “For Sale – All Varieties Plants. Sweet potato plants. The largest and best tomato plants grown. Highest cash prices paid for hides, wool, chickens and eggs. Checks mailed same day I see the invoice. Hugh F. Webb, Johnson City, Tenn. Both phones.”
The Watauga Democrat was, and still is published, in Boone, North Carolina. Boone is about 53 miles from Johnson City.
If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921, we do not have access to them.
May 19, 1925: The Johnson City Staff-News informed readers “Music Week was thoroughly enjoyed in Keystone School. Mr. Fred Hoss gave a most unique musical program Thursday morning. We are delighted that he is to be with us again before the close of school.”
“Mr. Joe Summers came to see us Tuesday morning as a representative of the Kiwanis and gave a most helpful talk on safety.”
May 19, 1928: According to the Morristown Gazette and Mail, in an article with a dateline of Johnson City, “Henry Scalf, wanted here for the killing of Frank M. Sawyer on January 28, was returned to Jhonson (sic) City on Southern train No. 26 shortly after noon on Friday, in charge of Chief of Police Joe Tipton, who had arrested Scalf in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday last.”
“Scalf was turned over at once (to) Fleming, who took the prisoner to Jonesboro.”
“It is understood that an indictment charging murder has already been returned against Scalf, by action of the grand jury now in session. This was done on Thursday, following receipt of information that Scalf had been captured and was being brought back to East Tennessee. The case may be set for trial at the present term of court.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1928.
The Morristown Gazette and Mail was published in Morristown, but is no longer in publication.
May 19, 1933: The Bristol News Bulletin, with a Johnson City dateline, reported, “With a knife wound over his heart, O’Dell Hall, 14, remains in a serious condition at the Appalachian Hospital after having been stabbed during an argument with LeRoy Burgess, 12, Wednesday night about 9:15 o’clock.”
“Burgess, taken into custody next morning, was sentenced to an ‘indeterminate term’ in the State Training School at Nashville when taken before Juvenile Judge Mrs. C.M. McNees. He is the son of Grover Burgess, local laborer.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner to Memorial Hospital, which was the immediate forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
The Bristol News Bulletin is now known as the Bristol Herald Courier.
May 19, 1937: The Kingsport Times, with a Johnson City dateline reported, “Efforts to locate a G.C. Sutton, whose name was left on a scrap of paper by a transient found dead near El Centro, Calif., have proved futile here.”
“The name ‘Sutton’ was not listed in the Johnson City directory and police said they knew no family here by that name.”
The Kingsport Times is now published as the Kingsport Times-News.
May 19, 1941: With a dateline of Limestone, and reporting from the Clear Springs community, the Johnson City Press reported, “Capt. J.J. Marshall and Miss Dorothy Marshall shopped in Greeneville Friday.”
Clear Springs is a section in rural Washington County, very near the Greene County line.
May 19, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried very somber news. “One area soldier was listed as killed and two others wounded in a casualty list released by the Department of Defense today.”
“Listed as killed was Private First Class Ralph E. Garrett, son of Mr. and Mrs. George W. Garrett, Bluff City.”
“Listed as wounded were Private First Class Carmon D. Hensley, son of Mr. and Mrs. William E. Hensley, route (sic) 3, Erwin; and Private First Class Fred B. Dowell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frand (sic) M. Dowell, route (sic) 1, Bristol.”
May 19, 1961: History had been made in Johnson City, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Johnson City has its first woman mayor in history.”
The article continued, “Mrs. May Ross McDowell was elected last night by her follow commissioners to serve a two-year term while Dr. Carroll H. Long was named vice-mayor.”
May 19, 1971: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle wished Miss Isabel Martin well in her retirement on its editorial page. Readers learned that Miss Isabel Martin had taught fifth grade in the same school for 42 years. That school was the Training School. Oris Hyder was in her first class. Dick Machamer was also a former pupil.
As part of the occasion to honor Miss Martin, the P-TA presented a program. “Miss Martin undoubtedly remembered things past and things present, and perhaps her thoughts went back to the 1920’s when she was a young university graduate in North Carolina and became associated with Dr. P.W. Alexander, she as a teacher and he as the director of the training school at Western North Carolina Teachers College. When Dr. Alexander came to Johnson City as director of the Training School….he soon persuaded Miss Martin to join his facility. She came as teacher of the fifth grade – and stayed.”
The Training School is now known as the University School.
Oris Hyder was a former judge, but was a bank president in 1971.
Dick Machamer was Mayor of Johnson City and had proclaimed that day as “Miss Isabel Martin Day.”
The Western North Carolina Teachers College is now a part of Western Carolina University.
