May 19, 1887: The Comet reported several news items of interest to area residents.
Readers learned that “A Military company will be organized at the City Hall tonight. Al (sic) interested are invited to attend.”
“Mrs. Hannah Massengill, one of Sullivan county’s (sic) oldest citizens died last Tuesday.”
“The Johnson City Foundry and Machine Works are putting in new Machinery. Another large lathe will arrive this week.”
“Ike T. Job has transformed his spring lot into a regular chicken paradise. He already has the greatest variety of chickens in East Tennessee and is still buying.”
May 19, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune ran an advertisement for T. W. Whitlock. Readers learned that Mr. Whitlock had “A sound brick residence on Main Street ‘West End.’ Has six rooms, one of the best cellars in Jonesboro, plenty of water, large yard, small barn, wood and coal houses, a large new poultry house with run and yard to accommodate one hundred fowls, good garden and one third acre in grass. It is all enclosed by good fence, is convenient to the churches, near the school and depot. On elevated ground and beautiful scenery view to south ward. Call on or address. W. Whitlock, Jonesboro, Tenn.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897. Johnson City did not publish a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published every week.
May 19, 1922: A century ago today, readers of the Johnson City Chronicle learned more details of an upcoming wedding; which was announced in this column on May 16. The details were reprinted from the Baltimore News. Readers learned that “Mr. and Mrs. Vint Morgan Thomas of Johnson City, Tennessee, have announced the engagement of their daughter, Miss Cornelia Shelly Thomas and Mr. Henry Percival Bridges, son of Mrs. Bridges of Hagerstown, Md., and the late Hobert Bridges, of Hancock, Md.”
“The wedding will take place at the Franklin Street Presbyterian Manse May 20 at 2 o’clock, and will be very quiet, only relatives and a few friends being present at the ceremony.”
“Miss Thomas belongs to a prominent Southern family, and among her ancestors was Col. Evan Shelby of Revolutionary fame. She spent the winter at her mother’s apartment at 925 Cathedral street (sic), and has been studying music at the Peabody.”
“Mr. Bridges is a well-known lawyer in Baltimore and is a member of the Batchelors’ (sic) Cotillion Club, the Maryland Club and the Woodmont Rod and Gun Club and a nephew of Major James Breathed of Confederate fame.”
From the Johnson City Chronicle, readers continued to learn that “The above announcement has come as a surprise to the many friends of Miss Thomas in this city. Miss Thomas is most attractive and very popular in the society set in this city. She has spent the past two winters in Philadelphia, where she has pursued her musical studied at Peabody, being accompanied by her mother. Miss Anne Patton, her aunt, is in Baltimore and will remain until after the wedding on Saturday. Miss Thomas’ picture has appeared in the Baltimore Evening Sun and in the Baltimore News several times in the announcement of her engagement to Mr. Henry Percival Bridges.”
Shelbridge, the current residence of the ETSU president, was built by Mr. and Mrs. Bridges, and named after Mrs. Bridges.
The Baltimore News was a newspaper published in Baltimore, Maryland; it is no longer in publication.
The Baltimore Evening Sun was published in Baltimore; it is now known as The Baltimore Sun.
May 19, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star reported on the health of several area citizens.
“Harvey Rash, Route 2, Elizabethton, is improving following treatment.”
“Mrs. Jack Bradley is improving following medical treatment.”
“Mr. D. S. Jenkins of 3030 Race Street is slightly improved.”“Mrs. Walter Richards, Burgie Street, is improving following a major operation.”
“Ann Sanford, G Street extension, is improving following a major operation.”
“Jack Taylor, Route 2, Johnson City, is improving following an appendectomy.”
“Mrs. Lola Sturgil, 1604 Dixon Street, is improving following medical treatment.”
“Hulds Briggs, 702 Fifth Street, has been discharged following tonsillectomy.”
“Joseph Gregg Butler, discharged following minor operation.”
“Julius Rainbolt, Route 3, Butler, discharged following medical treatment.”
“Baby Judith Massey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Massey, was discharged following medical treatment.”
Butler, Tennessee, is a rural community in Johnson County.
The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1947. May 19, 1947 fell on a Monday. The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
May 19, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Lt. Wendell Snapp of the Johnson City Police Department underwent surgery yesterday in Memorial Hospital His condition today is reported as satisfactory.”
“William Fugate, 3105 Greenwood Dr., reported to city police last night the theft of a tape player and five tapes from his auto sometime Tuesday night. Police are investigating.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of Johnson City Medical Center.
May 19, 1997: In a follow-up to an article that initially appeared in this column on May 18, readers of the Johnson City Press continued to learn details of an accident that killed former Carter County Sheriff Paul Peters. In an article with a dateline of Plymouth, North Carolina, readers learned that “Two people injured in a Saturday afternoon traffic accident that killed former Carter County, Tenn., Sheriff Paul Peters and an Elizabethton, Tenn., woman, remained hospitalized Sunday at Pitt County memorial Hospital, Greenville.”
“Peters’ wife, Joan, no age available, Rt. 10, Elizabethton, was listed in serious condition late Sunday.”
“According to a spokeswoman for the hospital, Elizabeth Garland, 71, 161 Danner Road, Elizabethton, was listed in critical condition.”
“The two-vehicle accident killed Peters and Della B. Arnold, 43, 180 Danner Road, Elizabethton, Tenn., and injured her husband, James, who was discharged from PCMH Sunday.”