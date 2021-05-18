May 18, 1866: The East Tennessee Union Flag reported, “Mr. Charles Dawes has received the appointment of Agent of the Live Stock Insurance Company. He is a trustworthy and deserving young man.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way on the masthead, as well as in several places inside of the newspaper. The town was spelled Jonesboro’ at various other places in the newspaper.
May 18, 1893: The Comet reported on a recent marriage that had taken place. “Mr. J.A. Goodwin and Miss Donis Sorrells were married on the banks of the ‘beautiful Watauga’ at Allentown Sunday without the knowledge or consent of the bride’s parents. Miss Donis is the beautiful and accomplished daughter of W.A. Sorrells, Esq., a prosperous merchant of that town, who objected to his daughter marrying at so tender an age. The same cannot be said of Mr. Goodwin, as to his personal appearance, with a strict regard for the truth, writes our correspondent, but is one of the most enterprising and successfull (sic) business men in that community and will make a model husband, unless all signs fail. The contracting parties went to Sabbath School as usual in the morning and Miss Donis performed her work as secretary until a carriage drove up to the door. They entered and were soon joined by the Rev. Patton when all were driven about six miles from the town on the Watauga river (sic) and were united in marriage. They are spending their honeymoon at Butler, in Johnston (sic) County, and will return to Allentown Wednesday. Their many friends wish them a long and happy wedded life.”
Former Judge Lynn Brown reports that what was Allentown is now a part of present-day Hampton, which is located on the Doe River in Carter County.
May 18, 1900: The Knoxville Sentinel, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported several things of interest to their readers. “John Landreth is detailed at home by rheumatism and other sickness, and has been very low at times. Mr. Landreth is a tinner by trade and has been out on roofing work much during the past winter.”
“H.C. Hart, after spending a short time at home, has returned to Knoxville.”
“Prof. and Mrs. Hopwood, Prof. and Mrs. Garrett were in the city yesterday trading.”
Prof. Hopwood was president of Milligan College, now Milligan University, in 1900.
“Young ‘Rel’ Williams, who it was thought yesterday could not recover from the effects of a fall from a telegraph pole, is reported as better today and is in a fair way to recover.”
“James A. Summers, of the firm Summers, Barton & Parrott, of this city, is critically ill. His friends and relatives have despaired of his recovery. His father, Rev. Thomas Summers, of Morristown, and a sister have just arrived in the city and are with him.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1900. The Comet was a weekly publication.
May 18, 1905: The Comet alerted readers about the recent death of a prominent Johnson City resident. “After a long and useful life Rev. S.H. Millard died last Sunday morning at his home in this city about midway between the 84th and 85th milestone on the journey from the cradle to the grave. He was one of the oldest and best citizens and had been a faithful minister of the Christian church for more than half a century. Having served the Lord well on this earth he has assuredly entered upon his reward above. He funeral services were held at the Presbyterian church Monday afternoon. Rev. W.C. Maupin preached the funeral sermon and was assisted by Revs. J. Lem Keevil, Wm. Burleigh and W.P. Crouch. The remains were laid to rest in Oak Hill and the grave was literally covered with floral emblems from friends. The surviving widow and five children have the sympathy of the community in their bereavement.”
May 18, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “A mass meeting will be held in the Court House at two thirty o’clock on Sunday afternoon. Major W.J. Bell, chief of staff-medical corps, U.S.A. will address the meeting on Red Cross work.”
May 18, 1921: A century ago, The Knoxville Sentinel, with a dateline from Johnson City reported, “The state has just furnished to the law offices of this city a complete set of supreme (sic) court (sic) decisions written by Baxter, Pickle, Caters, Lee and Thompson.”
As noted elsewhere in this column, The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. There were not any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921, to our knowledge.
May 18, 1927: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Knoxville News-Sentinel reported, “Two new large business buildings, each approximately 150 by 160 feet, are being erected in a new business district, a triangle between the Southern and Clinchfield railways, known as the Love addition. One is for the Chevrolet Motor Co. and the other for the Fogleman Furniture Co.”
“A new General Office building is nearing completion for the E.T. & W.N.C. railway. It will be opened about May 25.”
The Knoxville News-Sentinel is still in publication.
May 18, 1935: The Bristol News Bulletin reported with a Johnson City dateline news of the death of a prominent Johnson City resident. “Glenn W. Setzer, 49, prominent business and civic leader, died of a heart attack at his home on Tipton street (sic) at 5:45 o’clock yesterday afternoon.”
“The fatal stroke followed an attack he suffered Wednesday on returning from a business trip to Galax, Va.”
“Mr. Setzer was president of the Johnson City Foundry and Machine Co. He was active in civic, fraternal, and church affairs, having been a Mason, Shriner, charter member of the Rotary club (sic), former director of the Chamber of Commerce, and former director of Carson-Newman College. He had been a member of the Central Baptist church (sic) for 37 years.”
“Surviving are his widow and four children.”
“Funeral services will be held Sunday afternoon at 6 o’clock at Central Baptist church (sic).”
Carson-Newman College is now known as Carson-Newman University.
The Bristol News Bulletin is now known as the Bristol Herald Courier.
May 18, 1944: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Washington county (sic) farmers are more progressive in the conservation of soil than in any other county, J. Frank Porter, of Columbia, president of the Tennessee Farm Bureau, told the Jonesboro Kiwanis Club members yesterday at their regular luncheon at the elementary school cafeteria.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1944.
May 18, 1953: Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned sad news about an employee of the newspaper. “Mrs. Sue Thomas, veteran farm editor and courthouse reporter of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, Monday entered Memorial Hospital for major surgery. It is expected that she will be out of the Press-Chronicle office from six to eight weeks.”
“During her absence, Howard Leonard, a veteran newspaperman, will substitute for Mrs. Thomas. Any farm news should be addressed or called to Leonard.”
“Should Leonard be out of the office, the general news editor, Lee Vance, should be informed of any farm or courthouse news.”
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
May 18, 1966: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle offered readers this quip: “Take a look at your tax bills and you’ll quit calling them ‘cheap politicians.’ ”
