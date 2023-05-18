Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

May 18, 1893: The Comet informed readers that “Meagre reports of what seems to have been quite a serious railroad accident at Bristol reached this city late last evening. An S. A. & O. switch engine is reported to have struck a street car at one of the crossings, completely demolishing the car, killing the conductor and seriously injuring two of the passengers. No one, how ever, on the engine was hurt. The names of the unfortunates could not be learned.”

May 18, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported “Mr. and Mrs. E. H. Frye, son and daughter have just returned from a four hundred mile motor trip through the ‘Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia.’ ‘We had grand roads’ said Mrs. Frye ‘but my, such dangerous curves and high cliffs between St. Paul and Coeburn, Va. On Wednesday morning the mountains were white with snow and ice.”

Rebecca Henderson

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

