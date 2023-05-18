May 18, 1893: The Comet informed readers that “Meagre reports of what seems to have been quite a serious railroad accident at Bristol reached this city late last evening. An S. A. & O. switch engine is reported to have struck a street car at one of the crossings, completely demolishing the car, killing the conductor and seriously injuring two of the passengers. No one, how ever, on the engine was hurt. The names of the unfortunates could not be learned.”
May 18, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported “Mr. and Mrs. E. H. Frye, son and daughter have just returned from a four hundred mile motor trip through the ‘Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia.’ ‘We had grand roads’ said Mrs. Frye ‘but my, such dangerous curves and high cliffs between St. Paul and Coeburn, Va. On Wednesday morning the mountains were white with snow and ice.”
Coeburn, Virginia, is located about 63 miles from Johnson City. St. Paul, Virginia, is also located about 63 miles from Johnson City. However, St. Paul and Coeburn are about 12 miles apart.
May 18, 1933: Ninety years ago today, The Elizabethton Star reported several brief items of interest to area residents. Among them were: “Dayton Albert Seiler, student at Annapolis, will sail for a world cruise on June 2.”
“Mrs. Robert J. H. Worcester, Mrs. J. I. Taylor, Miss Roberta Taylor and Mrs. Charles Wolff, 3rd, were among those from Elizabethton who attended the Ladies Day luncheon at the Johnson City Country club, Tuesday.”
“Mrs. Wayne Ritts and Mrs. Lucian Guthrie spent Wednesday morning in Bristol.”
“Mrs. Ethel Brumit has been ill at her home on I street, for the past two days.”
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
May 18, 1944: With a dateline from the Allied Headquarters in Naples, a date of May 17 and a byline from Noland Norgaard, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “British and Indian troops have smashed through the German stronghold of Pignataro at the mouth of the historic Liri valley four miles southwest of Cassino and tonight were moving across the valley against furious enemy resistance in an effort to sever Cassino’s road and rail communications with Rome.”
“From the battlefield, strewn with abandoned German equipment, Lynn Heinzerling of the Associated Press reported that the crack Nazi parachute troops who for months defied all Allied efforts to storm Cassino frontally ‘faced the possible danger of winding up their careers in the dusty environs of that forsaken town.’”
“Southward from the Liri valley along a twisting 15-mile front in the Gulf of Gaetz, American and French native troops drove a disorganized enemy from the last defenses of the shattered Gustav Line and fought through the outposts of the powerful Adolf Hitler Line, the enemy’s last known fixed belt of fortifications before Rome.”
“American forces driving up the coast captured the heavily-fortified town of Castellanos, four miles from Formia, and pushed on up the coastal road under stiff fire.”
May 18, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Senator Tom Stewart, Tennessee Democrat, was in Johnson City for a few hours yesterday but said that he didn’t talk politics while here.”
“En route from Washington to Knoxville, Stewart arrived here early yesterday morning and, after a few hours of rest, went to Blountville to speak at a session of Sullivan Circuit Court. The visit was at the invitation of Judge Shelbourne Ferguson, and court was adjourned long enough for a brief address on the Senate Un-American Activities Committee.”
“The Senator will address the East Tennessee Farmers and Homemakers Institute in Knoxville today. He was scheduled to make a short visit in Greeneville en route.”
“With the Senator, who currently is seeking re-election to his post and is challenged by Representative Estes Kefauver of Chattanooga and Judge John A. Mitchell of Cookeville, at lunch were Steve Lacy, former dean of Milligan College, E. Ray Hauk, Kingsport attorney, and Leslie T. Hart, political writer of the Nashville Banner.
Tom Stewart represented Tennessee in the United States Senate from 1939 until 1949.
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
The Nashville Banner was published from 1876 until 1998.
May 18, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Flood control, power production, recreation.”
“These are functions which the Tennessee Valley Authority has been carrying out for 40 years.”
“TVA is observing its 40th birthday this year — and as part of the celebration, open house is being held at Boone Dam and Watauga Dam in Upper East Tennessee.”
May 18, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Michael Joslin and a dateline from Linville, N. C., Johnson City Press readers learned that “Mildred the bear for years was the icon of Grandfather Mountain. With her death in 1993, focus shifted to other aspects of the scenic attraction. But this summer once again the bears are moving to the forefront on the mountain.”
“Newborn cubs, yearlings, young adults, and old grandparent bears fill the various habitats with bruins of all stages of life. These Grandfather Mountain celebrities promise not only to maintain a strong presence on that mountain, but also help to repopulate areas of local wilderness with black bears.”
“The cubs are the stars now. Jane and Mumbles are the parents of the three boisterous males that range the cub habitat with their mother. Born at the end of January, they already climb the highest trees and scurry throughout their large home.”
“’They have a good time. They’re climbing and even sleeping in the trees,’ says Lori Mitchell, chief habitat naturalist, as she watches them climbing into the highest branches of a very tall tree.”
“Mother Jane is highly protective of her cubs. Rescued from a roadside zoo, where she was mistreated, Jane joined the bears at Grandfather Mountain in the early 1990s after she was confiscated by wildlife officials. She prowls the habitat playing wither youngsters and watching over them.”
Linville, North Carolina, is about 42 miles from Johnson City.
Grandfather Mountain is about 45 miles from Johnson City.
