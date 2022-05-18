May 18, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Journal reported that the Hon. A. B. Bowman of Johnson City had been elected as president of the East Tennessee Farmer’s convention. H. A. Givens of Washington County was elected vice-president for Washington County.
The Knoxville Journal eventually became the Knoxville News-Sentinel, which is still in publication today. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published every week, however.
May 18, 1922: A century ago today, according to the Johnson City Chronicle, “The sole ownership of the Johnson City baseball club on yesterday passed to Col. Z. A Robertson. Col. Robertson was the leader in taking over last year’s defunct organization, when such uncertainly existed as to its fate, and even as to the possibility of Johnson City having baseball at all during 1922. When the organization was to be revived, and conducted thru the training season, and on through the League playing season, the task was undertaken by Col. Robertson, H. K. Jones, A.E. McCorkle and R. F. Farrell. Yesterday Col. Robertson purchased the interests of his associates.”
“The new management made certain agreements with the public, as to their financing the spring training, securing a good baseball team and not calling upon the people for additional contributions. And these promises have been kept.”
“From a financial standpoint, the season is starting off unsatisfactorily due to excessive rains, which have postponed many games all over the circuit. These games will be replayed as double headers, for which the club in the circuit receives no additional compensation. But Col. Robertson states that he will carry the team through win or lose, being a lover of the sport himself, and having a desire to give Johnson City a good standing in the sporting world, which is known to be a splendid advertising proposition.”
“As sole owner of the club, Col. Robertson is the only one person in the Appalachian circuit in such a position. He stated, however, that his policy would be to handle the organization’s business affairs, and that the furnishing of good clean exhibition of the National games and the winning of another pennant, would be solely in the hands of Manager Shumaker, of the strong team now wearing the Soldier uniform.”
The Johnson City team was known as the Soldiers in 1922.
May 18, 1933: TVA came into existence. (Source: The Story of TVA by John Gunther.)
May 18, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “A parked truck that ran away backwards caused a collision on East Market street (sic) near Colonial place (sic) Friday at 3:30 p.m., investigating policemen Coley and Daniels reported.”
“The truck, a 1941 model pick-up vehicle belonging to Mrs. Lillian McCloud, Jonesboro, route (sic) 3, drifted backwards downhill and struck the 1941 model sedan belonging to Andy Grindstaff of Elizabethton, route (sic) 3.”
“’The pick-up truck belonging to Mrs. McCloud was parked at a meter and the (sic) accidentally rolled backward down the street and hit the Grindstaff car,’ the wreck report explained. ‘Mrs. McCloud agreed to fix Grindstaff’s auto,’ the report concluded.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
May 18, 1958: The Elizabethton Star informed readers that “Miss Esther M. Pearce invites all interested person to view her family homeplace, built in 1808 and located on the Kingsport Highway just beyond Boone’s Creek School, today.”
“The home is being open to the public today as a part of the annual pilgrimage of the Antiquity Society.”
“Mrs. Charles S. Reece, local member of the society, said the home was open yesterday an (sic) today for public viewing by members of the society and others who may be interested.”
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
May 18, 1972: Fifty years ago today, with a dateline from Boone, N.C., the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Edward Pilkington, an assistant speech professor here at Appalachian State University, has been named associate director for the 1972 season of the outdoor drama, ‘Horn In the West.’”
“The 33-year-old Pilkington is a native of Pine Level, and is a former professional actor and director.”
“He received the B. F. A. degree in theater from Ithaca College (N. Y.) and the M. F. A. degree in acting and directing from UNC-Chapel Hill and UNC-Greensboro.”
“His acting credits include roles with the Playhouse on the Mall, Paramus, N. J., the Clark Center for the Arts, N.Y., four seasons in the company of The Lost Colony, Manteo, and the Town Theater.”
Boone, North Carolina is located about 55 miles from Johnson City.
May 18, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned of a tragedy. In a story with the byline of Press Staff Writer Vincent Z. Whaley, and with a dateline from Plymouth, North Carolina, the Johnson City Press reported that “Former Carter County, Tenn., Sheriff Paul Peters was killed Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident of U. S. Highway 64 in eastern North Carolina.”
“The accident also killed a passenger in Peters’ vehicle and injured three others, two critically.”
“The crash killed Della B. Arnold, 42, 180 Danner Road., Elizabethton, Tenn., and injured her husband, James, who was listed in fair condition at Pitt County memorial Hospital, Greenville.”
“Both Peters’ wife, Jean, no age available, Rt. 10, Elizabethton, and Elizabeth Garland, 71, 161 Danner Road, Elizabethton, were listed in critical condition at PCMH Saturday night.”
“According to the Washington County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Department and the North Carolina Highway patrol, the head-on collision occurred between Plymouth and Roper about 12:50 p.m., when the vehicle Peters was driving east on U.S. 64 drove left of the center line and struck a minivan head-on.”