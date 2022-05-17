May 17, 1918: The Johnson City Board of Mayor and Aldermen agreed to purchase three lots facing Southwest Avenue, as well as several other lots for the purpose of building South Side School. (Personal notes from Dr. Harold Hunter.)
May 17, 1922: A century ago today, according to the Johnson City Chronicle, “On Monday evening, Mr. Lee B. Harr and Mr. R. F. Farrell, commander of the King’s Mountain Post, American Legion, entertained with a supper party in special compliment to the prominent officials of the Legion who were visitors in the city. The table had as its central decoration lovely roses, a three course supper was faultlessly served to the honor guests who were: Major George L. Berry, National vice-commander of the American Legion; Mr. Joe Coper, Department Commissioner; Mr. Joe Sparks of the Bureau of War Risk; Mr. Guy May, State Adjutant, and Mr. John R. Smoot.”
May 17, 1931: The Johnson City Chronicle reported several brief news accounts of interest to Johnson Citians.
“Miss Gladys Hopper is recovering from the mumps at her home, 513 Hamilton street (sic).”
“Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Wheeler and children have returned from a brief visit to Limestone where they were the guests of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Hayes and Mr. and Mrs. O. S. Jenkins.”
“Dean D. S. Burleson returned Saturday night from a three-days speaking tour in Jacksboro and numerous other commencement exercises.”
“Mrs. J. B. Johnson and son are returning tomorrow to their home in New York City after visiting the former’s son, George Johnson, and Mrs. Johnson in Elizabethton. They will be accompanied by Mrs. Johnson who will visit her parents at Central, New York.”
“Miss Irene Bewley, integrator of mountain sketches, who has been spending a vacation with her family at Greenville (sic), left Wednesday for a tour of the East. She will visit in Philadelphia and New York City.”
“Mr. and Mrs. J. Frank Siler returned Saturday from Birmingham, Ala., where they spent the week attending the Southern Baptist Convention. They were accompanied home by Col. and Mrs. Thomas Davis of Pacific, California, who are in Atlanta, Ga., due to the illness of their son, Mr. Manning Davis.”
“Mr. and Mrs. George T. Wofford returned yesterday from Birmingham, Alabama, where they attended the Southern Baptist Convention. They made the trip by motor, leaving last Tuesday.”
“Mrs. William Pond Harris remains in New York as guest of relatives.”
“Mrs. George T. Wofford returned this past Saturday from a visit in New York with relatives.”
“Mrs. Harris L. Wofford arrived last evening on train 42 from New York City, where she has been guest of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Isaac B. Gardener. She will be here for some time in preparation to moving to New York City, where Mr. Wofford is connected in business.”
“Dr. W. R. Rigel, pastor of the Central Baptist Church, has returned from Birmingham, Ala., where he attended the Southern Baptist Convention.”
“Mr. C. H. Gilbreath is convalescing from an operation at the Appalachian Hospital.”
Jacksboro, Tennessee, is about 137 miles from Johnson City, and about 30 miles from the Kentucky border.
Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of Johnson City Medical Center.
May 17, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “A 16-months-old baby, Louise Odell, 61 Claiborne street (sic), was treated at Appalachian Hospital yesterday as a result of having swallowed match heads.”
May 17, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news about Rocky Mount. “Rocky Mount was the setting for ceremonies honoring Mrs. Frank DeFriece on Sunday.”
“The Rocky Mount Historical Association unveiled a painting of Mrs. DeFriece which will hang in the museum building which she built as a memorial to her parents, the late Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Evans Masengill.”
“Mrs. DeFriece was the first president of the association formed in 1961 and has made substantial contributions to Rocky Mount (indecipherable) a National Historic site.”
“A descendant of both William Cobb (who built Rocky Mount), and Henry Masengill, Mrs. DeFriece built the log kitchen and scullery as a memorial to John Michael Masengill as well as the smoke house, the barn and blacksmith shop.”
“Mrs. DeFriece resides in Bristol and has been active in many historical restoration and preservation efforts in this area.”
“Rocky Mount was purchased by the State of Tennessee in September, 1959 and first opened to the public in April 1962. It was built in 1770 by William Cobb and was a center of frontier life. It was a stopping place for soldiers on the march in the Battle of King’s Mountain, served as the home of William Blount, governor of the Southwest Territory and later the site served as a post office on the east-west stagecoach route.”
“The original capitol, built of white oak logs, has been restored and furnished in the early 18th century period.”
“Rocky Mount is open from April 1 to Nov. 1. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Sunday, when the hours are from 2 to 6 p.m.”
May 17, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, Tad Dickens, Press lifestyles Writer, reported news about Miss America in the Johnson City Press. With a dateline from Blountville, readers learned that “It’s not all about tiaras and glamour for Miss America 1997 — Tara Holland wants to make sure people are reading.”
“Holland, who arrived in town Friday evening to participate in festivities surrounding the Miss Johnson City Pageant, said her wish to promote literacy led her toward the pageant.”
“’I realized the Miss America program was the only way for somebody my age to reach the media,’ Holland said during a press conference at Tri-Cities Regional Airport.”
‘I could really make a difference as a 23- or 24-year-old.’”
“That goal was spurred by her misinterpretation of the nature of creativity. When she was 15, she discovered an adult who was ‘very close’ to her was unable to read.”
“’She cooked wonderfully,’ said Holland, 24, Overland Park, Kan. “I thought she was very creative because she never used a recipe. The truth was, she couldn’t read a recipe.’”