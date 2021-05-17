May 17, 1867: The East Tennessee Union Flag reported, “Reverends L.F. Drake and J.S. Petty will preach to Urbanna Chapel, near Limestone Depot, on Wednesday night the 22nd inst. – also on the following day, should the weather be favorable.”
“Rev. L.F. Drake will hold a Sacramental Meeting at Chucky Vale Church, Bricker’s District, commencing on Saturday, May the 18th.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1867.
“Inst.” is an abbreviation meaning “in the same month. As used above, Reverends Drake and Petty would be preaching on May 22.
May 17, 1888: The Comet brought news of the death of a prominent citizen. Originally published in the Knoxville Sentinel, readers learned, “The people of Knoxville when going to church last Sunday morning were shocked at the information that Col. Columbus Powell, one of the best known citizens of this city, had died suddenly of heart disease. Col. Powell on account of his tall and well built (sic) form, was a notable figure upon our streets, and as he had the appearance of excellent health, the announcement of his sudden death was a cause of surprise and sorrow.”
“The deceased was one of the most public spirited of our citizens. He was connected with numerous enterprises of a public character and has done much for the prosperity of the city.”
“He was one of the early proprietors of the K. & O. railroad and had faith in that enterprise when many of his friends thought there was no reason for its success. He held on to his faith in the road until it became one of the great feeders of this section of this state. Col. Powell was secretary and treasurer of the East Tennessee and Island Home Insurance companies (sic) and was a stockholder in many of the leading enterprises that have made Knoxville what it is to-day (sic).”
More information alerted readers, “Col. Powell is well known in Johnson City, having large interests in the Johnson City Real Estate Co., and his death is universally regretted by our citizens.”
May 17, 1894: The Comet alerted their readers, “There seems to be a kind of hope inspiring element in the fact that the Three C’s depot has received a fresh coat of paint. This is doubless (sic) a presage to the work on construction which will begin this summer.”
May 17, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported on the recent illnesses and surgeries of several Johnson City residents. “Mrs. J.W. Birdwell and Miss Louise Cox returned yesterday from Philadelphia where they underwent operations at Dr. Deaver’s hospital.”
“Miss Marion Moses is out after a recent illness.”
“Miss Louise Owen is greatly improved after a serious illness.”
May 17, 1921: Exactly a century ago, The Bristol Herald Courier reported, “Miss Hilda Evans has returned from Johnson City where she spent the week-end (sic). She was accompanied by Miss Mary Gary, who is here from New York, and was her guest.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication. If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921, we have no record of it.
May 17, 1929: This news item is a follow-up to a story that ran initially in the May 14 “Today in Johnson City History” column. With a dateline from Johnson City, The Birmingham News informed readers, “Former Gov. Alf Taylor, the sage of Happy Hollow, apparently was well on the road to recovery Friday.”
“Newspaper men, calling to find out the condition of the dean of fox hunters, found him sitting up reading.”
“Although physicians said, ‘Uncle’ Alf was not yet out of danger, they were optimistic over his progress.”
And indeed, the former Governor recovered from that illness. He passed away in 1931.
The Birmingham News is still in publication.
May 17, 1947: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A 16-months-old baby, Louise Odell, 81 Claiborne street (sic), was treated at Appalachian Hospital yesterday as a result of having swallowed match heads.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
May 17, 1961: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Hays Daily News reported news of an election in Tennessee’s First Congressional District. “Louise Goff Reece, schooled in Republican politics all her life, has been elected in a landslide in the congressional seat held by her late husband 34 years.”
“Mrs. Reece, widow of the former Republican national chairman, B. Carroll Reece, easily defeated two opponents in Tuesday’s special election called in the First District of Upper East Tennessee after Reece’s death March 19. The district has not sent a Democrat to Congress since 1878.”
“Mrs. Reece, 62, who was making her first political race, is the daughter of the late Sen. Guy Goff and the granddaughter of the late Sen. Nathan Goff, both West Virginia Republicans. She married Reece in 1923.”
“She will fill his unexpired term until January, 1963.”
The Hays Daily News was, and still is, a newspaper published in Hays, Kansas.
May 17, 1967: In an article carrying the name of Paul B. Smith as the byline, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on juvenile rehabilitation. “Baptist leaders of Upper East Tennessee discussed juvenile rehabilitation here yesterday.”
“The conference, one of four regional meetings in the state, was aimed at ‘creating an awareness of youth and family needs and to help the church have greater understanding in its role of providing appropriate services to begin them to a redemptive relationship with Christ and the healing fellowship of the church.’”
“Discussion indicated that the mushrooming problem of juvenile delinquency is society’s time bomb. Moreover, it is one of America’s foremost oral and social problems, it was pointed out. It strikes in homes of all walks of life and income levels, it was noted.”
May 17, 1971: “ ‘The Continentals,’ a talented group of 10 singers from the Science Hill high School Choir, today entertained members of the Nativic Citigan (sic) Club with a program of varied music,” the Johnson City Press-Chronicle said.
“Rodney Sturtz, director, sings with the group, which is accompanied at the piano by Will Sherwood.”
Other accompaniment includes guitars, bongo drums, and unidentified instruments.”