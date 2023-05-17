May 17, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported, “S. C. Williams of Johnson City was here yesterday.”
The Morning Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It eventually became the Knoxville Journal and Tribune. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
May 17, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle published a notice that was signed by S. H. Cooper. The notice read: “A special meetings of Johnson City Lodge No. 426, C. & A. M. are to be held this evening and Friday. Thursday evening, first degree work is to be given, and on Friday, third degree work. The meetings will be held in the Masonic Hall, North Roan Street.”
Mr. Cooper was the Secretary of the Lodge.
May 17, 1931: According to an advertisement in the Johnson City Chronicle, the Majestic Theatre was playing ‘Ladies’ Man”, starring William Powell, Kay Francis, Carole Lombard and Olive Tell.
May 17, 1933: Ninety years ago today, The Elizabethton Star informed readers that “The Cloudland high school will present ‘Closed Lips’, a comedy drama in three acts, Thursday evening, May 18 at the Cloudland auditorium. This play is composed of characters selected from the senior class and promises an evening of delightful entertainment. The production is under the direction of Lloyd Perry, member of the faculty.”
“Frlay (sic) evening, May 19, the largest class to ever graduate at Cloudland high school will present a program. The class is composed of 12 boys and 8 girls, making this a record year for the school. The Literary Address will be delivered by D. S. Burleson, dean of the State Teacher’s college, Johnson City. Presentation of diplomas will be made by Superintendent K. P. Banks.”
The State Teacher’s College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
May 17, 1944: With a dateline from the Allied Headquarters in Naples from May 16, and a byline from Noland Norgaard, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were informed that “Vengeful French troops, after smashing through up to eight miles in the center of the Germans’ Gustav Line, tonight threatened to outflank the enemy’s entire defense system guarding Cassino and the mouth of the Liri valley leading to Rome.”
“The swift French advance between the Americans on the south and the British on the north already had routed the Nazis from the first line of hills overlooking the Liri valley and had eliminated one great advantage the enemy previously held — direct observation of all Allied movements across the lowland approaches.”
“Altogether the French and American forces of the Fifth Army captured at least a dozen towns and commanding heights between Cassino and the sea.”
“The British have thrown hundreds of tanks across the Rapido river near Sant’ Angelo in readiness for a direct smash into the Liri valley, and this concentration of fast-moving armor would complicate any enemy efforts at an orderly withdrawal from the Cassino area to avoid the French flanking attack.”
May 17, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “An attendant at Veterans Administration Hospital, Mountain Home, listed as Elton Pierce, was admitted to the government hospital early Sunday morning for treatment of injuries received in a traffic collision about 1 a.m. Sunday on the Jonesboro highway.”
“Pierce was reported by hospital authorities today as recovering satisfactorily from severe lacerations about the left arm and other injuries.”
“He was reported by Sheriff Luke M. Warrick’s department as driving a car which collided with a vehicle operated by ‘W. T. Cox, Jonesboro, route 7.”
“Pierce’s companion, C. Frank Heaton, of Red Row, was arrested on a minor charge.”
“The accident occurred nearly a mile from Jonesboro, sheriff’s officers said.”
“County Jailer Joe Wilson investigated the wreck for the sheriff’s department.”
The Veterans Administration Hospital at Mountain Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1948.
May 17, 1954: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “An early Sunday evening fire at Paty Lumber Company, corner Main and Division streets, resulted in a loss estimated at several thousands of dollars. It was the first major fire in Johnson City in some time.”
“Origin of the fire, which was confined to a stock shed, is undetermined, but firemen believe there is a possibility that arson is involved. The belief is based on evidence of a break-in found at the outset of the discovery of the blaze.”
May 17, 1973: Fifty years ago today, in an article with the byline of Beverly Garrison, who was the Associate Women’s Editor of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, readers of the publication learned that “Members and guests of the Johnson City Christian Woman’s Club were treated to an evening of ‘Music, Music, Music,’ held Tuesday evening at the Country Club.”
“Representatives from a local stereo dealership told of new innovations in the field of music.”
“Mrs. Kenneth Roark continued to carry out the music theme with a rendition of ‘Dixie’ performed on the harp. Mrs. Roark also played ‘Ebb Tide.’”
May 17, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press, “About 15-20 employees of White’s Fresh Foods warehouse, 125 Lamont St., had to be evacuated Saturday afternoon due to forklifts emitting high levels of carbon monoxide in the building.”
“No one was discovered to be suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, but the employees were evacuated about 1:07 p.m. after the Johnson city Fire Department determined propane tanks on about three forklifts were emitting high levels of the colorless, odorless gas.”
“The JCFC remained at the scene for about three hours monitoring the level of carbo monoxide after the majority of the gas was removed from the building.”
