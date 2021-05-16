May 16, 1844: The Jonesborough Whig and Independent Journal reported news of a recent wedding. “Married – On the 9th inst., by Rev. James Miller, Mr. Jacob Davault (sic), to Miss Elizabeth Jane, daughter of Henderson Clark, Esq., of this county.”
“Inst.” is an abbreviation meaning in the same month. Therefore, Miss Clark married her groom on May 9, 1844.
Jonesborough was spelled that way in 1844.
May 16, 1885: The Comet alerted readers about a recent fire that could have been a disaster. “The Comet office came near burning last Saturday morning. Mrs. B.J. Rankin discovered the roof was on fire and called her husband, who immediately gave the alarm. In less time than it takes to write it, a number of parties were present with buckets of water and the fire was soon put out. The stores graciously offered the use of buckets and nearly everybody showed a disposition to help. The fire caught in the shingles from a spark from the stove pipe, and out from the flue. Mr. Harris intends to put a flat tin roof on the building this summer. The Comet returns thanks for itself and for Mr. Harris, to all who aided or showed a willingness to aid in putting out the fire.”
May 16, 1901: The Knoxville Sentinel, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported, “The remains of G.W. Keyes, who died very sudenly (sic) in this city, were taken to Jonesboro Wednesday to be buried. Mr. Keyes served in the Confederate army (sic) as a member of the Twelfth Alabama regiment which fought in all the great battles of Lee’s army (sic).”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1901.
May 16, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “James F. Martin after having been confined to his room for several months is able to be out again.”
In news from Kingsport, readers learned, “Dr. C.S. Kinser is recovering from a bad case of pneumonia at his home on the corner of Broad and Charlemont streets (sic).”
Another Kingsport resident was very sick. “Miss Mattie Sailor is quite ill at the home of Mrs. M.H. Hillenburg on Wanola avenue (sic).”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1901; The Comet was a weekly publication.
May 16, 1921: Exactly one hundred years ago, The Olean Evening Times reported, “Dr. J.P. Garen of North First street (sic), left yesterday for Johnson City, Tenn., to take a post graduate course in the National Sanitarium for lung diseases.”
The National Sanitarium referred to is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Olean Evening Times was published in Olean, New York. To our knowledge, there was not a newspaper published in Johnson City in 1921.
May 16, 1927: The Anniston Star reported news about American Bemberg. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, “Another $30,000,000 unit will be immediately added to the artificial silk plant of the American Bemberg corporation (sic) near here, with a 20 per cent expansion of the present unit entailing an addition (sic) million dollar expenditure, according to the announcement just made by President A. Mothwurf of the Bemberg corporation (sic). At present the first unit is employed 1,300 people and will be immediately expanded to 1,700.”
Thirty million dollars in 1927 is now worth about $456,684,482. A million dollars in 1927 now has the approximate purchasing power of $15,222,816, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Anniston Star was, and still is, published in Anniston, Alabama.
May 16, 1938: With a dateline from Johnson City, the Knoxville News-Sentinel reported sad news. “Mrs. Nancy Ann Shipley of the Boone’s (sic) Creek community received word today from Fesno (sic), Calif., that the body of her son, Samuel E. Shipley, 54-year-old lumberman, had been found after being buried in the snow since March 9.”
“Mr. Shipley, a lumber company foreman, became lost in a snowstorm in the Sierra mountains (sic). Severe wintry weather hindered the search for his body.”
We now spell Boone’s Creek as Boones Creek.
As noted elsewhere in this column the Knoxville News-Sentinel is still being published.
May 16, 1939: The Bristol News Bulletin, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported, “The city’s new five-member council took office last night and nominated Sam H. Sells, leader of the ticket in last week’s election, for mayor.”
“E.J. Quillen was chosen as acting city manager pending selection of a permanent official. Acting on nominations it expected at a meeting of council Thursday.”
The Bristol News Bulletin is now known as the Bristol Herald Courier.
May 16, 1944: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read of the ravages of World War II, as the headlines proclaimed, “Allies Shred Lower Half of Gustav Line.” With a dateline noted as Allied Headquarters in Naples, readers learned, “French and American troops shredded the lower half of the Germans Gustave Line today and a break-through by the British Eighth Army appeared imminent in the heavily-defended sector below Cassino.”
May 16, 1954: In a captioned photograph, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers to a horrible automobile wreck. “Besides the severed pole shown above, this 1940 model vehicle, operated by Edward L. Hite of route (sic) 6, also snapped off another utility pole and several fence posts Friday evening on the old Jonesboro Road in front of Burlington Mills. A passenger, John B. Norris of Johnson City, was treated and released at Memorial Hospital for forehead lacerations. Hite was charged with reckless driving and fined $25 and costs. Two hours later a lineman, Charlie Smithson, 207 Colorado, was electrocuted when he pulled switch at a power sub-station preparatory to repairing the line knocked out by the accident.”
The “old Jonesboro Road” referred to is now known as West Walnut Street. Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1954.
The building that housed Burlington Mills now houses several businesses and apartments.
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Twenty-five dollars in 1954 is now worth about $246, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
May 16, 1964: In headlines above the masthead, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned, “Big Armed Forces parade at 10 a.m. today.”
May 16, 1974: “Mrs. J.R. Bowman, 801 W. Pine St., told police officers Tuesday an indoor-outdoor carpet was stolen from the front porch of the residence recently,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.