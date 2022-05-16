May 16, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of May 15. Readers learned that “Miss Florence Harris sailed from New York last Saturday on the Kaiser Wilhelm for Naples, Italy, from which point she will start on a sight-seeing tour through Europe. She will return about Aug. 1 and come to Johnson City for a few months before going to Florida.”
“J. P. Hart, representative to the grand lodge, Knights of Pythias, attended the annual session of the grand lodge.”
“The ladies of the Watauga avenue (sic) Presbyterian church (sic) gave a delightful social at the handsome residence of Mr. and Mrs. H. Gildersleeve last Friday evening from 7 to 10 o’clock. A large number were present and the evening was pleasantly spent in game and other amusements.”
The same edition of the newspaper had information with a dateline from Mountain City, and a date of May 15. “Misses Mary Fawcett and Maggie Coffey, C. T. Leffler, I. S. Rambo, James Dopuely and Stewart Coffey went to Butler this week to attend the commencement of Holly Springs college (sic).”
“The closing exercises of the Masonic Institute occurred this week. Hon. E. S. Blackburn, of Jefferson, N. C., delivered the literary address.”
Mountain City is located approximately 44 miles from Johnson City. Butler is located about 28 miles from Johnson City. Mountain City is about 16 miles from Butler.
Jefferson, North Carolina is about 30 miles from Mountain City, and is about 49 miles from Johnson City.
May 16, 1907: The Comet reported, “The presentation of Cinderella at the Soldier’s Home last Monday by Miss Lena Barton’s music pupils was given in a decidedly creditable manner and everybody was loud in their praise of the wonderful little singing fairies.”
The Soldier’s Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
May 16, 1922: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reprinted the following from the Baltimore Sun. “An engagement of much interest is that of Miss Cornelia Shelby Thomas, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vint Morgan Thomas, of Johnson City, Tenn., and Mr. Henry Percival Bridges, a lawyer of this city, announced today. Miss Thomas, who is most attractive, has been pursuing her musical studies at the Peabody. With her mother, Miss Thomas is at present occupying an apartment at the home of Dr. C. C. Harris on Cathedral street (sic). She will be the guest of honor at a large dinner to be given by Mr. Bridges on May 19.”
The Johnson City Chronicle added these words: “The foregoing announcement will come as a surprise and be of great interest to the wide circle of friends of Miss Thomas in this city.”
Shelbridge, the current residence of the ETSU President, was built by Mr. and Mrs. Bridges, and named after Mrs. Bridges.
The Baltimore Sun was, and still is, published in Baltimore, Maryland.
May 16, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Companies No. 1, 3 and 4 answered a call shortly before 9:30 o’clock Wednesday night to the home of C. T. Ottenfeld at 204 East Holston avenue (sic) where paper burning in a flue caused considerable damage, Assistant Chief George W. Wilson said.”
“Companies No. 2, 3 and 4 answered a call shortly before 1:30 p. m. yesterday to Peoples Drug store (sic) on Main street (sic) where a gas leak in a pipe line under the fountain caused a minor blaze, Chief L. L. Geisler said. Damage was small.”
May 16, 1969: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported in news from Lamar, “Mrs. N. H. McKee had as her supper guests Thursday night Vestal McKee and Corintha Ann, Mr. and Mrs. David McKee, Johnson City.”
Lamar is a community in rural Washington County.
May 16, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the “Dear Abby” column in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle provided a laugh for readers.
“Dear Abby: You have just made my day! In your column, you listed the three top causes of friction in marriage: Jealousy, money and cards.”
“It made me realize how lucky I am, because neither my husband nor I are attractive enough to anyone else to create jealousy, we have no extra money to fight over, and we don’t play cards!”
“Then to top it off, your CONFIDENTIAL TO FROM THE OLD SCHOOL: ‘Welcome to the club. Very few of us who had ‘old world’ parents were told the facts of life by our mothers. All my mother told me, God bless her, was never to put bananas in the refrigerator,’ gave me the biggest laugh I’ve had in years. I roared aloud to an empty house as my husband had gone to work.”
“All the bad news in the rest of the newspaper, nor anything thrown at me for the rest of the day, can erase the warm, lighthearted feeling I got from reading your column today.”
“Just had to let you know.”
The letter was signed, “D. W. in Missesta.”
This was Dear Abby’s reply: “Dear D. W.: We’re even. Your letter just made my day! Thanks for writing.”
May 16, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in a story with the byline of Jim Wozniak, readers learned that “City hall will not be relocated to the King’s building downtown, but that does not mean the city will have no involvement in redevelopment of that structure.”
“The City Commission voted 4-0 Thursday to leave city hall at its present location. But it said City Manager John Campbell could work with the Johnson City Development Authority, developers and others on alternative proposals, including potential city investment in the King’s project.”
“The city hall decision followed about three months of discussion and debate. In February, developer Marvin Carter pitched the idea of the King’s move. The JCDA voted earlier this month to recommend the plan.”