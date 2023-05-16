Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

May 16, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported: “Gen. John T. Wilder lef (sic) this noon for Johnson City to close up some of the details of the sale of the Carnegie furnace. He stated that the purchasers of the furnace, the Embreeville Furnace company, have paid the money for the property, which is now on deposit in one of the Knoxville banks. They are to put the furnace in operation at an early date.”

The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

