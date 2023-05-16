May 16, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported: “Gen. John T. Wilder lef (sic) this noon for Johnson City to close up some of the details of the sale of the Carnegie furnace. He stated that the purchasers of the furnace, the Embreeville Furnace company, have paid the money for the property, which is now on deposit in one of the Knoxville banks. They are to put the furnace in operation at an early date.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
May 16, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that “Johnson City at this time (May, 1923) has only one telegraph company, maintaining one general office, in the business district; (indecipherable) the Western Union. Suggestions as to procuring Postal Telegraph Company service have been made, with the probability that their office will be established soon. Gradual spreading of the city will in all probability require branch offices established in other parts of the city in the near future.”
May 16, 1933: Ninety years ago today, The Elizabethon Star reported, “A large bird measuring six feet from tip to tip was caught by Dave Gunn and W. I. Taylor near the Glanzstoff plant one day last week, The Star was informed today. It is thought the bird was a sea gull. Details could not be learned.”
The Elizabethton Star is still being published.
May 16, 1944: With a byline from Joseph Morton, and a dateline from Allied Headquarters, Naples, and a date of May 15, the Associated Press reported in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle that “French and American troops shredded the lower half of the Germans’ Gustav Line today and a break through by the British Eighth Army appeared imminent in the heavily-defended sector below Cassino.”
“Fanning out through 60 square miles of rugged tableland and flat river valleys which they controlled after fierce fighting since the push opened Thursday night, Fifth and Eighth army troops slugged doggedly forward to new positions.”
“‘Torn to shreds’ was AP Correspondent Edward Kennedy’s description of the left flank of the Nazi line in a dispatch from the field.”
May 16, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “The trial of Everett T. King, 28, route 4 for manslaughter and grand larceny is set for a Circuit Court hearing tomorrow, Judge D. A. Vines said yesterday.”
“The charges grew out of the alleged theft of lumber by King on the night of April 14 from the Slade Building and Supply Company on West Walnut street, where he was formerly employed, and the subsequent death of J. C. Keller, 25, city, flour mill worker.”
“Another element, the construction of a house by King with lumber allegedly stolen from the supply company, is also expected to be brought out at the hearing.”
“Keller, so police surmise, collided with a truck allegedly driven by King about 11 p.m. April 14 while the latter was leaving the supply company with a load of lumber. Keller, riding a motorcycle to work, died shortly before midnight at a local hospital.”
“King is alleged to have abandoned the truck after the collision. He was arrested about an hour and a half after the incident was said to have occurred. He has ben free on $2,500 bond since a preliminary hearing.”
Twenty-five hundred dollars in 1948 has the approximate current purchasing power of $31,200, according to www.in2013dolllars.com.
May 16, 1954: With a dateline from Elizabethton, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were shocked to learn that “Johnny Shields, Route 1, Watauga, was shot and killed in the VFW Club here late Saturday night in an altercation at a poker game, Sheriff Ray Johnson said this morning.”
“J. D. Stout, 103 W. Mills Street, Elizabethton, is being held on a charge of murder in connection with the shooting, Johnson said.”
“The incident occurred at 11:15 p.m. Shields was taken from the club to the Franklin Clinic here, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.”
“Johnson said that four men were involved in the poker game when an argument arose over a hand in the game. The sheriff declined to name the other two men involved in the game, but said that they and Stout had testified to the shooting and would be witnesses in the hearing.”
“Sheriff Johnson said Sheilds was shot in the left chest with a .25 caliber automatic pistol.”
Watauga, Tennessee, is located in both Carter and Washington counties.
The Franklin Clinic was a forerunner to the Carter County Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner to Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
May 16, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Larry C. Reaves is the new president of the Johnson City Jaycees.”
“Reeves was chosen at the annual election of officers by the club on Monday night.”
“Other officers elected were Ed Marsh, first vice president; Dave Blevins, second vice president; Butch Wingo, third vice president; Charles (Chuck) Bowman, treasurer; Jim Woods Secretary; John Maden, state director; Jerry Potter, Bill Blazer and Charles Weatherly, board members.”
“Reaves, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Reaves of Johnson City, is the owner of Reaves Studio. He is married to Martha Patton Reaves, a nurse for the Washington County Health Department. They are the parents of one son, Allan.”
“The club also made one bylaws change at the meeting. To confirm (sic) with the national policy of the United States Jaycees, the club lowered club age to 18 years of age. It had previously been 21.”
“Serving as election commission members were Bill Sutphin, Rober Good and R. J. Payne.”
“Installation of the officers will be held June 2 at the Holiday Inn.”
May 16, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, Frank Sinatra fans were heartbroken as they learned of his death. In an article by Associated Press Entertainment Writer Michael Freeman, and with a dateline from Los Angeles, Johnson City Press readers learned that “Late Thursday night, Frank Sinatra died at 82, his wife at his side, in the emergency room of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, after a heart attack. He had been ill for more than a year.”
“The Voice fell silent — silent, but not silenced. There are too many records and signature songs — ‘My Way,’ ‘New York, New York’, ‘Strangers in the Night’ — too many TV shows and movies, too many memories, too lasting an imprint on American popular culture.”
“It is not an overstatement to say that Sinatra was the biggest name in show business, his appeal spanning three generations, from bobby-soxers, to baby boomers to Gen-Xers, from Tommy Dorsey to U2’s Bona. He was the Chairman of the Board and Ol’ Blue Eyes. It was a success that would come in spite of — or perhaps because of — a colorful, contradictory personality and humble New Jersey roots.”
