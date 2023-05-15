Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

May 15, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Sunday Times reported several brief news accounts of interest to Johnson Citians. Among them were the following, all with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of May 14: “E. F. Smith, one of the managers of the Uptegrove veneering factory, has returned from a visit east. Mr. Spencer, of New York, returned with him.”

“M. Jackson, S. C. Williams and W. W. Faw left Monday for Nashville, where they are in attendance at the industrial convention.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Tags

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you