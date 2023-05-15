May 15, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Sunday Times reported several brief news accounts of interest to Johnson Citians. Among them were the following, all with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of May 14: “E. F. Smith, one of the managers of the Uptegrove veneering factory, has returned from a visit east. Mr. Spencer, of New York, returned with him.”
“M. Jackson, S. C. Williams and W. W. Faw left Monday for Nashville, where they are in attendance at the industrial convention.”
“Capt. and Ms. Shade Harris have returned from Knoxville, where they spent the winter.”
“Mrs. Sam Massengill, of Bluff City, is here visiting.”
“Guy R. Johnson, of Embreeville, has gone east on business connected with the blast furnace.”
“Mrs. Will I. Hart has returned from a visit to her home at Mayflower.”
“Mrs. Kate Galliher has returned from Bristol, where she was visiting her brother, George Sells, Esq.”
“Judge H. T. Campbell has appointed Foy W. Dulaney as circuit court clerk for Washington county in the place of S. H. L. Cooper, resigned. Mr. Dulaney was recently nominated for this office by the republican primary election.”
“The commencement exercises at Milligan college begins this week. The baccalaureate sermon will be delivered in College hall Sunday; class day follows on Monday.”
“On last Saturday Mrs. J. J. Range gave an elegant dinner and reception at her home on Market street, in honor of the twenty-fifth anniversary of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. R. G. Johnson. Quite a number of friends were highly entertained.”
“Mrs. S. B. White, who has been visiting for a month at Tusculum, in Greene county returned home this week.”
“The family of Robert L. Taylor will soon return to their home here to spend the summer.”
“Hon. Alf Taylor and family, who now occupy ‘Robin’s Roost,’ will then move back to their home at Chucky Valley.”
“The republicans have named their candidates for the several county offices to be voted for at the August election and also their candidate Hon. O. M. Brabson for the legislature. Thursday, May 19, republicans will hold a convention at Johnson City for the purpose of nominating a candidate for state senator, and for floater. Judge R. R. Butler will undoubtedly be nominated to succeed himself as senator. As to the candidate for floater no one can tell who will be nominated until the convention meets and does its work. There will be a number of candidates before the convention.”
“The democrats will meet in convention in this place on Saturday, 21st inst., and name a full county ticket to be voted for at the August election. Sheriff J. S. Pritchett will no doubt be nominated to succeed himself and the chances are that Capt. Ross Smith will be nominated for county court clerk and there is some talk of Postmaster Willett for trustee.”
News with a dateline from Jonesboro and a date of May 14 included the following: “Theo B. Hacker received a telegram from Congressman Brownlow Thursday informing him of his appointment by the President as regimental commissary with the rank of captain. Capt. Hacker is busy today received the congratulations of his numerous friends, but does not know just yet when or where he will be assigned to duty.”
“Four young men from this immediate vicinity — John J. A. Burleson, James Britton, Ellas Vines and ______ Bailey have enlisted in the Seventh regiment United States regular army.”
News with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of May 14 included: “The cotton mills started up Monday morning. The new mill will employ about fifty hands.”
“Col. C. P. Toncray attended the industrial convention at Nashville this week.”
“The ladies of the Baptist church gave an ice cream and strawberry festival at the News block Thursday night. A neat sum was realized.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Jno. C. Wright are visiting relatives in North Carolina this week.”
“Thos. Elliott will put up a new grocery store in Elizabethton.”
“The revival at the M. E. Church, south, closed Friday night.”
“P. T. Brumit, a merchant of Allentown, was in town Tuesday.”
Mayflower was a community in rural Washington County.
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
Robert L. Taylor was governor of Tennessee from Jan. 17, 1887, until Jan. 19, 1891, as well as from Jan. 21, 1897, until Jan. 16, 1899. He was a United States senator from March 4, 1907, until March 31, 1912, and was a member of the United States House of Representatives, representing Tennessee’s First Congressional District, from March 4, 1879, until March 3, 1881.
Alfred A. Taylor was a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives from 1874 until 1876. He served as a member of the U. S. House of Representatives from the First Congressional District from 1889 until 1895. He was governor of the state of Tennessee from 1921 until 1923.
Chucky Valley was very likely a community near the present Chucky, Tennessee.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1898.
A floater is someone who represents more than one jurisdiction.
“Inst.” Is an abbreviation meaning “In the same month.”
Allentown is now a part of present-day Hampton, which is located on the Doe River in Carter County.
The Sunday Times was published as The Chattanooga Daily Times on other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898. However, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
May 15, 1933: Ninety years ago today, The Elizabethton Star reported “W. R. Davis, about 60 years old, prominent Carter county farmer is seriously ill at his home on Stoney Creek. Mr. Davis has been ill for several days and he is now in a serious condition. He is one of the best known farmers in this section, always actively engaged in civic affairs and a leader in agricultural projects.”
