May 15, 1872: Carter County Republicans met in Elizabethton. The Honorable H. C. Smith, J. B. Miller, Col. John K. Miller, A. R. Toncray and John C. Smith were appointed to be delegates to attend the State Republican Convention in Nashville. (Source: Later History of Carter County, 1856 – 1980, Frank Merritt.)
May 15, 1890: According to The Comet, “The time for completing the Three C’s road through Mitchell county (sic), N. C., has been extended to January 1st, 1893, and work will be commenced by July 1st 1890.”
The “road” referred to was a railroad.
Mitchell County, North Carolina, is located about 37 miles from Johnson City.
May 15, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of May 14. Readers learned that “The motion of the bondholders of the Johnson City and Carnegie Street railroad (sic) was heard before Judge Smith, and the prayer was granted. J. E. Brading was appointed permanent receiver. Mr. Brading does not know yet what will be done with the property, but thinks that he will operate the line this summer.”
As used in the above sense, “prayer” would have been something of a specific nature that the judge could grant.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
May 15, 1902: The Comet opined, “We are advised that the Watauga Water Company contemplates making a change in the flavor of the water furnished for drinking purposes. Most anything will be an improvement.”
May 15, 1929: In an article with a dateline from Elizabethton, and a date of May 14, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Trial of 22 alleged picketers, arrested Monday, was postponed after convening of magistrate’s court by George W. Ryan at two o’clock this afternoon, and the defendants were released under bond of $250 each, until Thursday afternoon at two o’clock. The parties had been arrested on the Stoney Creek road (sic). Attorney-General Ben Allen asked that the bond be made $1,000, and announced that the cases would be prosecuted under the same law as that under which those charged with kidnaping labor leaders were arrested. The magistrate, however, made the bond $250, and the case was postponed due to absence of two of the attorneys for the defense attending other courts.”
One thousand dollars in 1929 is now worth about $16,600, according to www.in2013dollars.com, so $250 would be worth about $4,150.
May 15, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Elizabethton, and a date of May 14. “Presidents of Parent-Teacher Associations and various summer round-up committee chairmen that had requested a round-up in cooperation with the Health Department, conferred Monday.”
“Miss Gene Graves of the Health Department said today that any community desiring a summer round-up must have their request in by June 1.”
May 15, 1956: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “A bill seeking to enjoin the Garbage Disposal District of Washington County from collecting garbage in the corporate limits of the North Johnson City Utility District was filed in Chancery Court yesterday.”
“The North Johnson City Utility District asked the court to restrain and prohibit the defendant or its agents from interfering with garage collection from its customers. It also asked that the defendant be restrained from setting up a competitive business in the areas.”
“No hearing date has been set.”
“The suit involves only customers within the boundaries of the North Johnson City Utility District.”
May 15, 1966: In a story above the masthead, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Johnson City voters overwhelmingly passed a $7 million industrial bond referendum for North Electric Co. here yesterday.”
“The referendum was approved by 94 per cent of the voters in yesterday’s election.”
Seven million dollars in 1966 is now worth about $61.3 million, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
May 15, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “David Reynolds, a Science Hill High School graduate of 1972, has been named as semi-finalist in the National Merit Scholarship program sponsored by the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks.”
“His application was sponsored by the local Elks Lodge, No. 825.”
“David, 18, is the son of Dr. and Mrs. E. M. Reynolds of 206 Brown Ave. He has been voted most likely to succeed, is listed in ‘Who’s Who in American High Schools,” has majors in math and science, and has two scholarship letters from Science Hill High School.”
“David plans to enter the University of Tennessee for pre-med work in the fall.”
May 15, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Johnson City Press Lifestyles Writer Lisa Kereluk-Whaley, readers learned something about tea. “There’s no doubt about it.”
“Teatime is becoming a definite American pastime.”
“Though we may not yet possess the tea expertise of the British, we’re still filling pots, setting out cups and saucers and boiling water in increasing numbers.”
“And in this confusing new domain of water temperatures, loose leaves and warmed pots, we’re looking for guidance.”
“That’s where The Teatime Cookbook by Steffi Berne (Villard Books, $25) comes into play.”
“Written as a book of ‘tempting treats and charming collectible teapots, Teatime features recipes, helpful hints and an entire chapter dedicated to ‘The Basics.’”
“It is also filled with photographs of whimsical teapots and the dishes they accompany.”