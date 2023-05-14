May 14, 1893: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from May 13. Readers learned that “A telephone message from Embreeville yesterday confirmed the report that George R. Parker, principal owner and representative of the Embreeville Iron company, has closed a deal with Wilberforce Sully of New York by which the Carnegie blast furnace at this place has been transferred to the Embreeville Iron company, who will put the furnace in operation at once.”
“Guy R. Johnson, manager of the Embreeville furnace, has gone to New York to complete arrangements in regard to the matter.”
“A rumor has it that the furnace here will be moved to Embreeville, but the report is not credited by the citizens.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898. However, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
May 14, 1923: A century ago today, The Johnson City Staff reported a variety of news accounts of interest to local citizens. Some of those accounts included: “Mrs. Joe Carty, of Knoxville, is the guest of Mrs. S. R. Jennings on Southwest Avenue.”
“Mrs. Clarence Cudworth of Falls River, Mass., arrived Friday to visit her parents, Mr. and Mrs. I. N. Beckner. Friends are happy to know that Mrs. Beckner, who recently has been quite ill, is much improved.”
“Miss Elizabeth Tatum had as her guests Sunday, Mr. and Mrs. H. W. Gilliam of Bigstone (sic) Gap, Va.”
“Leslie R. Driver, cashier, Tennessee National Bank left this afternoon for Chattanooga to attend the Tennessee Bankers Convention in session Tuesday and Wednesday.”
“Mr. A. B. Crouch, president of the Tennessee National Bank left Sunday for Cincinnati on business. He will return by way of Chattanooga where he will attend Convention Tuesday and Wednesday of the Tennessee Bankers Association.”
“Misses Freeda Grayson and Madge McLendon, of Erwin, were among the out of town shoppers in the city.”
“Mrs. L. H. Phetteplace, jr., of Erwin is the guest of her parents Dr. and Mrs. J. G. Moss on Unaka Avenue.”
“L. D. Gasteiger, who has been attending the Appalachian Logging Congress, which met in Cincinnati will return home today. Enroute home he visited the company’s plant in Flynn, Va.”
Big Stone Gap, Virginia is about 61 miles from Johnson City.
May 14, 1933: Ninety years ago today, The Huntsville Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of May 13. The news was provided by the Associated Press. Readers learned that “Armed with sawed off shotguns, ‘high-powered rifles and teargas bombs, a large posse of deputy sheriffs and there (sic) state highway patrolmen late tonight rushed to Jonesboro, Tenn., to prevent the threatened delivery of Ralph Rice, Ralph Thomas and Charley Gray, alleged bank robbers, from the Washington county jail.”
“Before leaving, Sheriff J. B. Worley said he had just been advised by the sheriff’s office in Cocke county that a mob was preparing to go to Jonesboro to free the men. They are charged with attempting to loot the Merchants and Farmers bank of Limestone last Thursday. Their homes are in Cocke county, Sheriff Worley said.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1933.
Cocke County, Tennessee is located about 78 miles from Johnson City.
The Huntsville Times was, and still is, a newspaper published in Huntsville, Alabama.
May 14, 1944: Headlines in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers that “Allies Bore Deeper Into Hitler’s Southern Wall As 2,000 Plans Emphasize Proximity of D-Day.”
May 14, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline of Tel Aviv, Palestine. The article was from the Associated Press. Readers learned that history had been made as they read that “The state of Israel, first Hebrew nation in 2,000 years, was born today in a Jewish declaration of independence asserting the ‘historic right’ of the Jews of Palestine to reconstitute their national home.”
“The proclamation by the national council is effective at one minute after midnight, when Britain’s 31-year rule of the Hold Land ends. The British high commissioner already has left Palestine soil for a British cruiser, and the British mandate government has left the holy city of Jerusalem.”
May 14, 1965: With a dateline from Nashville from the P-C Nashville Bureau, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “State Education Commission J. Howard Warf said today that Burgin E. Dossett has requested state board approval to continue as president of East Tennessee State University ‘for at least another year.’”
May 14, 1973: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned news from the Jonesboro Bureau. “The May term of Washington County Criminal Court got under way today at Jonesboro Courthouse.”
“Selected to serve on the Grand Jury were Edward D. Layne, Joseph C. Kyker, Bill Johnson, Mrs. Ben H. Taylor, Robert W. Winegar, Jr., Gordon C. Wright, William W. DeVault, Mrs. William Dickerson, john Durham, Jerry B. Doyles, Roy A. Sheets and Lester Scott.”
“The Grand Jury was excused until 9 a.m. Wednesday.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1973.
May 14, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, Johnson City Press readers saw a captioned picture of a caboose in mid-air. Readers learned from the caption that “A crane moves an old Chesapeake and Ohio caboose to new tracks Wednesday at the Buzzards’ Roost Yards in Jonesborough. The caboose, used as an office by the Watauga Valley Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society, is one of several railroad cars owned by the local chapter, including the boxcar shown. The caboose was built in 1968 and weighs 26 tons.” The picture was taken by staff photographer Alan Broyles.