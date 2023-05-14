Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

May 14, 1893: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from May 13. Readers learned that “A telephone message from Embreeville yesterday confirmed the report that George R. Parker, principal owner and representative of the Embreeville Iron company, has closed a deal with Wilberforce Sully of New York by which the Carnegie blast furnace at this place has been transferred to the Embreeville Iron company, who will put the furnace in operation at once.”

“Guy R. Johnson, manager of the Embreeville furnace, has gone to New York to complete arrangements in regard to the matter.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

