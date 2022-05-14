May 14, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Knoxville Sentinel reported “A movement started several days ago to annex Johnson City to Unicoi county (sic) has evidently gone to the mountains for the summer.”
Retired Judge Lynn Brown reports that Unicoi County was formed in 1875 when it was created from parts of both Washington and Carter Counties. Residents of what is now Unicoi County often had difficulty getting to either Elizabethton, the county seat of Carter County, or Jonesborough, the county seat of Washington County, to transact legal business. Jonesborough was spelled that way in 1875.
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. However, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
May 14, 1915: The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news about two weddings of interest to Johnson Citians. With a dateline from Johnson City, and dates of May 13, readers learned that “Miss Mary Caliceto and Mr. Frank William Mitchell were married Wednesday morning at the parsonage of the Christian church. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. L. D. Riddell.”
“Miss Annie Phipps and Mr. James Beckner, of Johnson City, were married Tuesday night at Jonesboro. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. M. A. Stephenson.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1915.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
May 14, 1922: A century ago today, readers of the Johnson City Chronicle read news with a dateline of Munish, Bavaria, and a date of May 12. Readers learned that “Two thousand American tourists passed through Munish today on their way to Oberammergau for the formal opening performance tomorrow of the Passion Play, the classic spectacle depicting the resurrection of Christ.”
“There were scores of Americans among the tourists who left this city to open buses this morning despite the biting cold weather and a drizzling rain. Others went by special trains later, all planning to arrive in time for the opening of the play scheduled to begin at 8 o’clock tomorrow morning.”
May 14, 1943: S/Sgt. Robert Harold “Bobby” Hilton was killed in action in a bombing mission over Belgium. (Source: Later History of Carter County: 1865 – 1980. Frank Merritt.)
May 14, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported to readers the results of the municipal election the day prior. “A three-man Citizens’ ticket, ahead all the way, swept the Johnson City Commission race yesterday, winding up hundreds of votes in front of the nearest competition.”
“With an ex-serviceman attorney, William E. Washburn topping the totals, the Citizens’ trio carried every ward except the sixth, which went to Ben B. Snipes who finished nearest the victors.”
“With Washburn on the winning ticket were Ted R. Deakins, automobile dealer, and Roy L. Waddell, real estate man.”
“While Washburn, Deakins and Waddell were riding high, wide and handsome in the seven-man Commission race, a physician, Dr. Carroll H. Long, set the pace in the five-person contest for three six-year terms on the Board of Education. Elected with Dr. Long were Paul Jones, incumbent chairman, and either Mrs. A. D. Van Gorder, widely known in business and civic life, or James H. Miller, industrial executive. Mrs. Van Gorder had a scant lead of 15 votes in complete unofficial tabulations. However, the margin was so narrow that the outcome may be in doubt until the official canvass is made next Monday.”
May 14, 1956: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported horrific news. “Two Washington County women pleaded guilty in Circuit Court in Jonesboro today to charges of exposing a newborn baby to the elements and abandoning it.”
“Mrs. Bessie Whittaker and Mrs. Kathryn Lewis, both of Rt. 2, Piney Flats, were given suspended sentences of 11 months and 29 days in jail on condition of good behavior.”
“The two were arrested on Nov. 16, when Mrs. Whittaker was accused of taking her daughter’s newly born infant and placing her in a trash can outside the home.”
“The baby was rescued by members of the sheriff’s department and an ambulance driver who was summoned previously to take Mrs. Lewis to the hospital after the birth.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1956.
May 14, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Boone, North Carolina. “The original manuscript of the book ‘The King’s Quair,’ a translation by a professor emeritus at Appalachian of a poem written in the 15th century by King James I of Scotland, has been donated to the university’s Belk Library.”
“The donation is by author Dr. Graydon Eggers, who served as an English teacher for 43 years and chairman of the English department for 23 years until his retirement in 1970.”
“’The King’s Quair’ was published in 1971 by The Christopher Publishing House of North Quincy, Mass.”
“It is the first translation from Middle English of 197 rime royal stanzas telling of he king’s battles and dreams of love.”
May 14, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported news with a dateline from Milligan College. “Milligan College expects to graduate 147 students, one of the largest classes in the school’s history, Sunday in commencement exercises at Seeger Memorial Chapel.”
“Baccalaureate services will begin at 11 a.m., and commencement will begin at 3 p.m. The commencement address will be given by Jim McGlothlin, CEO of the United Co., Bristol, Va. The baccalaureate address will be presented by retiring Milligan President Marshall J. Leggett.”
“Honorary degrees will be awarded to McGlothlin and Milligan alumnus J. Marvin Swiney, president of Mountain Mission School, Grundy, Va.”
“Milligan’s Fide et Amore award will be presented to Cameron E. Perry, a retired Johnson City businessman and longtime member of Milligan’s board of trustees. J. Henry Kegley, a 1942 Milligan graduate and retired Bristol, Va., businessman; and Leggett and his wife/administrative assistant, Jean F. Leggett.”
“The Leggetts are scheduled to retire from Milligan in June.
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
Grundy, Virginia is located about 121 miles from Johnson City.