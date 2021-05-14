May 14, 1869: The Union Flag reported, “In this place on the 11th inst., Mrs. Dennis, aged 35 yrs. Daughter of Dr. J.C. Cossen, deceased.”
As used here, “inst”, was a term used to mean “In the same month”, so this meant that Mrs. Dennis had passed away on May 11, 1869.
The Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way at the time.
May 14, 1903: The Chattanooga News, with a Johnson City dateline, reported on a near-riot in Johnson City. “Johnson City has had a narrow escape from a serious riot. The trouble originated in a fight on the midway. ‘Buss’ Hale, a well known character of this place, became involved in a difficulty with Joseph A. Sanborn, an attaché of one of the carnival shows. As a result Hale stabbed the showman, the knife inflicting a painful wound near the heart which is about four inches long and two inches deep.”
“Having staffed Sanborn, Hale started at once for his home, a distance of 400 yards, as fast as he could run. He was followed by fully one hundred men who had seen the affair. A lively chase ensued, but Hale reached home in time to barricade himself, and armed with a Winchester, defied anyone from coming near him. Chief of Police Robert Remine, Policemen Fuller Campbell and George Allen, together with Deputy Sheriff I.N. Boring, soon reached the scene, heavily armed, but knowing the character of the man, did not care to take any chances with him. All sorts of plans were suggested to get Hale out of his fort, when Jeff Curtis, a friend of Hale’s, went into the yard and house and induced the man to surrender quietly. He was taken up town, followed by between two and three thousand people, and arraigned before Squire Lyle. Sanborn, whose wound was dressed by Dr. J.W. Miller, refused to prosecute Hale, but the officers did not release him and he will be tried for his offense.”
The Chattanooga News is no longer in publication.
May 14, 1916: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Sunday Journal and Tribune reported, “One of the loveliest social events of the spring season was the beautiful party rendered Tuesday afternoon by Mrs. Lennie McCown to compliment Mrs. J.W. Allison, of Abingdon, Va., and Miss Helen Chavannes, of Knoxville, Tenn.”
The Sunday Journal and Tribune eventually became the Knoxville Journal and Tribune. It is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in May of 1916.
May 14, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff carried an interesting advertisement in the classified section. “Wanted — To buy chickens and ducks. Hotel Windsor.”
May 14, 1920: The Sumter Daily Item reported news with a Johnson City dateline. “John O’Mara, a veteran of the Spanish-American war was killed by Luther S. Sands, a veteran of the Civil War, at the Soldier’s Home here. The killing is said to have been the result of a quarrel following the ejection of Sands from the grounds. The coroner’s jury returned a verdict of justifiable homicide.”
The Soldier’s Home referred to is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Sumter Daily Item was a newspaper published in Sumter, South Carolina. It is now published as The Sumter Item.
If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1920, we do not have access to them.
May 14, 1921: One hundred years ago today, the Bristol Herald Courier reported, “Mrs. Bob Sheffield has been visiting relatives in Johnson City.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication.
There were not any newspapers printed in Johnson City in 1921.
May 14, 1927: The Daily Gazette and Mail reported information on the proceedings of a recent meeting. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, “Dr. Harry D. Miller, of Johnson City, was elected president of the East Tennessee Medical Association at the closing session on Friday evening, held in Memorial Hall. The election was unanimous. Dr. Miller has been an active member of the association for many years, and during the session here this week has had a leading part in entertaining the prominent visitors, and in carrying on the purposes of the convention.”
The Daily Gazette and Mail was a newspaper published in Morristown, Tennessee. It is no longer being published.
May 14, 1929: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Elizabethton Star reported on the serious illness of a prominent citizen. “Alfred A. Taylor, who, with his brother, Robert L. Taylor, conducted the noted ‘War of Roses,’ a number of years ago as opposing candidates for governor of Tennessee on the Republican and Democratic tickets respectively, is extremely ill here.’”
“’Uncle Alf,’ although defeated on that occasion, later was elected governor. He is 84 years old.”
“For many years Alfred Taylor has been known throughout the south as a fox hunter.”
“He collapsed last night while attending special services in the newly-dedicated First Methodist Episcopal church (sic) here, and physicians today feared pneumonia would develop.”
Gov. Taylor passed away in November 1931.
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
May 14, 1941: With a Johnson City dateline, the Bristol News Bulletin reported on a recent election. “Sam R. Taylor and J.R. Zimmerman were elected yesterday by comfortable majorities to fill vacancies on the Johnson City commission.”
“Unofficial returns gave Taylor 1,832, Zimmerman, an incumbent, 1,387, and Ben Snipes, one-time mayor and only other contestant, 1,007.”
“Only about 2,100 votes, less than half the number in the 1939 city election, were cast. The election passed without incident.”
The Bristol News Bulletin is now known as the Bristol Herald Courier.
May 14, 1969: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Johnson City voters yesterday elected Vance Cheek and Dr. W.B. Pennebaker to City Commission in a surprisingly easy victory.”
“And Dr. E.H. Mahoney and Viola Mathes were elected to the City Board of Education.”
Others in the City Commission race were Jack Chinouth, Mitchell Thorp, Mickey Jilton, David Walker and Stan Welch. Others in the Board of Education race were Horace Hartman, Warren Vest and Allen Manier.
May 14, 1972: In a captioned photograph, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “New York, New York, a dance revue, will be presented Friday and Saturday nights at 9 p.m. in the Science Hill High School auditorium. Pictured from left are Melita Brock, Debbie Weems, Mava Tipton and Anne Runyan in Shorpie, a jazz routine from the show. Ann Hodge is in charge of choreography and direction. Susan Reagan is accompanist.”