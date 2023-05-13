May 13, 1891: The Comet reported several brief news accounts of interest to area residents. Some of those items included the following: “E. J. Baxter returned to Jonesboro yesterday.”
“J. N., the philosopher, was in town yesterday.”
“John Curel left yesterday on a trip to Chattanooga.”
“L. P. Speck, of Afton, came to the city yesterday.”
“J. W. Brumley went up to Bristol yesterday afternoon.”
“G. W. Dillard will go down to Knoxville today on business.”
“W. M. Christian went down to Knoxville yesterday morning.”
“C. H. Marsh went down to Limestone yesterday on No. 1.”
“Dr. N. N. Warlick, of Jonesboro, was in the city yesterday.”
“Col. C. H. Nimson, of Cranberry, was in the city yesterday.”
“A. M. Stuart, our County Register, is off on a fishing expedition.”
“Hon. R. R. Butler passed through the city yesterday afternoon.”
“J. P Houston’s family arrived last night from Mooresville, N. C.”
“J. H. Epps, of Jonesboro, was registered at the Piedmont yesterday.”
“S. A. Gump came down from Bristol yesterday morning, and was the guest of M. I. Gump and Harry Gump.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1891.
Afton is about 24 miles from Johnson City; it is located in rural Greene County.
Cranberry, North Carolina is located about 26 miles from Johnson City.
Mooresville, North Carolina is about 138 miles from Johnson City.
The Piedmont was a hotel in Johnson City.
May 13, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Bristol, Tenn., and a date of May 12. Readers learned that “The Embreville Iron company has shut down and the furnace at Embreville is now being rebuilt. It is said that the company also contemplates the purchase of the Carnegie Iron furnace at Johnson City.”
“The Embreville furnace during the past sixteen months has turned out 47,000 tons of iron and the same was sold as fast as made.”
Embreeville is a community in rural Washington County.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
May 13, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported news with a dateline from Nashville, and a date from May 12. “Holding that the resolution provided for the investigation of charges against Prof. Sidney G. Gilbreath, President of the East Tennessee Normal School, by a committee of four members of the General Assembly, was legislative action, the supreme court today declared the failure of Governor Peay, to properly sign this resolution made it null and void.”
“The court speaking through Special Justice Thos. H. Malone, affirmed the decision of Chancellor Haynes in granting an injunction restraining the Legislative Committee of which Representative Chas. Willett was chairman, from conduction the investigation into the charges made by Representative King on the floor of the House during the recent General Assembly. The appeal from the decision of the Chancellor by the committee was dismissed.”
May 13, 1933: Ninety years ago today, The Elizabethton Star reported that “Cloudland Scenic Highway now open to Roan Mountain.”
Roan Mountain is about 24 miles from Johnson City
May 13, 1944: Headlines in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers that “Allied Armies Open All-Out Drive Against Nazi Gustav Line, Punch Out Deep Gains”.
May 13, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported several news items of interest to area residents. Among those news items were “Frank W. Renfro, city, reported to Desk Sergeant Bill Roberts Tuesday his fishing equipment valued at $100 was taken from Cardinal Park, Keystone Addition.”
“Noland Company of West Walnut street asked police to keep a check on their concern after 10 p.m. at which time their watchman leaves. They reported that someone had been stealing items during the night, police records showed.”
“Yesterday Lawrence V. Tate of Elizabethton, meat cutter for a local retail establishment, was treated at Appalachian for lacerated left finger sustained on a meat saw, attendants said. He was dismissed after treatment.
“Bill Larkin, 15, 214 West Unaka avenue was treated yesterday for severe face cuts received when a truck rim flew and hit him after he had put too much air in the tire at a local tire firm.”
“Two route five residents were treated yesterday for heat cuts sustained in a car wreccek (sic) on the Elizabethton highway. They were listed as Orvil Hopson and Ray Buck, both 20.”
“Charles W. Thomas, 19, 106 ½ Water street was treated for a cut on the left arm received from a piece of tin while working at a local manufacturing plant.”
“Kermit Odom of Unicoi was treated for a cut upper lip received while working at a local lumber company.”
One hundred dollars in 1942 is now worth about $1250, according to www.in2013dcollars.com.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
May 13, 1973: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Marine Lance Cpl. Donald W. Grindstaff, son of Mr. Ora Grindstaff, 1910 Miami Drive, was promoted to his present rank while serving at the Marine Corps Air Station (helicopter), New River, N. C.”
May 13, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported news with a dateline from Mountain City. “Fire destroyed an outdoor laundry facility Tuesday night at a Crossroads Drive apartment complex, but no injuries were reported.”
“According to the Mountain City Police Department, the fire began about 9:22 p.m., in the laundry facility at Hillcrest Apartments, 2000 Crossroads Drive.”
“Authorities suspect faulty dryers ignited the fire. The amount of damage was unknown late Tuesday night.”