Today in Johnson City History

May 13, 1891: The Comet reported several brief news accounts of interest to area residents. Some of those items included the following: “E. J. Baxter returned to Jonesboro yesterday.”

“J. N., the philosopher, was in town yesterday.”

Rebecca Henderson

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

